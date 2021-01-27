You are here

Saudi Arabia ‘leading the way’ in climate change fight

Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman speaks during the fourth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference at the capital Riyadh's Ritz-Carlton hotel on January 27, 2021. (AFP)
Frank Kane

  • Kingdom’s efforts will outpace West by 2030, energy minister tells FII
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia will be doing more than many Western countries to tackle climate change by the end of the decade, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Kingdom’s energy minister, told a panel of energy leaders at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) forum in Riyadh.

“Whatever we will do in the Kingdom will support emissions reduction, and we are doing it willingly because the economic benefits (from new energy technologies) are clear,” he said.

“We will enjoy being looked at as a reasonable and responsible international citizen because we will be doing more than most European countries by 2030 (to combat climate change),” he said.

Saudi Arabia had “set the pace” in tackling the global energy crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prince Abdul Aziz said.

“When the going got tough, the tough got going,” the prince said, paying tribute to the efforts and optimism of the Kingdom’s youth during the pandemic recession.

“The energy minister has been energized by the energy of youth,” he added.

The panel discussed how the global energy sector can power the post-pandemic recovery, which Prince Abdul Aziz said will depend on the rollout of vaccines around the world.

“We have to maintain our hands on the situation until we’re more comfortable that people are using the vaccines and lockdowns are coming down,” he said.

Prince Abdul Aziz highlighted the Kingdom’s commitment to combat climate change via the framework of the Circular Carbon Economy, the strategy developed by Saudi Arabia and endorsed by G20 leaders.

The Paris Agreement on climate was an economic opportunity for Saudi Arabia, which has developed innovative techniques of producing and using clean energy, as well as a way of mitigating climate change.

“We are long believers in the Paris Agreement and are doing everything in our power to achieve it,” Prince Abdul Aziz added.

Patrick Pouyanne, CEO of French energy company Total, said that he was looking for low-cost energy resources in the Middle East.

Olympic legend Usain Bolt tells FII delegates to “never lose your dream”

Olympic legend Usain Bolt tells FII delegates to “never lose your dream”

RIYADH: Unfazed by the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Olympic legend Usain Bolt delivered a powerful message to delegates at the fourth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) forum: “Never lose your dream.”

On a panel discussion titled “Playing to Win: How will global investment drive the future of the sports industry?” the eight-time Olympic gold medallist, was asked what his advice was for his sporting colleagues.

“I just tell them, remember your dream,” he said, adding that professional athletes will still “put on a good show” even with no crowds to support them in the stadiums.

Speaking virtually from Jamaica, the 34-year-old may soon be making a physical appearance in the Kingdom. “I am looking forward to visiting Riyadh soon,” he said when asked whether he would be travelling to the Saudi capital soon.

Also joining the session was Alejandro Agag, chairman of Formula E, who said he was looking forward to staging events in the Kingdom.

“The reason we can host events like the Dakar rally, which just concluded and the in the Kingdom, despite COVID-19 pandemic is the positive spirit,” he said, adding: “Everything works in Saudi Arabia, nothing is impossible here.”

He underlined: “For us, Saudi Arabia is very special, we are looking forward to Formula E.”

Formula E’s Diriyah E-Prix returns to the Saudi capital next month for its third Riyadh race weekend in three years.

Anticipation is already building for the Feb. 26 racing showcase as it will be the season-opener and Formula E’s first ever night race.

On behalf of Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Bader Alkadi, his advisor, spoke about how Saudi Arabia mitigated the effects of COVID-19 on its growing and impressive sport event portfolio.
 

