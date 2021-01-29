You are here

  UN official hails Saudi Arabia's distance education

RIYADH: The UN’s resident coordinator in Saudi Arabia has hailed the Kingdom’s successful switch to distance education in the wake of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.
Natalie Faustia said the country had been able to continue the educational process for more than 6 million students without interruption and had created interactive tools and solutions such as the Madrasati platform, while making available 23 educational channels and an online YouTube channel.
The UN official added that the Kingdom’s transfer to distance education within hours of the suspension of studies had represented a major success story in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and set an example that other countries could learn from.

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has signed a deal with the Arab Voluntary Union (AVU) to promote cooperation in various fields. The agreement was inked by KSrelief’s assistant supervisor general of planning and development, Aqeel Al-Ghamdi, and union president, Hassan Bouhzaa.
Al-Ghamdi said the two organizations would work on identifying common goals and coordinating to contribute to community service, as well as raising scientific and professional awareness, and cooperating on training through the exchange of experiences.
KSrelief will benefit from the cadres of the union in activating its volunteer programs and strengthening joint partnerships in areas including conferences, workshops, and exhibitions, along with gaining access to a volunteer database being established by the union under the agreement.

