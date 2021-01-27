You are here

  • Home
  • Taliban backs COVID-19 vaccination drive as Afghan government gets funding pledge

Taliban backs COVID-19 vaccination drive as Afghan government gets funding pledge

Taliban backs COVID-19 vaccination drive as Afghan government gets funding pledge
An Afghan health official said the COVID-19 vaccination program would cover the 20 percent of the country’s 38 million population. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bvffq

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Taliban backs COVID-19 vaccination drive as Afghan government gets funding pledge

Taliban backs COVID-19 vaccination drive as Afghan government gets funding pledge
  • Immunization drive will have to take place amid relentless violence in the country
  • Afghanistan has registered 54,854 infections and 2,390 deaths
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

KABUL: The Taliban militant movement gave its backing on Tuesday for a coronavirus vaccination campaign in Afghanistan that has received a $112 million pledge from the World Health Organization’s COVAX program.
The immunization drive will have to take place amid relentless violence in the country despite the government and the Taliban insurgents opening peace talks in September.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the group would “support and facilitate” the vaccination drive conducted via health centers. Officials believe the insurgents would not target vaccine teams as they would not be going door-to-door.
Announcing the funding, an Afghan health official said the program would cover the 20 percent of the country’s 38 million population.
The COVAX program is a global scheme to vaccinate people in poor and middle-income countries against the coronavirus. It aims to deliver at least 2 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021 to cover 20 percent of the most vulnerable people in 91 poor and middle-income countries.
Afghanistan’s Deputy Health Minister Waheed Majroh told journalists it was going to take six months to get the vaccines but authorities were in discussions to get them earlier.
Afghanistan has registered 54,854 infections and 2,390 deaths — but experts say cases are significantly underreported due to low testing and limited access to medical facilities in the war-torn country.
Aside from COVAX, the country has also received a pledge of 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from India, Dr. Ghulam Dastagir Nazari, head of the Expanded Programme on Immunization at Afghanistan’s health ministry, said.
“The AstraZeneca brand which is manufactured in India will arrive soon in Afghanistan,” Nazari said, adding that the government was only concerned about the WHO approval of the vaccine and that the pre-qualification process has already started.
An Indian government source confirmed that 500,000 doses had been set aside for Afghanistan and another official said the first batch of vaccines would land in February, though Kabul had not yet adopted the protocols to administer them.
The World Bank and Asian Development Bank have also said they would finance vaccines for another 20 percent of the population by the end of 2022, health ministry spokeswoman Masouma Jafari said.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan Coronavirus

Related

OIC chief and Afghan foreign minister discuss peace process
Saudi Arabia
OIC chief and Afghan foreign minister discuss peace process
Special Afghan VP pushes for execution of Taliban prisoners
World
Afghan VP pushes for execution of Taliban prisoners

COVID-19: India vaccinates 2 million health workers

COVID-19: India vaccinates 2 million health workers
Updated 3 min 32 sec ago
AP

COVID-19: India vaccinates 2 million health workers

COVID-19: India vaccinates 2 million health workers
  • Daily new cases had fallen below 10,000 on Tuesday with 9,102 cases
  • India started inoculating health workers on January 16
Updated 3 min 32 sec ago
AP
NEW DELHI: India has vaccinated 2 million health workers in less than two weeks and recorded 12,689 new coronavirus positive cases in the past 24 hours, a sharp decline from a peak level of nearly 100,000 in mid-September.
The health Ministry said the daily new cases had fallen below 10,000 on Tuesday with 9,102 cases. The daily new positive cases were 9,304 on June 4 last year.
India’s fatalities dropped to 137 in the past 24 hours from a peak level of 1,089 daily deaths in September. India’s total positive cases since the start of the epidemic have reached 10.6 million, the second highest after the United States with 25.43 million cases.
India started inoculating health workers on Jan. 16 in what is likely the world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign.
India is home to the world’s largest vaccine makers. Authorities hope to give shots to 300 million people. The recipients include 30 million doctors, nurses and other front-line workers.

Latest updates

COVID-19: India vaccinates 2 million health workers
COVID-19: India vaccinates 2 million health workers
Taliban backs COVID-19 vaccination drive as Afghan government gets funding pledge
Taliban backs COVID-19 vaccination drive as Afghan government gets funding pledge
Australia records 10th day of no local COVID-19 cases
Australia records 10th day of no local COVID-19 cases
The return of Rami Malek: Oscar winner discusses new movie, ‘The Little Things’
The return of Rami Malek: Oscar winner discusses new movie, ‘The Little Things’
Actress, activist Jane Fonda to get lifetime award at Golden Globes
Actress, activist Jane Fonda to get lifetime award at Golden Globes

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.