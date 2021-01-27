Yasser Al-Debassi has been the executive director of intellectual property respect and enforcement at the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) since April 2019.

The SAIP aims to organize, support, sponsor, protect and promote intellectual property in the Kingdom in accordance with the best global practices.

The authority promotes healthy competition to boost the national economy. It has recently launched campaigns to minimize the violation of intellectual property rights.

He obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration in finance and financial management services at King Saud University in 2003. He completed an MBA in marketing and international business from Xavier University, Ohio in 2014, and received another master’s degree in human development and organization effectiveness from the same institution in 2014.

Prior to his current position, Al-Debassi worked as a business development and sales officer at the Samba Financial Group between January 2003 and March 2009 where he led teams to reach sales targets and tailored products to customer needs through market research.

In 2008, he achieved the highest investment sales in the central region. He worked as assistant product manager at Procter & Gamble between April 2014 and July 2014.

At Takamol Holding, he worked as a senior business development manager between April 2015 and May 2017. He was director for business development and director of inspection and compliance between May 2017 and April 2019, where he led all inspection and compliance projects and initiatives.

He also provided services and consultations for various government departments in the Kingdom, including the ministries of human resources and social development, municipal and rural affairs, and transport.