  Afghan VP pushes for execution of Taliban prisoners

Afghan VP pushes for execution of Taliban prisoners

Afghan VP pushes for execution of Taliban prisoners
New graduates of the Afghan National Army march during a ceremony after a three-month training program at the Afghan Military Academy in Kabul on Monday. (AP)
Updated 26 min 36 sec ago

Afghan VP pushes for execution of Taliban prisoners

Afghan VP pushes for execution of Taliban prisoners
  • Taliban spokesman says first vice president wants to sabotage the peace talks
Updated 26 min 36 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Monday demanded the execution of Taliban prisoners as violence surges in the country in spite of US-sponsored talks between the government and the militants.

Under mounting US pressure and following months of delay, Kabul released last summer thousands of Taliban prisoners from its custody as part of the landmark accord between the group and Washington.

But now there has been a spike in arrests of suspected Taliban fighters linked with recent attacks.

“These arrests should be executed so that it becomes a lesson for others,” Saleh told a routine security meeting in Kabul.

“The arrested like nightingales admit (to conducting attacks), but their all hope is that they will be freed one day without real punishment … any terrorist detainee should be executed.”

Known as the staunchest anti-Taliban leader in government and consistently opposed to talks with the Taliban, Saleh said he would raise his demand for the executions in the High Council of the Judiciary. His spokesman, Rezwan Murad, said the first vice president has also shared his demand with President Ashraf Ghani.

“Currently, around 1,000 Taliban prisoners have been sentenced to capital punishment,” Prison Administration spokesman in Kabul, Farhad Bayani, told Arab News.

“Such news is provoking, he wants to sabotage the process of talks,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, when reached by Arab News for reaction to Saleh’s push.

“We will severely take the revenge of any type of inhuman and cruel treatment of our prisoners.”

The Afghan government was excluded from the US and Taliban deal signed last February in Doha, which as per the agreement is also hosting the current peace talks between Kabul and the insurgents.

In spite of the ongoing talks, violence has surged in Afghanistan and both the government and the Taliban accuse each other for its escalation.

Hundreds of civilians have lost their lives in the violence, which has displaced tens of thousands of people since the February deal, while Kabul has endured a resurgence in assassination attacks and magnet bombs.

Prior to Saleh, some residents and lawmakers also demanded the executions of Taliban members suspected of being behind major attacks. Heather Barr, interim co-director for Human Rights Watch, told Arab News: “Human Rights Watch opposes the use of the death penalty under all circumstances. It is a uniquely cruel and irreversible punishment and we are glad to see that there has been some global progress towards abolition of the death penalty.”

She added: “Afghanistan has already seen so much violence and death and continues to experience this violence every day. There is an urgent need for accountability for the many human rights violations that have been inflicted during Afghanistan’s many years of war, but executions will not bring the justice Afghans so badly need.”

Updated 30 min 49 sec ago

Conjoined Pakistani twins get ‘new life’ following rare separation surgery

Conjoined Pakistani twins get ‘new life’ following rare separation surgery
  • Although there is no known cause for the conjoining, it can be diagnosed in early pregnancy through an ultrasound
Updated 30 min 49 sec ago
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: When expectant parents Shaheen Bibi and Israr Ahmed went to a small government hospital in eastern Karachi for an ultrasound late in 2019, a doctor pointed out “two dots” on the scan but gave no further details.

Months later, in March, Shaheen Bibi gave birth to twins Aman and Ayan who had a rare congenital disorder: The boys were conjoined at the abdomen and shared several internal organs, a condition that affects only one in 250,000 births.

Although there is no known cause for the conjoining, it can be diagnosed in early pregnancy through an ultrasound. The Ahmed’s were not so lucky.

The couple were told that surgery to separate the boys would cost millions of rupees, a sum they had no hope of ever raising themselves.

But that was until a Dubai-based businessman stepped forward to pay for the procedure after an appeal by the Sarim Burney Trust International.

Last month, in Karachi’s Aga Khan Hospital, 50 doctors and hospital staff worked eight hours to perform one of the world’s most difficult surgeries, successfully separating the boys.

Trust chairman, Sarim Burney, told Arab News: “The parents were poor. When we got to know that the treatment was possible in Aga Khan Hospital, we appealed on a television show and the appeal reached Nasser Hussain Abdullah Lootah.”

Lootah had previously helped support a similar surgery in the UK on conjoined twin sisters from Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“Though I had faith my children would one day be separated, I knew I would never be able to afford such an expensive surgery,” the boys’ father, a low-paid mill worker, said.

According to a press statement from the hospital, the twins were joined at the torso and faced each other, so a complete incision was required to flip them around.

“This is a rare surgery that the hospital has performed for the second time,” Dr. Zafar Nazir, a senior pediatric surgeon at Aga Khan Hospital, told Arab News.

“A tremendous amount of effort went into the rearrangement of the resources, both inside and outside the operating room. But at the end of this procedure, it was a joy to watch both the boys get a new life.”

Only 500 cases of this particular conjoining have been reported in the world to date, he said, and only 150 of them operated upon, with a 50 percent success rate.

“Such operations are very complex, and the cost is very high so no parents and no hospitals can bear the cost alone. There is a great role of donors and welfare organizations, who make such surgeries possible,” Nazir added.

Ahmed and his wife said they were deeply grateful to the hospital medical staff, the charity, and the donors for giving their boys, now 10 months old, a fresh start in life.

“When he (Lootah) saw my sons after the operation, he was very happy and announced that he would bear all the expenses of their education. My happiness knows no bounds,” Ahmed said.

“Even happiness is too small a word. When the hospital handed us our boys, I told the doctors: ‘I had brought you one body and now I’m taking home two beautiful children.’”

