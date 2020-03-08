You are here

Manila hopes to recover remains of Filipino workers abducted by Daesh

In this file photo from a video posted by Daesh terrorists on YouTube, militants in Libya parade their Egyptian captives whom they accused of spying. Philippine officials on Saturday said they were looking for five Filipinos workers who were abducted by suspected Daesh militants in Libya four years ago. (AN file photo)
Ellie Aben

  • Oil field workers were abducted from compound in Libya in 2015
MANILA: The Philippines is seeking to recover the remains of four nationals alleged to have been killed by Daesh in Libya.

The Filipinos, identified as Donato Santiago, Gregorio Titan, Roladan Blaza, and Wilson Eligue, were abducted five years ago in southern Libya while they were working for an oil firm. Reports said that Daesh members broke into the company compound, killing security  guards and kidnapping foreign workers.
The Philippine Embassy’s chargé d’affaires, Elmer Cato, told the media late on Friday that authorities were coordinating with groups in Libya to help families of the victims.
“Five years on their families just want closure,” Cato said. “That’s why they are hoping that the remains of the victims could at least be brought back home. The four Filipinos were abducted along with five other foreign workers from the Al Ghani Oil Field, about 700 km southeast of Tripoli.”
Cato added that there were no leads in the case until 2017, when authorities in the city of Derna said that the abducted workers were executed by retreating Daesh fighters.
A 2015 video recovered by the Derna Shoura Council — from a laptop belonging to Daesh members — purportedly showed the four Filipinos being killed by militants. Their remains, however, were never found.
Cato said the embassy was in touch with the families of the slain workers, as well as with the firm that had employed them and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
“The embassy has been working with the ICRC which is spearheading the efforts to recover the remains of the victims,” Cato told Arab News. “The ICRC has been working with local authorities in identifying the area where the bodies were believed to have been buried.”

A 2015 video from a laptop belonging to Daesh members purportedly showed the four Filipinos being killed by militants. Their remains, however, were never found.

He said the embassy had been informed that the bodies of the four were buried somewhere in Derna, and that the ICRC had been working closely with authorities to ascertain the exact location of the site.
“We are hoping that the security situation in the area is now stable enough to allow the recovery and identification of the victims. We hope our kababayan (countrymen) can be found soon so we can bring them home and reunite them with their loved ones.”
There were more than 2,000 Filipinos in Libya as of 2019, although fighting between rival militias for control of Tripoli has prompted some to return.
The Philippines is one of the world’s biggest providers of labor, with a tenth of its population working abroad.
On March 6, the anniversary of their abduction, Cato tweeted: “Today, @PhinLibya remembers four Filipino oil workers who were taken by ISIS from the Al Ghani oil field in Libya exactly five years ago and have not been heard of since then. We pray that they would soon be found and reunited with their loved ones back home.”

CHICAGO: Major Arab-American organizations and leaders this week announced their endorsements of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in his bid to win the Democratic Party nomination and unseat President Donald Trump.
Until last week, Sanders was leading in the early state caucuses. Former Vice President Joe Biden, however, took the lead when the Democratic Party establishment rallied around him, in part because of Sanders’ criticism of Israel and his support for Palestinian rights.
With Democratic backing, Biden won the majority of 14 Super Tuesday state primaries on March 3, taking 664 of the 1,991 delegates needed to win the party nomination. Sanders has 573.
Elections on March 10 and March 17 could restore Sanders’ lead, especially with the support of Arab Americans.
He included support for “Palestinian human rights” in his newest TV campaign commercial, which he released on March 3.
Arab-American leaders in Michigan — which holds its presidential primary on March 10 along with North Dakota, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri and Washington State — endorsed Sanders.
Key Arab-American endorsements of him also came from Illinois, which holds its primary on March 17 along with Ohio, Florida and Arizona.
Sanders has won states where Arab Americans have a large presence, such as in California, which has the largest delegate count and which Biden lost. Similarly, Sanders could do well in Illinois and Ohio.
Abed Ayoub, a Michigan activist, tweeted in his personal capacity that Sanders “has consistently stood on principle, even when no one listened. He didn’t change his message, he kept on standing. Now it’s our time to stand for him. We can make this happen!”
Samir Khalil, executive director of Illinois’ largest Arab-American Democratic organization, mailed thousands of “Get Out the Vote” cards endorsing Sanders, and urged the state’s roughly 500,000 Arab voters to support him.
“If what Sanders is saying is implemented, he can save the fabric of America from racism and hate, and also bring a new and fair approach to foreign policy,” Khalil said.
“Sanders, who is Jewish, showed us you can criticize Israel and Jewish activists for their political behavior without the fear and blackmail of being called anti-Semitic. Sanders has lifted this burden.”
One issue that drove the Democratic establishment to rally around Biden was Sanders’ tough criticism of Israel and his strong support of Palestinian rights during a Feb. 25 presidential debate on CBS. In contrast, Biden has openly declared himself “a Zionist.”
Seven Arab-American leaders in Michigan endorsed Sanders on Friday in the lead-up to the state contest.
He received the endorsement of the American Arab and Muslim Political Action Committee (AMPAC), which cited his “clear commitment to the working class, and longstanding stance on negotiating a just peace in the Middle East.”
He also received support from the Yemeni American Democratic Caucus (YADC) in the Michigan Democratic Party. The YADC called Sanders “the best and most qualified candidate for president.”
The Arab American Political Action Committee of Dearborn endorsed him, as did Palestinian Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, Somali Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and Arab American Institute founder Jim Zogby.
Michael Fasullo, Michigan coordinator for the “Bernie 2020” campaign, said: “It is an honor to have these leaders standing with us as we work to transform this country for the better.”
He added: “While Trump has terrorized so many communities, particularly Arab-American and Muslim communities, our movement is working to bring together people of all backgrounds. Together we can ensure a just political system rooted in human rights for all.”

