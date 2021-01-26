You are here

  • Home
  • Amazon launches Prime in Saudi Arabia

Amazon launches Prime in Saudi Arabia

Amazon has launched its Prime service in Saudi Arabia with a free 30-day trial followed by a subscription fee of SR16 ($4) per month or SR140 per year. (Supplied)
1 / 2
Amazon has launched its Prime service in Saudi Arabia with a free 30-day trial followed by a subscription fee of SR16 ($4) per month or SR140 per year. (Supplied)
Ronaldo Mouchawar, vice president of Amazon MENA. (Supplied)
2 / 2
Ronaldo Mouchawar, vice president of Amazon MENA. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rzvg9

Updated 24 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Amazon launches Prime in Saudi Arabia

Amazon has launched its Prime service in Saudi Arabia with a free 30-day trial followed by a subscription fee of SR16 ($4) per month or SR140 per year. (Supplied)
  • Prime service has over 150 million members globally
  • Video service in Saudi Arabia will include global titles with Arabic subtitles
Updated 24 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Amazon has launched its Prime service in Saudi Arabia with a free 30-day trial followed by a subscription fee of SR16 ($4) per month or SR140 per year.

The service allows Saudi Prime members to access shipping benefits such as free one-day delivery in all key metropolitan areas in Saudi Arabia, with the option of same-day delivery to Riyadh and Jeddah.

Subscribers will also receive free international delivery for items over SR200 from Amazon US and UAE, access to Prime Video and Prime Gaming.

“What is interesting about the Prime program, especially for small businesses and retailers in Saudi Arabia at this time, is the use of the infrastructure we have put in place in the Kingdom,” said Ronaldo Mouchawar, vice president of Amazon MENA. “This is a good opportunity for entrepreneurs, brand owners, sellers, retailers and big businesses to benefit from the technology as well as the logistic infrastructure that is available.”




Ronaldo Mouchawar, vice president of Amazon MENA. (Supplied)

The Prime service has over 150 million members globally and its video service in Saudi Arabia will include global titles with Arabic subtitles and dubbing options. 

Not all of the platform’s content currently features Arabic subtitles and dubbing but Amazon is working on prioritizing shows that are popular among Saudi audiences. 

As Amazon releases new global programs, the plan is to “include Arabic as a language in the thinking and release,” said Mouchawar.

In 2019, Amazon reportedly spent $6.5 billion on original content. It has not launched any originals in the MENA region yet. 

“Making sure the content is compelling to the local population is important as we are now adding multiple countries in the region,” said Mouchawar, adding: “We’ll see what we can do with what’s available as we want to make sure that the shows are something our customers want to watch and are compelling and then we’ll move forward.”

Topics: media Amazon Amazon Prime Saudi Arabia

Related

Amazon has announced the launch of Amazon Prime in Saudi Arabia, which has more than 150 million paid members globally. (Supplied)
Corporate News
Amazon Prime launches in Saudi Arabia, bringing the best in shopping & entertainment
Amazon Prime show agrees to changes after India Hindu outcry
Media
Amazon Prime show agrees to changes after India Hindu outcry

Twitter launches crowd-sourced fact-checking project

Twitter launches crowd-sourced fact-checking project
Updated 26 January 2021
AP

Twitter launches crowd-sourced fact-checking project

Twitter launches crowd-sourced fact-checking project
  • Twitter said it wants both experts and non-experts to write Birdwatch notes
  • Birdwatch will not replace other labels and fact checks Twitter currently uses
Updated 26 January 2021
AP

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter is enlisting its users to help combat misinformation on its service by flagging and notating misleading and false tweets.
The pilot program unveiled Monday, called Birdwatch, allows a preselected group of users — for now, only in the US — who sign up through Twitter. Those who want to sign up must have a US-based phone carrier, verified email and phone number, and no recent Twitter rule violations.
Twitter said it wants both experts and non-experts to write Birdwatch notes. It cited Wikipedia as a site that thrives with non-expert contributions.
“In concept testing, we’ve seen non-experts write concise, helpful and easy-to-understand notes, often citing valuable expert sources,” the company wrote in a blog post.
Twitter, along with other social media companies, has been grappling how best to combat misinformation on its service. Despite tightened rules and enforcement, falsehoods about the US presidential election and the coronavirus continue to spread.
But if the effort is to work, Twitter will have to anticipate misuse and bad actors trying to game the system to their advantage.
To help weed out unhelpful or troll-created notes, for instance, Twitter plans to attach a “helpfulness score” to each one and will label helpful ones “currently rated helpful.”
The company said Birdwatch will not replace other labels and fact checks Twitter currently uses — primarily for election and COVID-19-related misinformation and misleading posts.
The program will start with 1,000 users and eventually expand beyond the US
San Francisco-based Twitter said it is trying to ensure that Birdwatch has a diverse range of perspectives and participants — an ongoing problem at Wikipedia, where many of the contributors and editors are white men.
“If we have more applicants than pilot slots, we will randomly admit accounts, prioritizing accounts that tend to follow and engage with different audiences and content than those of existing participants,” Twitter wrote.

Topics: Twitter birdwatch fake news

Related

This image posted by Ayatollah Khamanei on Twitter shows a figure of former US President Donald Trump playing golf. (Twitter photo)
Media
Twitter suspends Khamenei-linked account after posting Trump-like golfer ‘revenge’ image
Analysis Does Twitter’s Trump ban expose a dangerous double standard?
Media
Does Twitter’s Trump ban expose a dangerous double standard?

Latest updates

Amazon launches Prime in Saudi Arabia
Amazon has launched its Prime service in Saudi Arabia with a free 30-day trial followed by a subscription fee of SR16 ($4) per month or SR140 per year. (Supplied)
Riyadh investment forum sends ‘message of optimism’ with global linkup
FII is described as an international platform for debate between global leaders, investors and innovators. In 2019, 24 investment deals worth $20 billion were announced at the event. (AFP/File Photo)
US assures support for two-state solution in Middle East
US assures support for two-state solution in Middle East
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Iraqi president discuss cooperation
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Iraqi president discuss cooperation
Israeli head of mission arrives in Morocco, Israel says
Israeli head of mission arrives in Morocco, Israel says

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.