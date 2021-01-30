India steps up security after blast near Israeli Embassy

NEW DELHI: India has tightened security at government buildings and airports after an explosion near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Friday.

No injuries were reported from the blast that occurred about 50 meters from the embassy, which was already under high security because India and Israel were celebrating the 29th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were taking part in a military ceremony a kilometer away from the site.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which guards all government installations in India, said that enhanced security measures have been put in place following the blast.

“An alert has been issued at all airports, important installations and government buildings,” the CISF said in a statement.

The explosion damaged the windows of three nearby parked cars, according to New Delhi police.

“Initial impressions suggest it was a mischievous attempt to create a sensation,” a police spokesman said.

Other reports suggest security has been stepped up at the Israeli Consulate in Mumbai.

“We take this very seriously,” Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar tweeted on Friday after speaking to his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, following the blast.

“This matter is under investigation and no effort will be spared to find the culprits.”

In 2012, a blast near the embassy in New Delhi injured an Israeli diplomat’s wife, her driver and two others. The explosion coincided with an attack on another Israeli diplomat in Tbilisi, Georgia.