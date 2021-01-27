FII speakers outline the ‘re-architecturing’ of the global health care system

RIYADH: The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has led to the restructuring of the global health care system, with an accelerated shift in focus away from hospitals to providing more facilities to homes, speakers told delegates at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference place in Riyadh.
Dr. Peter H. Diamandis, founder and executive chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation, said the future of health care was moving it “out of the hospital and into the home, out of the institutions and into a personalized, digitalized element.”
Dr. Harsh Vardhan, India’s Minister of Health and Family Welfare, said another health care trend was a closer collaboration between the government and citizens, where all elements of society must work together to ensure the safety and wellness of the whole country.
Along with the collaboration of government and community, the panel also discussed the integration of technology into the health care ecosystem, including areas such as the digital system record and early detection systems.
Dr. Ali Parsadoust, founder and CEO of the digital health care company Babylon, said health care was “moving from a reacting form of health care to a model of health care that is continuous, from one that is incidental from time to time to one that is continuously collecting data and continuously assessing their health, continuously proving insight.”
