You are here

  • Home
  • Reports say an explosion was heard in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh while social media users share videos of a ballistic missile interception

Reports say an explosion was heard in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh while social media users share videos of a ballistic missile interception

Reports say an explosion was heard in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh while social media users share videos of a ballistic missile interception
Short Url

https://arab.news/c6xhe

Updated 26 January 2021

Reports say an explosion was heard in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh while social media users share videos of a ballistic missile interception

Reports say an explosion was heard in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh while social media users share videos of a ballistic missile interception
Updated 26 January 2021

Reports say an explosion was heard in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh while social media users share videos of a ballistic missile interception.

(developing)

Riyadh investment forum sends ‘message of optimism’ with global linkup

FII is described as an international platform for debate between global leaders, investors and innovators. In 2019, 24 investment deals worth $20 billion were announced at the event. (AFP/File Photo)
FII is described as an international platform for debate between global leaders, investors and innovators. In 2019, 24 investment deals worth $20 billion were announced at the event. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 3 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh investment forum sends ‘message of optimism’ with global linkup

FII is described as an international platform for debate between global leaders, investors and innovators. In 2019, 24 investment deals worth $20 billion were announced at the event. (AFP/File Photo)
  • FII embraces unique high-tech format in bid to reinvent global economy
Updated 3 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Olympic medalists, political leaders, Nobel laureates and global CEOs are among speakers due to take part in the fourth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), a two-day event that will embrace a hybrid format for the first time when it starts on Wednesday.

Jamaican eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt is one of the star speakers among the 150 names set to take part in the event, organized under the theme “The Neo-Renaissance.”

Travel restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic mean some speakers will attend in person in Riyadh, while many others will participate virtually from hubs in New York, Paris, Beijing and Mumbai.

Other high-profile speakers announced in recent days include Sen. Matteo Renzi, former prime minister of Italy; Kevin Rudd, former Australian prime minister; Alberto Fernandez, president of Argentina; and Bruno Le Maire, French finance and economy minister.

READ MORE: FII confirms over 140 global speakers for 2021 event

FII is described as an international platform for debate between global leaders, investors and innovators. In 2019, 24 investment deals worth $20 billion were announced at the event, as the Saudi Arabian economy opened up to foreign investment.

Richard Attias, CEO of organizing body the FII Institute, told Arab News that pandemic restrictions mean the 2021 event will be “totally different” from the first editions.

“But we still need to carry a message of optimism, a message that the global economy should not stop and cannot stop. This is why we are hosting this conversation in a unique format.

“The conversation will be about the rebirth of the global economy. In fact, this rebirth will be the neo-renaissance of the global economy. I hope this renaissance will positively affect all sectors. Under the leadership of the FII Institute, speakers and participants will discuss how the investment world, the sports industry, the sustainability industry — how all these industries will be reinvented.”

Attias said that the two-day event will embrace “first time ever” conference technology, “which is bringing together all participants in a virtual world.”

Topics: business economy FII Future Investment Initiative Future Investment Initiative (FII) FII 2021

Related

Ex-Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt among 150 top speakers lined up for Saudi FII event
Business & Economy
Ex-Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt among 150 top speakers lined up for Saudi FII event
FII confirms over 140 global speakers for 2021 event
Business & Economy
FII confirms over 140 global speakers for 2021 event

Latest updates

Riyadh investment forum sends ‘message of optimism’ with global linkup
FII is described as an international platform for debate between global leaders, investors and innovators. In 2019, 24 investment deals worth $20 billion were announced at the event. (AFP/File Photo)
US official: Normalizing ties with Israel is not substitute for Palestinian peace deal
US official: Normalizing ties with Israel is not substitute for Palestinian peace deal
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Iraqi president discuss cooperation
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Iraqi president discuss cooperation
Israeli head of mission arrives in Morocco, Israel says
Israeli head of mission arrives in Morocco, Israel says
US to resume processing special visas for Afghans who aided Americans
US to resume processing special visas for Afghans who aided Americans

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.