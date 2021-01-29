What We Are Reading Today: Imperfect Labor Markets

Authors: Tito Boeri & Jan van Ours
Today’s labor markets are witnessing seismic changes brought on by such factors as rising self-employment, temporary employment, zero-hour contracts, and the growth of the sharing economy.
This fully updated and revised third edition of The Economics of Imperfect Labor Markets reflects these and other critical changes in imperfect labor markets, and it has been significantly expanded to discuss topics such as workplace safety, regulations on self-employment, and disability and absence from work, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
This new edition also features engaging case studies that illustrate key aspects of imperfect labor markets.
Authoritative and accessible, this textbook examines the many institutions that affect the behavior of workers and employers in imperfect labor markets. These include minimum wages, employment protection legislation, unemployment benefits, family policies, equal opportunity legislation, collective bargaining, early retirement programs, and education and migration policies.