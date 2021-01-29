What We Are Reading Today: Imperfect Labor Markets

You are here

Authors: Tito Boeri & Jan van Ours

 

Today’s labor markets are witnessing seismic changes brought on by such factors as rising self-employment, temporary employment, zero-hour contracts, and the growth of the sharing economy.
This fully updated and revised third edition of The Economics of Imperfect Labor Markets reflects these and other critical changes in imperfect labor markets, and it has been significantly expanded to discuss topics such as workplace safety, regulations on self-employment, and disability and absence from work, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
This new edition also features engaging case studies that illustrate key aspects of imperfect labor markets.
Authoritative and accessible, this textbook examines the many institutions that affect the behavior of workers and employers in imperfect labor markets. These include minimum wages, employment protection legislation, unemployment benefits, family policies, equal opportunity legislation, collective bargaining, early retirement programs, and education and migration policies.

Keramos Studio specializes in the making and selling of clay arts and crafts, especially items that reflect Islamic art and Saudi folklore heritage.
The name of the studio is inspired by a word of Greek origin, “keramos,” which means a brick or clay vessel.
The studio is also a location for ceramic and pottery products made in Riyadh.
Pottery has become increasingly popular as a hobby, and the studio offers a large space to work in with multiple options for local pottery workshops. Here potters can enjoy the experience of making, coloring and decorating items such as cups, plates and vases.
The workshops offered by the studio are for men, women and children. Sessions vary between one and five days.
The studio also sells a large variety of products made by the Saudi teams, such as vases, cups, souvenirs, pots and custom-made items.
For more information, visit the website keramosksa.com.

