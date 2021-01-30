You are here

  • Home
  • India steps up security after blast near Israeli Embassy

India steps up security after blast near Israeli Embassy

India steps up security after blast near Israeli Embassy
Police cordon off an area at a street after an explosion, which caused minor damages but no casualties, near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Friday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5d5g6

Updated 16 sec ago

India steps up security after blast near Israeli Embassy

India steps up security after blast near Israeli Embassy
  • Explosion mars 29th anniversary celebrations of diplomatic ties with Israel
Updated 16 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India has tightened security at government buildings and airports after an explosion near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Friday.

No injuries were reported from the blast that occurred about 50 meters from the embassy, which was already under high security because India and Israel were celebrating the 29th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties.
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were taking part in a military ceremony a kilometer away from the site.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which guards all government installations in India, said that enhanced security measures have been put in place following the blast.
“An alert has been issued at all airports, important installations and government buildings,” the CISF said in a statement.
The explosion damaged the windows of three nearby parked cars, according to New Delhi police.
“Initial impressions suggest it was a mischievous attempt to create a sensation,” a police spokesman said.

FASTFACT

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which guards all government installations in India, said that enhanced security measures have been put in place following the blast.

Other reports suggest security has been stepped up at the Israeli Consulate in Mumbai.
“We take this very seriously,” Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar tweeted on Friday after speaking to his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, following the blast.
“This matter is under investigation and no effort will be spared to find the culprits.”
In 2012, a blast near the embassy in New Delhi injured an Israeli diplomat’s wife, her driver and two others. The explosion coincided with an attack on another Israeli diplomat in Tbilisi, Georgia.

 

Topics: India Indian farmers

Related

India’s vaccination platform readied to handle 10m shots daily
World
India’s vaccination platform readied to handle 10m shots daily

Biden pledge to reopen PLO mission in Washington faces legal hurdles

Biden pledge to reopen PLO mission in Washington faces legal hurdles
The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Office is seen in Washington, DC, on November 21, 2017. (AFP)
Updated 59 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

Biden pledge to reopen PLO mission in Washington faces legal hurdles

Biden pledge to reopen PLO mission in Washington faces legal hurdles
  • Palestinians say his actions discredited the longtime US role as chief mediator in their conflict with Israel and further dimmed any chance of a peace deal envisaging a Palestinian state in Israeli-occupied territory
Updated 59 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden’s plan to work to reopen the Palestinians’ diplomatic mission in Washington could be held up over a law that exposes Palestinian officials to US anti-terror lawsuits, officials and advisers to the Palestinians say.
The Biden administration hopes to repair relations with the Palestinians after a sharp deterioration under former President Donald Trump, who closed the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Washington office in 2018 and cut millions of dollars in aid to the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
But under an anti-terror amendment passed by Congress and signed into law by Trump in 2019, the Palestinians would become liable for $655.5 million in financial penalties against them in US courts if they open an office in the US.
There are also questions about how Biden will fulfil a pledge to resume economic aid to the Palestinians. The Taylor Force Act, passed by Congress in 2018, restricts some aid until the Palestinians end payments to people jailed by Israel over violent crimes, among other conditions.
Speaking to the UN Security Council, acting US envoy Richard Mills said Washington “intended to take steps to reopen diplomatic missions that were closed for the last US administration,” without giving a timeline.
The legal hurdles underscore the range of challenges Biden may face in restoring ties with the Palestinians and reversing actions taken by Trump, who overturned longtime US Middle East policy with a series of pro-Israel steps including ending US opposition to Israeli settlements in the West Bank.
Palestinians say his actions discredited the longtime US role as chief mediator in their conflict with Israel and further dimmed any chance of a peace deal envisaging a Palestinian state in Israeli-occupied territory.
Palestinian leaders have welcomed Biden’s pledges of rapprochement, but while he can reverse some measures through executive orders, others involve laws passed by Congress and are not as easily changed.
Asked for comment, a US State Department official said: “In administering aid, the Biden-Harris Administration will fully comply with US law including the Taylor Force Act.”

Topics: Palestine Liberation Organisation’s (PLO)

Related

Kosovo, Israel to formally establish diplomatic ties Feb. 1
World
Kosovo, Israel to formally establish diplomatic ties Feb. 1
Biden presses Iran diplomacy as new special envoy tapped
World
Biden presses Iran diplomacy as new special envoy tapped

Latest updates

India steps up security after blast near Israeli Embassy
India steps up security after blast near Israeli Embassy
Rise in Saudi virus cases prompts minister’s appeal
Rise in Saudi virus cases prompts minister’s appeal
Where We Are Going Today: Sosi
Where We Are Going Today: Sosi
Saudi Culture Ministry launches project to document stone installations
Saudi Culture Ministry launches project to document stone installations
Saudi Arabia launches cruise company, aims to generate more than 50,000 jobs
Saudi Arabia launches cruise company, aims to generate more than 50,000 jobs

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.