Organization of Islamic Cooperation and UN officials discuss Rohingya plight

DiplomaticQuarter: Foreign envoys visit 911 security center in Riyadh

RIYADH: Foreign ambassadors accredited to the Kingdom visited the Unified Security Operations Center (911) in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The center organized the visit as part of its programs to introduce envoys to the security services offered to citizens, residents and visitors.

It is one of the most important initiatives implemented by the Ministry of Interior in cooperation with the Quality of Life Program, which is part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan.

Brig. Waleed bin Suleiman Al-Towayan, commander of the National Center for Security Operations, welcomed the ambassadors, who were from the Asia-Pacific region.

He briefed them on the center, which is the second in Saudi Arabia. There is also one in the Makkah region.

The center aims to achieve coordination and integration among all security and service authorities through a unified system by exchanging information among the sectors’ leaders, reporting warnings and orders to different administrative levels, and centralizing databases in one place to improve the response rate speed to emergencies.

It serves 22 provinces, in addition to the capital, and has centralized 62 operations rooms under one roof using a unified emergency number.

It specializes in receiving all emergency calls for Public Security, Civil Defense, and Special Forces for Environmental Security in line with international standards to ensure the rapid response of field teams in initiating and following up communications until they are complete.