FII 2021
FII 2021

Saudi Arabia ranks 7th globally in internet speed, 5G: Communications minister
Abdullah Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, says there should be more innovative digitalized investments. (Supplied)
Updated 28 January 2021
Argaam

  • ‘We should have more innovative digitalized investments’
Updated 28 January 2021
Argaam

Saudi Arabia is ranked seventh globally in terms of 5G technology and internet speed, said Abdullah Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, on the sidelines of the fourth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII).

“We should have more innovative digitalized investments, in the light of the challenges and the unclarity that will come ahead of us in the future," Alswaha added.

Saudi Aramco has more than $270 million (SR1 billion) in technology investments with Google – the largest in the MENA region, thanks to resilience, execution and speed.

The recently-announced “The Line” project in NEOM is a revolutionary idea of a 170-kilometer belt of hyper-connected artificial intelligence-enabled future communities, without cars and roads and built around nature.

It is a renewable energy, and pollution-free model that would cut costs, the minister said.

Topics: FII 2021 FII Future Investment Initiative

PIF buys stake in Red Sea terminal operator

PIF buys stake in Red Sea terminal operator
Updated 10 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

  • Transactions will require approval from the Saudi Arabian Ports Authority
Updated 10 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has bought a 20 percent equity stake in the Red Sea Gateway Terminal Limited (RSGT) company, a privately owned independent terminal operator.

The deal was approved by RSGT’s founding shareholders and handled through Sound Joyce Enterprises Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of PIF.

RGST also signed a second agreement for Cosco Shipping Ports Limited to buy a 20 percent stake.

The total value of the deals was $280 million, which gives RSGT a value of around $880 million. The transactions will require approval from the Saudi Arabian Ports Authority.

“As the largest terminal operator on the Red Sea and in Saudi Arabia, we are committed to serving the growing requirements of international cargo and container services throughout the global logistics chain and to fulfilling our customers’ needs and the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 program for infrastructure and port development,” said RSGT’s CEO Jens O. Floe.

RSGT was founded and began operation in 2009 and will remain an independent terminal operator, focused on servicing its existing and future customers in the global logistics chain.

Topics: PIF Public Investment Fund Saudi Arabia

