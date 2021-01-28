You are here

  • Home
  • Organization of Islamic Cooperation and UN officials discuss Rohingya plight

Organization of Islamic Cooperation and UN officials discuss Rohingya plight

Organization of Islamic Cooperation and UN officials discuss Rohingya plight
Short Url

https://arab.news/vttsy

Updated 20 sec ago
SPA

Organization of Islamic Cooperation and UN officials discuss Rohingya plight

Organization of Islamic Cooperation and UN officials discuss Rohingya plight
Updated 20 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: Officials from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the UN discussed the humanitarian situation of Rohingya refugees during a virtual meeting on Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees briefed members of the OIC’s contact group on developments.
Ibrahim Khairat, who is the OIC’s envoy to Myanmar, stressed the organization’s efforts and strategy in resolving the humanitarian, political and human rights situation for Rohingya Muslims.
Samir Bakr, who is the head of the OIC General Secretariat’s delegation and assistant secretary-general for Palestine affairs, expressed the secretariat’s keenness to support member states in aiding Rohingya Muslims in accordance with the OIC charter and the organization’s decisions.
He also talked about the importance that the OIC secretary-general placed on finding a radical solution to the plight faced by the Muslim minority, which the UN described as the most persecuted minority in the world.
Bakr also highlighted the OIC’s commitment to the principle of solidarity, international cooperation and burden-sharing, saying that the humanitarian issue should be addressed in an international context, especially at a time when the Rohingya refugee situation was being exacerbated by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

Related

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation hails US designation of Houthis as FTO
Saudi Arabia
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation hails US designation of Houthis as FTO
Organization of Islamic Cooperation reaffirms support for Palestinian rights
Saudi Arabia
Organization of Islamic Cooperation reaffirms support for Palestinian rights

DiplomaticQuarter: Foreign envoys visit 911 security center in Riyadh

DiplomaticQuarter: Foreign envoys visit 911 security center in Riyadh
Updated 5 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

DiplomaticQuarter: Foreign envoys visit 911 security center in Riyadh

DiplomaticQuarter: Foreign envoys visit 911 security center in Riyadh
Updated 5 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Foreign ambassadors accredited to the Kingdom visited the Unified Security Operations Center (911) in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The center organized the visit as part of its programs to introduce envoys to the security services offered to citizens, residents and visitors.
It is one of the most important initiatives implemented by the Ministry of Interior in cooperation with the Quality of Life Program, which is part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan.
Brig. Waleed bin Suleiman Al-Towayan, commander of the National Center for Security Operations, welcomed the ambassadors, who were from the Asia-Pacific region.
He briefed them on the center, which is the second in Saudi Arabia. There is also one in the Makkah region.
The center aims to achieve coordination and integration among all security and service authorities through a unified system by exchanging information among the sectors’ leaders, reporting warnings and orders to different administrative levels, and centralizing databases in one place to improve the response rate speed to emergencies.
It serves 22 provinces, in addition to the capital, and has centralized 62 operations rooms under one roof using a unified emergency number.
It specializes in receiving all emergency calls for Public Security, Civil Defense, and Special Forces for Environmental Security in line with international standards to ensure the rapid response of field teams in initiating and following up communications until they are complete.

Topics: DiplomaticQuarter

Related

DiplomaticQuarter: Italian envoy and Eastern Province governor praise bilateral relations
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: Italian envoy and Eastern Province governor praise bilateral relations
DiplomaticQuarter: Indian ambassador inaugurates joint medical forum in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: Indian ambassador inaugurates joint medical forum in Riyadh

Latest updates

Organization of Islamic Cooperation and UN officials discuss Rohingya plight
Organization of Islamic Cooperation and UN officials discuss Rohingya plight
DiplomaticQuarter: Foreign envoys visit 911 security center in Riyadh
DiplomaticQuarter: Foreign envoys visit 911 security center in Riyadh
Palestinians welcome Biden decision to reverse Trump policies
Palestinians welcome Biden decision to reverse Trump policies
Saudi foreign minister receives member of Sudan’s sovereign council
Saudi foreign minister receives member of Sudan’s sovereign council
Dr. Khalid Al-Sultan, chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Electricity Company
Dr. Khalid Al-Sultan, chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Electricity Company

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.