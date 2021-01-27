You are here

Saudi Arabia revamped over 200 regulations to drive up FDI, says investment minister

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih speaks during the fourth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference at the capital Riyadh's Ritz-Carlton hotel on January 27, 2021. (AFP)
Argaam

  • Al-Falih said digital infrastructure is more important than physical infrastructure
  • Regulating it is the ministry’s number one priority, he added
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has revamped over half of the 400 foreign direct investment (FDI) regulations, as foreign investment rose in 2020 compared to 2019, said Minister of Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih.
“We have performed better than most, and ultimately, investors trust a government that provides security to them and the population. Saudi Arabia handled it better than most, as investors want to trust governments that look after them. Saudi Arabia, through our leadership, has shown that,” he stated during the panel discussion at the Future Investment Initiative 2021.
Al-Falih noted that the Kingdom leapfrogged its position globally and many of the FDI indices, emphasizing the focus is now on tomorrow’s sectors and technology such as biotechnology, information, and logistics.
The minister pointed out that digital infrastructure is more important than physical infrastructure, therefore regulating it is the ministry’s number one priority.

Argaam

Saudi Arabia to pioneer producers of green, blue hydrogen: Energy minister

  • We will be pioneering more of that blue hydrogen and green hydrogen: Prince Abdulaziz
  • He added that 50% of Saudi Arabia’s power sector fuel will be converted into gas and the rest will be coming from renewables
RIYADH: Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, said that Saudi Arabia is working with so many countries on green hydrogen and blue hydrogen.
“Easily and simply, I could say, that we will be pioneering more of that blue hydrogen and green hydrogen,” Prince Abdulaziz said.
He added that 50 percent of Saudi Arabia’s power sector fuel will be converted into gas and the rest will be coming from renewables.
“In tandem with that, we will be saving thousands and hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil that are going to waste... We have been progressively moving with our efficiency program and the efficiency program will continue,” the energy minister noted.
He pointed out that Saudi Arabia has also adopted a holistic approach along with its partners in OPEC and OPEC+, trying to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have to emphasize that it has been holistic approach including our partners in OPEC, OPEC+ along with our partners at the G20 for having to work with us in trying to mitigate the situation.”
“Obviously the situation is prevailing and still with us. It requires approaches with a cohesive coherent and collective efforts,” he added.
Moreover, the Kingdom is working in collaboration with international collaboration on the circular carbon economy (CCE), which will help it in two ways.
The Kingdom has a hydrocarbon sustainability program, which is to again rise up to the challenge of any potential reduction of the consumption of the conventional uses of hydrocarbon.
Elsewhere, Prince Abdulaziz said there is a great legacy of leftovers to be attended to, he said, adding “I remain cautious that we should sit, with our hands on until we are very comfortable that vaccines are spread and we go to a more way state of normalcy.

