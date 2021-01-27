You are here

  • Home
  • PIF eyes large investments in entire tech spectrum; tourism, real estate to follow: Governor
FII 2021
FII 2021

PIF eyes large investments in entire tech spectrum; tourism, real estate to follow: Governor

PIF eyes large investments in entire tech spectrum; tourism, real estate to follow: Governor
Governor of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan speaks during the fourth annual Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 27, 2021. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r5cbw

Updated 13 sec ago
Argaam

PIF eyes large investments in entire tech spectrum; tourism, real estate to follow: Governor

PIF eyes large investments in entire tech spectrum; tourism, real estate to follow: Governor
  • The Saudi government is keen on attracting investors, so we are tweaking and changing laws: Al-Rumayyan
  • The PIF governor highlighted that the THE LINE project is a revolutionary idea
Updated 13 sec ago
Argaam

RIYADH: Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), said that the sovereign wealth fund is looking to invest not only in large companies but in the entire spectrum of technology.
“We believe in going for early stage investments,” he said during the panel discussion titled ‘The Neo-Renaissance: How will investment shape a rebirth of global economy?’ at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) 2021.
The governor also pointed out the disconnect between the real economy and the financial markets, adding that given the current circumstances for the market to turn buoyant in 2021, the differences need to be levelled up.
“We are watching the market and being cautious about the investments,” Al-Rumayyan stated.
When talking about the mega project NEOM, the PIF governor highlighted that the recently-announced THE LINE project is a revolutionary idea and will see a big spending on infrastructure of $150 billion to $200 billion.
He also said that the Fund is looking to invest more in tourism, entertainment, renewable energy, and real estate. “I think the variety of investment is big in Saudi Arabia. At PIF, we are investing in real economy, which is the main engine of growth,” Al-Rumayyan added.
“Saudi government is keen on attracting investors, so we are tweaking and changing laws. We also plan to give even more tax holidays to international investors,” he noted.
Al-Rumayyan also said that Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) is particularly important for the PIF and the Fund is always looking to incorporate it in every aspect.

Topics: FII 2021 FII 4th edition Saudi Arabia

Related

Live The Future Investment Initiative (FII), an international platform for debate between global leaders, investors and innovators, kicks off in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. (AN Photo)
Business & Economy
LIVE: Future Investment Initiative 2021 - Day One
Fourth FII to open amid elaborate arrangements, precautions due to COVID-19
Business & Economy
Fourth FII to open amid elaborate arrangements, precautions due to COVID-19

Putin warns against internet giants becoming state competitors

Putin warns against internet giants becoming state competitors
Updated 27 January 2021
AFP

Putin warns against internet giants becoming state competitors

Putin warns against internet giants becoming state competitors
  • The Russian leader said it is unclear where the line is between a “successful global business” and “attempts to crudely, at their own discretion, control society”
  • Moscow accused US tech giants of interfering in Russia’s internal affairs, in particular during anti-government protests led by supporters of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny
Updated 27 January 2021
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned against the increasing influence of large technology companies, which he said are “competing” with states.
His comments came as Russia ramps up pressure on the activities of foreign Internet companies, which are not subject to state censorship unlike the majority of the country’s media outlets.
“These are not just economic giants. In some areas they are already de facto competing with the state,” Putin said during his address to the Davos virtual economic summit.
The Russian leader said it is unclear where the line is between a “successful global business” and “attempts to crudely, at their own discretion, control society.”
“We just saw it all in the United States,” he added, referring to riots earlier this month in Washington led by supporters of then US President Donald Trump.
Moscow earlier this week accused US tech giants of interfering in Russia’s internal affairs, in particular during anti-government protests led by supporters of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Saturday.
Ahead of the rallies, Russia’s media watchdog Roskomnadzor ordered several online platforms, including YouTube and Instagram, to delete posts by users calling for protesters to attend demonstrations.
On Wednesday, the chairman of the lower house State Duma’s foreign interference committee, Vasily Piskaryov, said that the head of TikTok’s Russian branch had been invited to parliament for a conversation.
Piskaryov was cited by the TASS news agency as saying that “questions had piled up” about the China-based video-sharing service.
In recent months, TikTok has emerged as a popular platform for young Russians to express their political views.
Hashtags dedicated to Navalny have been trending on TikTok, garnering more than 1.5 billion views, after the anti-corruption campaigner was jailed on his return to Russia from Germany.

Topics: Russia Vladimir Putin Alexei Navalny TikTok

Related

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport upon the arrival from Berlin on January 17, 2021. (AFP)
World
Calls abroad grow for release of Putin critic Navalny
Police arrest over 2,000 at Russia protests backing jailed Kremlin foe Navalny
World
Police arrest over 2,000 at Russia protests backing jailed Kremlin foe Navalny

Latest updates

PIF eyes large investments in entire tech spectrum; tourism, real estate to follow: Governor
PIF eyes large investments in entire tech spectrum; tourism, real estate to follow: Governor
UK police at vaccine production site dealing with ‘incident’
UK police at vaccine production site dealing with ‘incident’
Putin warns against internet giants becoming state competitors
Putin warns against internet giants becoming state competitors
Fans spot Zayn Malik’s new tattoo of daughter’s name in Arabic
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed a baby girl together in September. File/AFP
Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.