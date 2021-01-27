8 things to watch on Tadawul today

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Wednesday.
- stc is considering an initial public offer (IPO) for its 100%-owned subsidiary, Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co. (solutions by stc), on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).
- Yanbu National Petrochemical Co. (Yansab) announced the scheduled shutdown of two plants to carry out preventive maintenance work.
- National Commercial Bank (NCB) completed issuing additional Tier 1 sukuk at a value of $1.25 billion (SAR 4.69 billion).
- Al Moammar Information Systems Co. (MIS) announced that its 50%-owned subsidiary, Edarat Communications and Information Technology Co., appointed FALCOM Financial Services as a financial advisor to start direct registration and listing on the Nomu Parallel Market.
- Emaar The Economic City Co.'s (Emaar EC) board of directors approved the resignation of the two audit committee members, Alaa Shakib AlJabri and Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Howaish.
- Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. received the Saudi Central Bank’s (SAMA) approval to reduce the company’s capital by SAR 110 million to SAR 130 million.
- The total number of students for the current year 2021 decreased by 9% to 13,300 compared to 14,525 students in 2020 due to COVID-19, according to National Company for Learning and Education (NCLE).
- Brent crude on Wednesday declined 69 cents to reach $55.41 per barrel. WTI crude also decreased 86 cents to reach $52.27/bbl.