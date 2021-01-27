Philippines to bring home abused Filipino workers trafficked to Syria

You are here

Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin has vowed to bring home a group of Filipino migrant workers trafficked to Syria. (AFP/File)
Updated 27 January 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin has vowed to bring home a group of Filipino migrant workers trafficked to Syria. He also said he would investigate the reportedly poor conditions in which they have been kept at the Philippine Embassy in Damascus.

Locsin’s announcement follows a report published earlier this week in the Washington Post about at least 35 Filipinos who were recruited to work in the UAE but instead were sold to Syrian servitude and subject to abuse.

Some of those interviewed by the daily said they had arrived in the UAE on 30-day tourist visas. They claimed the recruitment agencies that brought them to the Gulf locked them up until their visas expired, and then they were sold for between $8,000 and $10,000 and taken to Syria.

Those who managed to escape sought refuge at the Philippine mission in Damascus. Some of them reported abuse at the hands of embassy staff.

“I am emptying the shelters of all wards — no later than the next flight out; sending a team to do it. It won’t happen again,” Locsin said in a series of tweets, as he thanked the Washington Post for the report on Tuesday.

“Oh hell. I will wring the necks of those in the Philippine Embassy in Damascus who failed to report this. My President will expect no less from me. Hell is coming,” Locsin said in another tweet.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement on Monday night that it is taking the Washington Post report seriously.

“Certain personnel have been administratively investigated and a human rights lawyer has been deployed to further look into the allegations of poor treatment of Filipino victims while under temporary shelter and to recommend other necessary actions to be taken,” it said, adding that it is providing legal assistance to all who are “trafficking victims and face penalties for being in Syria illegally.”

According to DFA, 12 of the Filipinos currently at the embassy in Damascus will be repatriated this month.

The Philippines banned sending Filipino workers to Syria in 2011.

According to Locsin, undocumented workers are trafficked mainly from Mindanao as tourists to neighboring visa-free ASEAN countries, from where they are sent to other places “under deployment ban and thereby to living hell.”

“Filipinos who end up trafficked into Syria face grave risk to life and limb,” Locsin said on Wednesday. “Undocumented women workers specially targeted. Physical recruiters are bad enough but applying via social media platforms is suicide.”

Updated 18 min 39 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The world’s largest survey of opinions on climate change, which sought the views of 1.2 million people in 50 countries, found that the majority believe it is a global emergency that requires urgent action.
The poll, dubbed the “People’s Climate Vote,” was carried out by the UN Development Program (UNDP) in partnership with the University of Oxford. It sought the views of people of all ages and education levels in countries that together account for about half of the world’s population.
It revealed that most people support the introduction of more comprehensive policies to tackle the problems and challenges arising from climate change.
“From climate-friendly farming to protecting nature and investing in a green recovery from COVID-19, the survey brings the voice of the people to the forefront of the climate debate,” said UNDP administrator Achim Steiner when the results of the poll were revealed on Wednesday.
“It signals ways in which countries can move forward with public support as we work together to tackle this enormous challenge.”
This year is shaping up to be a pivotal one for international climate-action commitments, with a key round of negotiations due to take place in Glasgow, Scotland, in November during COP26, the UN Climate Change Summit. The meeting will be the 26th session of Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the entity tasked with supporting the global response to climate change. It will focus on ways to intensify efforts to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.
The opinions canvassed by the UNDP survey included those of more half a million people between the ages of 14 and 18, many of whom are not yet allowed to vote but who represent an important group in climate-change campaigning. They were asked to weigh in on 18 key climate policies across a number of action areas including the economy, energy, transport, food and farms, nature, and protecting people.
Polling experts from the University of Oxford used innovative methods to engage with young people, who can be hard to reach, for example by distributing the survey on mobile-gaming networks. The sampling was structured to be representative of ages, gender balance and levels of education in populations, which significantly reduced margins of error.
While younger people were more likely to consider climate change an emergency — 65 per cent of those in the 18-35 age group, and 66 per cent in the 36-59 age group — their elders were not far behind, with 58 per cent of over-60s feeling the same way. UNDP said that this illustrates “how widely held this view has become.”
Cassie Flynn, strategic advisor on climate change at UNDP said: “This is the good news: news of solidarity in the world when it comes to tackling the climate crisis.”
The survey found substantial levels of support for the adoption of a variety of wide-ranging climate policies beyond current measures, including radical long-term solutions.
The single most popular policy was conservation of forests and land (which was supported by 54 percent of those surveyed), followed by a transition to greater use of solar, wind and other forms of renewable power (53 percent), the adoption of climate-friendly farming techniques (52 percent), and increased investment in green businesses and jobs (50 percent).
“What’s interesting is that respondents (really) don’t see one silver bullet solving the climate crisis,” said Flynn. “There is this wide variety of options that people gravitated toward.”
In countries where the energy sector is responsible for the highest levels of emissions, the majority of respondents were in favor of greater use of renewable energy. In countries where more emissions result from changes of land use, the majority backed enhanced conservation efforts. Residents of large cities advocated efforts to encourage greater use of cleaner electric cars and buses, or bicycles.
“People (are) looking around, absorbing the instability of the world when it comes to climate and COVID and thinking about how we get ourselves onto a new pathway,” said Flynn.
The survey found that levels of education also played a part in fostering a desire for climate action, the UNDP said. Recognition of a climate emergency was highest among people who had attended college or university, regardless of the economic status of their countries.
The UNDP said it will share the detailed results of the poll, broken down by age, gender and education level, with governments around the world.
 

