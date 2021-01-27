You are here

  • Home
  • Study: Remittance flows in 2021 may not be as slim as feared

Study: Remittance flows in 2021 may not be as slim as feared

Study: Remittance flows in 2021 may not be as slim as feared
Remittances, an important source of external financing for low and middle-income countries, have not slumped as much as initially feared during the coronavirus pandemic. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9d2xk

Updated 27 January 2021
Reuters

Study: Remittance flows in 2021 may not be as slim as feared

Study: Remittance flows in 2021 may not be as slim as feared
  • ‘Crises make people more determined to provide support to the people they care about’
  • Economies of the top 20 economies where migrant workers are based will rebound strongly this year
Updated 27 January 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Money transfers from migrants overseas could rebound to pre-pandemic levels, upending a World Bank forecast of a further slowdown in remittances to developing countries in 2021, according to a new study.
Remittances, an important source of external financing for low and middle-income countries, have not slumped as much as initially feared during the coronavirus pandemic, even rebounding to some economies, including Mexico, El Salvador, Kenya, Pakistan, Bangladesh, the Philippines and Sri Lanka. Uncertainty around the outlook for remittances is high, noted the report by Oxford Economics commissioned by Western Union. But it added that as advanced economies recover and if demand for funds from developing economies remained high, then remittance performance in 2021 could even return to pre-pandemic levels.
“Crises make people more determined to provide support to the people they care about. When times get hard in developing economies, remittance-senders become front-line workers of economic security,” said Hikmet Ersek, President and CEO of Western Union, in a statement accompanying the report.
“In the massive task of rebuilding developing nations in a post-pandemic world, millions of these economic first responders will continue to step up.”
The report added, however, that remittances could also decline further as more money may be sent by unofficial channels, as borders start to re-open, and if a fall in the stock of migrant workers seen in 2020 continues.
The World Bank in October revised its 2020 estimated drop in flows to low- and middle-income countries to 7 percent from 19.7 percent previously, but predicted a further 7.5 percent dip in 2021.
Remittances to that group of countries rose 4.3 percent in 2019.
The economies of the top 20 economies where migrant workers are based will rebound strongly this year, Oxford Economics said. In this context, another large dip in remittance flows in 2021 would imply an unusually sharp divergence from economic trends, the report noted.

Topics: Foreign remittance

Related

India remains top remittance recipient in 2018
Business & Economy
India remains top remittance recipient in 2018
Reliance on remittances in India, Philippines growing: study
Business & Economy
Reliance on remittances in India, Philippines growing: study

STC mulls stock flotation for IT solutions and services subsidiary

STC mulls stock flotation for IT solutions and services subsidiary
Updated 8 min 37 sec ago
Argaam

STC mulls stock flotation for IT solutions and services subsidiary

STC mulls stock flotation for IT solutions and services subsidiary
Updated 8 min 37 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi Telecom Company (stc) is considering an initial public offer (IPO) for its 100 percent-owned subsidiary, Arabian Internet and Communications Services Company (solutions by stc), on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul), the telco said in a bourse filing Jan. 26, 2021.

The Kingdom-based solutions by stc provides core ICT services, IT managed services and digital services.

The telecom major is currently conducting a detailed feasibility study to cover all organizational, financial and technical aspects to determine the IPO’s possibility.

It is also evaluating the extent to which this offering would support the company’s strategy and the potential value addition to the company and shareholders.

Further, the IPO decision of solutions by stc is subject to completing the necessary regulatory procedures and obtaining approvals from the relevant authorities, the statement added.

The company will announce any material developments in due course.

Last October, Reuters reported that stc hired HSBC, Morgan Stanley and the investment banking arm of National Commercial Bank (NCB) to arrange a potential initial sale of shares in solutions by stc.

The subsidiary’s valuation is estimated at around SR9 billion ($2.4 billion), and the IPO size could be around SR1.87 billion ($500 million) if the company sells 20 percent, the report said.

Latest updates

YouTube suspends Trump indefinitely, stops Giuliani monetizing clips
YouTube suspends Trump indefinitely, stops Giuliani monetizing clips
Jordan to get the first TikTok house in the region 
Jordan to get the first TikTok house in the region 
STC mulls stock flotation for IT solutions and services subsidiary
STC mulls stock flotation for IT solutions and services subsidiary
Fourth FII to open amid elaborate arrangements, precautions due to COVID-19
Fourth FII to open amid elaborate arrangements, precautions due to COVID-19
AFC Champions League draw gives first insight into new bigger tournament
AFC Champions League draw gives first insight into new bigger tournament

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.