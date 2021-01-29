UN official hails Saudi Arabia’s distance education

RIYADH: The UN’s resident coordinator in Saudi Arabia has hailed the Kingdom’s successful switch to distance education in the wake of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

Natalie Faustia said the country had been able to continue the educational process for more than 6 million students without interruption and had created interactive tools and solutions such as the Madrasati platform, while making available 23 educational channels and an online YouTube channel.

The UN official added that the Kingdom’s transfer to distance education within hours of the suspension of studies had represented a major success story in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and set an example that other countries could learn from.