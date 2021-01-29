Saudi Arabia concludes joint naval exercises

You are here

RIYADH: A joint naval exercise in the Arabian Gulf involving the Royal Saudi Navy, US Navy and British minesweepers concluded on Thursday, the Saudi Ministry of Defense said.
Brig.-Gen. Awad Al-Enezi, director of the exercise, said participating vessels executed a number of marine formations, as well as boarding and searching ships, floating mines and reconnaissance operations, port training and defense, drone operations and shooting air and surface enemy targets with live ammunition.
The Naval Defender 21 exercise began last week at King Abdul Aziz Naval Base, the headquarters of the Eastern Fleet in the city of Jubail in the Eastern Province.

Brig.-Gen. Al-Enezi praised the participants for their “professionalism and high readiness,” saying they emerged with “many positive results that reflect the importance of continuous training.”
The mixed naval exercise included the participation of a number of ships, infantry, special maritime security units and naval aviation forces training in several maritime scenarios.
The Naval Defender 21 is part of the joint military exercises conducted by the Saudi armed forces throughout the year with friendly countries, with the aim of raising combat efficiency, gaining more field experience and working to unify military concepts and terminology between the parties participating in the exercise.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia saudi ministry of defense Royal Saudi Navy US navy Naval Defender 21 exercise

RIYADH: The full moon appeared directly above the Kaaba in the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Islam's holiest site.
The occurrence was witnessed by those in the vicinity of the mosque during the first hour of Friday.
"This will be followed by the moon’s alignment with the Kaaba at 12:43:35 a.m. KSA time, or 09:43:34 GMT, at an altitude of 89.57.46 degrees," Majed Abu Zahira, president of the Jeddah Astronomy Association, wrote on Instagram. "The moon’s disc will be fully illuminated at 99.9 percent at a distance of 381.125 kilometers from Earth. It will then remain visible for the rest of the night until it sets with the rise of the sun on Friday," he added.
Located at the center of the Grand Mosque in Islam's holiest city, the Kaaba is the direction to which Muslims across the world pray.
Because of the alignment ascertaining this direction is easy for sky watching enthusiasts.
"The moon will guide them towards Makkah with an accuracy that matches that of smart phone applications," Abu Zahira states.
The cube-like structure, which is draped in a black cloth, is believed by Muslims to have been built by Abraham and his son Ismaeel.

Topics: MAKKAH GRAND MOSQUE Holy Kaaba

