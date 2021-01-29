What We Are Reading Today: Imperfect Labor Markets

What We Are Doing Today: Keramos Studio

Keramos Studio specializes in the making and selling of clay arts and crafts, especially items that reflect Islamic art and Saudi folklore heritage.

The name of the studio is inspired by a word of Greek origin, “keramos,” which means a brick or clay vessel.

The studio is also a location for ceramic and pottery products made in Riyadh.

Pottery has become increasingly popular as a hobby, and the studio offers a large space to work in with multiple options for local pottery workshops. Here potters can enjoy the experience of making, coloring and decorating items such as cups, plates and vases.

The workshops offered by the studio are for men, women and children. Sessions vary between one and five days.

The studio also sells a large variety of products made by the Saudi teams, such as vases, cups, souvenirs, pots and custom-made items.

For more information, visit the website keramosksa.com.