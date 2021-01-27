You are here

What We Are Reading Today: An Infinite History by Emma Rothschild

date 2021-01-27
What We Are Reading Today: An Infinite History by Emma Rothschild

What We Are Reading Today: An Infinite History by Emma Rothschild
Marie Aymard was an illiterate widow who lived in the provincial town of Angoulême in southwestern France, a place where seemingly nothing ever happened.
Yet, in 1764, she made her fleeting mark on the historical record through two documents: A power of attorney in connection with the property of her late husband, a carpenter on the island of Grenada, and a prenuptial contract for her daughter, signed by 83 people in Angoulême.
Who was Marie Aymard? Who were all these people? And why were they together on a dark afternoon in December 1764? Beginning with these questions, An Infinite History offers a panoramic look at an extended family over five generations, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
Through 98 connected stories about inquisitive, sociable individuals, ending with Marie Aymard’s great-great granddaughter in 1906, Emma Rothschild unfurls an innovative modern history of social and family networks, emigration, immobility, the French Revolution, and the transformation of nineteenth-century economic life.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

