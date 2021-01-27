You are here

Investment experts sound note of caution at FII summit opening

Investment experts sound note of caution at FII summit opening
Governor of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan speaks during the fourth annual Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 27, 2021. (Reuters)
Frank Kane

  • Al-Rumayyan told FII that he was worried about the high valuations of big technology companies, some of which are facing increased regulatory scrutiny
  • He said he was concerned the disconnect between financial and economic assets will end in a financial downturn
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), is concerned about the different valuation of financial and other assets that has been a feature of markets affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Speaking on the opening panel of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) from Riyadh, Al-Rumayyan said that the pandemic has revealed a “division between those with funds waiting on the sidelines and the working class” who had lost jobs during the economic recession.
He added that although PIF will continue to invest in financial assets, this year will see more emphasis on other asset classes, with the Kingdom leading the way in the next round of its economic diversification program.
“We will be investing not just in financial markets but also in the opportunities in real economies. We are looking at conventional economies, as well as future and new economies,” he said.
Al-Rumayyan told FII that he was worried about the high valuations of big technology companies, some of which are facing increased regulatory scrutiny, adding that he was concerned that the disconnect between financial and economic assets will end in a financial downturn.
His cautious note on markets in 2021 was echoed by David Solomon, chairman of US investment bank Goldman Sachs, who said that the ending of liquidity by the financial authorities was a risk.
“A reversal of fiscal and monetary trends might have an impact on this year’s markets,” Solomon said, but he believed that there would be a “very constructive” market in corporate takeovers and mergers.
Ray Dalio, founder of big US investment firm Bridegwater, was also wary about market prospects this year. “I don’t think equities will be as ebullient as last year. The weight of money and credit created to deal with the virus is working through the market.”

Argaam

  • The Saudi government is keen on attracting investors, so we are tweaking and changing laws: Al-Rumayyan
  • The PIF governor highlighted that the THE LINE project is a revolutionary idea
Argaam

RIYADH: Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), said that the sovereign wealth fund is looking to invest not only in large companies but in the entire spectrum of technology.
“We believe in going for early stage investments,” he said during the panel discussion titled ‘The Neo-Renaissance: How will investment shape a rebirth of global economy?’ at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) 2021.
The governor also pointed out the disconnect between the real economy and the financial markets, adding that given the current circumstances for the market to turn buoyant in 2021, the differences need to be levelled up.
“We are watching the market and being cautious about the investments,” Al-Rumayyan stated.
When talking about the mega project NEOM, the PIF governor highlighted that the recently-announced THE LINE project is a revolutionary idea and will see a big spending on infrastructure of $150 billion to $200 billion.
He also said that the Fund is looking to invest more in tourism, entertainment, renewable energy, and real estate. “I think the variety of investment is big in Saudi Arabia. At PIF, we are investing in real economy, which is the main engine of growth,” Al-Rumayyan added.
“Saudi government is keen on attracting investors, so we are tweaking and changing laws. We also plan to give even more tax holidays to international investors,” he noted.
Al-Rumayyan also said that Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) is particularly important for the PIF and the Fund is always looking to incorporate it in every aspect.

