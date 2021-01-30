You are here

Cambridge Medical Rehab Center accredited by Saudi Arabia's healthcare standards authority
CMRC Saudi Arabia provides multidisciplinary and intensive rehabilitation for individuals suffering from a range of medical conditions in post-acute and long-term care settings. (CMRC)
  • The accreditation followed an examination of its systems, processes, and performance
RIYADH: The Cambridge Medical Rehabilitation Center (CMRC) is targeting growth in Saudi Arabia following accreditation from the Kingdom's healthcare standards authority, the Central Board for Accreditation of Healthcare Institutions (CBAHI).

The accreditation, received during CMRC’s first year of operations in Saudi Arabia, followed an examination of its systems, processes, and performance to ensure that the patient care provided at its facilities aligned with or exceeded national standards.

Jad Halaby, managing director of CMRC Saudi Arabia, called the accreditation “a true testament to the ethos of the CMRC team and their commitment to providing the highest level of care to their patients.”

He said: “We have built a solid platform from which we can increase our presence in KSA, and this will allow us to provide high-quality long-term care to a greater number of patients. Vision 2030 emphasizes the healthcare sector and authorities understand the need for specialist care outside of hospitals. Demand for post-acute and long-term care continues to rise due to aging populations and the growing incidence of lifestyle diseases and congenital conditions.”

CMRC Saudi Arabia provides multidisciplinary and intensive rehabilitation for individuals suffering from a range of medical conditions in post-acute and long-term care settings. 

CBAHI is the official agency authorized to grant accreditation to all government and private healthcare facilities operating in Saudi Arabia.

Its principal function is to set quality and safety standards against which all healthcare facilities in the Kingdom are evaluated.

Saudi Arabia Cambridge Medical Rehab Center

