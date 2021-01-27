You are here

  Yasser Al-Debassi, executive director at the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property

Yasser Al-Debassi, executive director at the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property

Yasser Al-Debassi, executive director at the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property
Yasser Al-Debassi
Yasser Al-Debassi has been the executive director of intellectual property respect and enforcement at the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) since April 2019.  

The SAIP aims to organize, support, sponsor, protect and promote intellectual property in the Kingdom in accordance with the best global practices. 

The authority promotes healthy competition to boost the national economy. It has recently launched campaigns to minimize the violation of intellectual property rights. 

He obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration in finance and financial management services at King Saud University in 2003. He completed an MBA in marketing and international business from Xavier University, Ohio in 2014, and received another master’s degree in human development and organization effectiveness from the same institution in 2014. 

Prior to his current position, Al-Debassi worked as a business development and sales officer at the Samba Financial Group between January 2003 and March 2009 where he led teams to reach sales targets and tailored products to customer needs through market research. 

In 2008, he achieved the highest investment sales in the central region. He worked as assistant product manager at Procter & Gamble between April 2014 and July 2014. 

At Takamol Holding, he worked as a senior business development manager between April 2015 and May 2017. He was director for business development and director of inspection and compliance between May 2017 and April 2019, where he led all inspection and compliance projects and initiatives. 

He also provided services and consultations for various government departments in the Kingdom, including the ministries of human resources and social development, municipal and rural affairs, and transport.

RIYADH: Swiss Ambassador Dr. Andreas Schaller called on the president of Saudi Arabia’s Human Rights Commission, Awwad Al-Awwad, at his office in Riyadh on Tuesday.  

During the meeting, they discussed several issues related to human rights. The Saudi rights chief highlighted the Kingdom’s measures for the protection of human rights. 

Saudi Arabia is witnessing a qualitative leap in the field of human rights. The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program is at the forefront of these reforms intended to focus on humans. 

Among over 60 recent decisions made to improve the situation of human rights in the Kingdom, 22 were related to women.  

These included issuing such laws as the Protection from Abuse Law and the Anti-Harassment Law, eliminating the guardianship system, allowing women to drive, ensuring greater female participation in the workforce, especially the legal sphere, dedicating a call center for domestic violence issues, establishing the Family Affairs Council (one of whose committees is devoted to women’s affairs) and setting up courts for family cases. 

In November 2020, the Kingdom eased the sponsorship system for foreign expat workers, including contract restrictions that gave employers control over the lives of around 10 million migrant workers.

