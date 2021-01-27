You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia to pioneer producers of green, blue hydrogen: Energy minister
FII 2021
FII 2021

Saudi Arabia to pioneer producers of green, blue hydrogen: Energy minister

Saudi Arabia to pioneer producers of green, blue hydrogen: Energy minister
Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, speaks during the fourth annual Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 27, 2021. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gwfek

Updated 10 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi Arabia to pioneer producers of green, blue hydrogen: Energy minister

Saudi Arabia to pioneer producers of green, blue hydrogen: Energy minister
  • We will be pioneering more of that blue hydrogen and green hydrogen: Prince Abdulaziz
  • He added that 50% of Saudi Arabia’s power sector fuel will be converted into gas and the rest will be coming from renewables
Updated 10 sec ago
Argaam

RIYADH: Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, said that Saudi Arabia is working with so many countries on green hydrogen and blue hydrogen.
“Easily and simply, I could say, that we will be pioneering more of that blue hydrogen and green hydrogen,” Prince Abdulaziz said.
He added that 50 percent of Saudi Arabia’s power sector fuel will be converted into gas and the rest will be coming from renewables.
“In tandem with that, we will be saving thousands and hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil that are going to waste... We have been progressively moving with our efficiency program and the efficiency program will continue,” the energy minister noted.
He pointed out that Saudi Arabia has also adopted a holistic approach along with its partners in OPEC and OPEC+, trying to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have to emphasize that it has been holistic approach including our partners in OPEC, OPEC+ along with our partners at the G20 for having to work with us in trying to mitigate the situation.”
“Obviously the situation is prevailing and still with us. It requires approaches with a cohesive coherent and collective efforts,” he added.
Moreover, the Kingdom is working in collaboration with international collaboration on the circular carbon economy (CCE), which will help it in two ways.
The Kingdom has a hydrocarbon sustainability program, which is to again rise up to the challenge of any potential reduction of the consumption of the conventional uses of hydrocarbon.
Elsewhere, Prince Abdulaziz said there is a great legacy of leftovers to be attended to, he said, adding “I remain cautious that we should sit, with our hands on until we are very comfortable that vaccines are spread and we go to a more way state of normalcy.

Topics: FII 2021 FII 4th edition Saudi Arabia

Related

Live The Future Investment Initiative (FII), an international platform for debate between global leaders, investors and innovators, kicks off in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. (AFP)
Business & Economy
LIVE: Future Investment Initiative 2021 - Day One
Investment experts sound note of caution at FII summit opening
Business & Economy
Investment experts sound note of caution at FII summit opening

Saudi Arabia ‘building trust with foreign investors’

Saudi Arabia ‘building trust with foreign investors’
Updated 20 min 32 sec ago
Frank Kane

Saudi Arabia ‘building trust with foreign investors’

Saudi Arabia ‘building trust with foreign investors’
  • Al-Falih pointed out that FDI into Saudi Arabia actually rose in 2020
  • He warned that governments should take more proactive measures to remove obstacles for foreign investors
Updated 20 min 32 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is cultivating the trust of global investing institutions as it seeks to attract foreign funds into the Kingdom’s ambitious development plans, Khalid Al-Falih, the Minister of Investment, told the Future Investment Initiative (FII) summit.
“Investors want to trust the governments that are looking after them, and Saudi Arabia is allowing them to do that,” Al-Falih said during a panel session that discussed how investment could shape the rebirth of the global economy.
Al-Falih said that he wanted to hit a “more optimistic” note compared with other experts at the event, pointing out that foreign direct investment (FDI) into Saudi Arabia actually rose in 2020 despite the economic crisis of the pandemic recession.
But he warned that governments should take more proactive measures to remove obstacles for foreign investors, and used the Kingdom as an example of making foreign investment easier.
“Governments should take on more of the risk in the investment environment,” Al-Falih said.
“In Saudi Arabia, we have looked at 400 different investment regulations and half of them have been revamped. We must look at the risk of doing business as well as the ease of doing business.”
Al-Falih said the No. 1 priority for his ministry was to create a “strong infrastructure in the digital space supported by digital enablers.”
Eric Cantor, managing director of the global independent investment bank Moelis & Company, which advises entities in the Kingdom, said Saudi Arabia had acknowledged the concerns of multinational companies seeking to invest during the beginning of the pandemic.
In contrast, other countries had become “more inward looking,” he added.
“It is always dangerous for policymakers to think they know what investors are thinking,” Cantor said.
He said that oil conglomerate Saudi Aramco ran its operations in “the cleanest and most efficient way possible”, which would give it advantages in exporting products to regions with strict regulatory regimes such as the EU.

Topics: FII 2021 Saudi Arabia FII 4th edition

Related

Live The Future Investment Initiative (FII), an international platform for debate between global leaders, investors and innovators, kicks off in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. (AFP)
Business & Economy
LIVE: Future Investment Initiative 2021 - Day One
FII speakers outline the ‘re-architecturing’ of the global health care system
Business & Economy
FII speakers outline the ‘re-architecturing’ of the global health care system

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia to pioneer producers of green, blue hydrogen: Energy minister
Saudi Arabia to pioneer producers of green, blue hydrogen: Energy minister
UK and US discuss Iran's destabilising behavior
UK and US discuss Iran's destabilising behavior
Cannes Film Festival postponed to July due to virus: organizers
Cannes Film Festival postponed to July due to virus: organizers
Saudi Arabia ‘building trust with foreign investors’
Saudi Arabia ‘building trust with foreign investors’
Security chief ‘burgled UAE London Embassy in blackmail plot’
Security chief ‘burgled UAE London Embassy in blackmail plot’

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.