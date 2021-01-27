You are here

8 things to watch on Tadawul today
Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. received SAMA’s approval to reduce the company’s capital. (Shutterstock)
Updated 27 January 2021
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Wednesday.

  1. stc is considering an initial public offer (IPO) for its 100%-owned subsidiary, Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co. (solutions by stc), on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).
  2. Yanbu National Petrochemical Co. (Yansab) announced the scheduled shutdown of two plants to carry out preventive maintenance work.
  3. National Commercial Bank (NCB) completed issuing additional Tier 1 sukuk at a value of $1.25 billion (SAR 4.69 billion).
  4. Al Moammar Information Systems Co. (MIS) announced that its 50%-owned subsidiary, Edarat Communications and Information Technology Co., appointed FALCOM Financial Services as a financial advisor to start direct registration and listing on the Nomu Parallel Market.
  5. Emaar The Economic City Co.'s (Emaar EC) board of directors approved the resignation of the two audit committee members, Alaa Shakib AlJabri and Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Howaish.
  6. Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. received the Saudi Central Bank’s (SAMA) approval to reduce the company’s capital by SAR 110 million to SAR 130 million.
  7. The total number of students for the current year 2021 decreased by 9% to 13,300 compared to 14,525 students in 2020 due to COVID-19, according to National Company for Learning and Education (NCLE).
  8. Brent crude on Wednesday declined 69 cents to reach $55.41 per barrel. WTI crude also decreased 86 cents to reach $52.27/bbl.
Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) saudi central bank

Study: Remittance flows in 2021 may not be as slim as feared

Updated 24 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

  • ‘Crises make people more determined to provide support to the people they care about’
  • Economies of the top 20 economies where migrant workers are based will rebound strongly this year
LONDON: Money transfers from migrants overseas could rebound to pre-pandemic levels, upending a World Bank forecast of a further slowdown in remittances to developing countries in 2021, according to a new study.
Remittances, an important source of external financing for low and middle-income countries, have not slumped as much as initially feared during the coronavirus pandemic, even rebounding to some economies, including Mexico, El Salvador, Kenya, Pakistan, Bangladesh, the Philippines and Sri Lanka. Uncertainty around the outlook for remittances is high, noted the report by Oxford Economics commissioned by Western Union. But it added that as advanced economies recover and if demand for funds from developing economies remained high, then remittance performance in 2021 could even return to pre-pandemic levels.
“Crises make people more determined to provide support to the people they care about. When times get hard in developing economies, remittance-senders become front-line workers of economic security,” said Hikmet Ersek, President and CEO of Western Union, in a statement accompanying the report.
“In the massive task of rebuilding developing nations in a post-pandemic world, millions of these economic first responders will continue to step up.”
The report added, however, that remittances could also decline further as more money may be sent by unofficial channels, as borders start to re-open, and if a fall in the stock of migrant workers seen in 2020 continues.
The World Bank in October revised its 2020 estimated drop in flows to low- and middle-income countries to 7 percent from 19.7 percent previously, but predicted a further 7.5 percent dip in 2021.
Remittances to that group of countries rose 4.3 percent in 2019.
The economies of the top 20 economies where migrant workers are based will rebound strongly this year, Oxford Economics said. In this context, another large dip in remittance flows in 2021 would imply an unusually sharp divergence from economic trends, the report noted.

Topics: Foreign remittance

