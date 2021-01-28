JEDDAH: Officials from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the UN discussed the humanitarian situation of Rohingya refugees during a virtual meeting on Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees briefed members of the OIC’s contact group on developments.
Ibrahim Khairat, who is the OIC’s envoy to Myanmar, stressed the organization’s efforts and strategy in resolving the humanitarian, political and human rights situation for Rohingya Muslims.
Samir Bakr, who is the head of the OIC General Secretariat’s delegation and assistant secretary-general for Palestine affairs, expressed the secretariat’s keenness to support member states in aiding Rohingya Muslims in accordance with the OIC charter and the organization’s decisions.
He also talked about the importance that the OIC secretary-general placed on finding a radical solution to the plight faced by the Muslim minority, which the UN described as the most persecuted minority in the world.
Bakr also highlighted the OIC’s commitment to the principle of solidarity, international cooperation and burden-sharing, saying that the humanitarian issue should be addressed in an international context, especially at a time when the Rohingya refugee situation was being exacerbated by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organization of Islamic Cooperation and UN officials discuss Rohingya plight
https://arab.news/vttsy
Organization of Islamic Cooperation and UN officials discuss Rohingya plight
JEDDAH: Officials from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the UN discussed the humanitarian situation of Rohingya refugees during a virtual meeting on Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.