You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesia detains Iranian, Chinese crews of seized tankers

Indonesia detains Iranian, Chinese crews of seized tankers

Indonesia detains Iranian, Chinese crews of seized tankers
Above, the Iranian-flagged MT Horse, left, and Panamanian-flagged MT Frea tankers are anchored together in Pontianak waters off Borneo island on Jan. 24, 2021. (Indonesian Maritime Security Agency via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5cm2x

Updated 26 January 2021
AP

Indonesia detains Iranian, Chinese crews of seized tankers

Indonesia detains Iranian, Chinese crews of seized tankers
  • 36 Iranian and 25 Chinese crewmembers were detained and documents from the vessels were seized
Updated 26 January 2021
AP

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities have detained the Iranian and Chinese crewmembers of two tankers that were seized for illegally transferring oil in Indonesian waters, an official said Tuesday.
“The Iranian-flagged MT Horse and Panamanian-flagged MT Freya are on the way to Batam island now. The crews are being detained for further investigation,” Maritime Security Agency spokesperson Wisnu Pramandita said.
He said 36 Iranian and 25 Chinese crewmembers were detained, and documents from the vessels were seized.
He said the tankers, which were seized Sunday, are suspected of a variety of violations, including illegally transferring fuel at sea, spilling oil, not displaying national flags, covering the names on their hulls, shutting off their identification systems and anchoring illegally.
“MT Freya did the oil spilling,” Pramandita said.
Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah said authorities are still investigating the ships’ actions.
Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh on Monday said Iran has asked Indonesia to provide more details on the status of the Iranian tanker.
“We have asked Indonesia to give us more information. There have always been technical issues. Both Iran’s transport ministry and foreign ministry are pursuing the case.” Khatibzadeh said.

Topics: Indonesia Iran Panama

Related

Indonesia says it has seized Iranian and Panamanian tankers
World
Indonesia says it has seized Iranian and Panamanian tankers
Update Indonesia to probe alleged illegal oil transfer between Iranian, Panamanian tankers video
World
Indonesia to probe alleged illegal oil transfer between Iranian, Panamanian tankers

US to resume processing special visas for Afghans who aided Americans

US to resume processing special visas for Afghans who aided Americans
Updated 17 min 27 sec ago

US to resume processing special visas for Afghans who aided Americans

US to resume processing special visas for Afghans who aided Americans
  • Aimed at supporting Afghans and Iraqis who came under threat for their work with the US, the special visa programs have lengthy application processes
  • Some of those working for the US government or military have been killed in Afghanistan in attacks by the Taliban and other insurgents in the past years
Updated 17 min 27 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The US Embassy in Afghanistan will re-start issuing Special Immigration Visas (SIVs) for locals who worked for the US military and entities affiliated with Washington in the country, after suspending them in March due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, two US diplomats in Kabul told Arab news.

A US press report earlier put the number of those affected by the suspension of the visa approvals at thousands, but embassy staff said the figure stood at hundreds.

“In early February, the embassy’s consular section will begin a phased resumption of immigrant visa interviews, including interviews for SIV applicants,” a diplomat at the US Embassy in Kabul told Arab News, on condition of anonymity, on Tuesday.

“The initial phase will prioritize interviews postponed earlier, after which we expect to coordinate with the National Visa Center to resume scheduling new immigrant visa appointments for applications (the documents of which) are complete,” the diplomat said.

She added that because of ongoing COVID-19 measures, the embassy will have a reduced appointment capacity. The health and safety of applicants and staff will be the first priority as visa interviews resume, which may require future cancellations or reductions in appointments.

She could not say how many visas the embassy expects to process.

“We can’t provide the numbers that have been issued or that are waiting. However, Congress has authorized 26,500 principal applicants and the numbers remain available until the program ends. That is, they do not expire if unused in a given year — they carry forward into subsequent years. Specifically, no numbers have been lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” another senior US diplomat told Arab News, also requesting anonymity.

More than 7,000 special visas allocated to Afghans by the US Congress in 2020 went unissued, compared with about 5,000 the year before, the Washington Post reported last week citing US State Department data.

Aimed at supporting Afghans and Iraqis who came under threat for their work with the US, the special visa programs have lengthy application processes that have prolonged the average waiting time to three years.

Some of those working for the US government or military have been killed in Afghanistan in attacks by the Taliban and other insurgents in the past years.

Embassy officials could not say if, amid the surge of targeted killings in recent months, any of the applicants waiting for SIVs had lost their lives or filed complaints of threats against them since the halt of the program in Afghanistan.

Two beneficiaries who worked for the US military as translators until 2019 said they had received threats by phone and had to change their residences as a result.

“The person from the other end said: ‘We know who you worked for, and (you) are a traitor of the country. We are after you,’” one Afghan translator, who worked with the US, said.

The International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP), a US-based legal and advocacy organization, has documented and conducted research on SIVs both in Afghanistan and in Iraq.

“For more than a decade, the Iraqi and Afghan SIV programs have provided a pathway to safety for Iraqis and Afghans whose service, alongside US forces, diplomats, and aid workers, has exposed them and their families to threats, harm, and death,” IRAP said in a document obtained by Arab News.

“Tens of thousands of Iraqis and Afghans have been safely resettled in the US over the life of the program and it continues to operate today. The process has not, however, been smooth. Over the years, the SIV programs have been beset by technical, practical, and political obstacles and inefficiencies that have hampered their operation and threatened the promise that the US government made to these allies for their service.”

Any future SIV programs should be adjudicated by diplomats in a location that supports sufficient resources, set clear expectations for processing times, ensure that adequate numbers of visas are authorized and issued, accept credible statements from applicants as proof of an ongoing serious threat, and ensure that the surviving spouses and children of deceased applicants can pursue visas, it said.

Topics: Afghanistan United States US Embassy in Kabul

Related

US Embassy in Kabul warns of extremist attacks against women
World
US Embassy in Kabul warns of extremist attacks against women
US embassy in Kabul battles coronavirus outbreak
World
US embassy in Kabul battles coronavirus outbreak

Latest updates

Israeli head of mission arrives in Morocco, Israel says
Israeli head of mission arrives in Morocco, Israel says
US to resume processing special visas for Afghans who aided Americans
US to resume processing special visas for Afghans who aided Americans
Giuseppe Conte quits as Italy’s PM in tactical bid to build new majority
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gestures as he speaks ahead of a confidence vote at the upper house of parliament after former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi pulled his party out of government, in Rome, Italy, January 19. (Reuters/File Photo)
Foreign secretary orders halt to blood money payment over Filipino maid slain in Kuwait
Foreign secretary orders halt to blood money payment over Filipino maid slain in Kuwait
Saudi Arabia records 4 COVID-19 deaths, 223 new cases
Saudi Arabia records 4 COVID-19 deaths, 223 new cases

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.