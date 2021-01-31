Trump parts with impeachment lawyers a week before trial

You are here

Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, as his presidency ended on January 20, 2021. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo)
Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, as his presidency ended on January 20, 2021. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo)
  • Trump has been charged with inciting the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol by his followers
WASHINGTON: Former President Donald Trump has parted ways with his lead impeachment lawyers just over a week before his Senate trial is set to begin, sources familiar with the situation said Saturday.
Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, both South Carolina lawyers, are no longer with Trump’s defense team. One of the people described the parting as a “mutual decision” that reflected a difference of opinion on the direction of the case. Both insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations.
One said new additions to the legal team were expected to be announced in a day or two.
The upheaval injects fresh uncertainty into the makeup and strategy of Trump’s defense team as he prepares to face charges that he incited the insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan. 6. However, all but five Senate Republicans this week voted in favor of an effort to dismiss the trial before it even started, making clear a conviction of the former president is unlikely regardless of his defense team.
Greg Harris and Johnny Gasser, two former federal prosecutors from South Carolina, are also off the team, one of the people said.
Trump has struggled to find attorneys willing to defend him after becoming the first president in history to be impeached twice. He is set to stand trial the week of Feb. 8 on a charge that he incited his supporters to storm Congress before President Joe Biden’s inauguration in an attempt to halt the peaceful transition of power.
After numerous attorneys who defended him previously declined to take on the case, Trump was introduced to Bowers by one of his closest allies in the Senate, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.
Bowers, a familiar figure in Republican legal circles, had years of experience representing elected officials and political candidates, including then-South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford against a failed impeachment effort that morphed into an ethics probe.
Bowers and Barbier did not immediately return messages seeking comment Saturday evening.
Republicans and Trump aides have made clear that they intend to make a simple argument in the trial: Trump’s trial is unconstitutional because he is no longer office.
While Republicans in Washington had seemed eager to part ways with Trump after the deadly events of Jan. 6, they have since eased off of their criticism, weary of angering the former president’s loyal voter base.
CNN was first to report the departure of the lawyers.

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion plan to revive the US economy has been met with howls from the Republican opposition in Washington, with conservative lawmakers saying it is full of money-wasting programs at a time when the country doesn’t need any more debt.
Yet it wasn’t so long ago that the party, led by fellow Republican Donald Trump in the White House, passed massive tax cuts and an even larger stimulus package to fight the economic disruptions caused by Covid-19 — expensive measures that fueled the rising budget deficit.
Now, with Democrats back in the presidency and narrowly controlling Congress, Republicans are citing concerns about the rising US debt and deficit as grounds to object to Biden’s agenda.
The $1.9 trillion package the president proposed to accelerate the country’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is “a colossal waste, and economically harmful,” Republican Senator Pat Toomey said.
“The total figure is pretty shocking,” said Mitt Romney, a fellow Republican senator who seized on the rising national debt during his failed attempt to unseat Democratic President Barack Obama in the 2012 election.
New Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has taken the lead in countering the Republicans’ protests, saying at her recent confirmation hearing, “Neither (Biden), nor I, propose this relief package without an appreciation for the country’s debt burden.
“But right now, with interest rates at historic lows, the smartest thing we can do is act big.”
Biden served as vice president under Obama, in a period when Republicans repeatedly raised debt and deficit concerns to stymie his agenda.
Trump, then a private citizen, joined in, tweeting in 2012, “The deficits under (Obama) are the highest in America’s history. Why is he bankrupting our country?“
Yet after Trump took office in 2017 with a Republican-controlled Congress, that party’s lawmakers seemed to forget those concerns.
Government spending increased, and Congress enacted a $2 trillion tax cut — the most significant tax reform in 30 years and one voted for by every Republican senator, including the “budget hawks” known for decrying such spending.
“Republican concerns about the deficit, they are kind of tough to take seriously right now, given their support for tax cuts and spending increases during the Trump years,” said Tori Gorman, policy director of the nonpartisan Concord Coalition, which advocates for fiscal responsibility.
“And a lot of that took place even before the pandemic,” she told AFP.
The tax reform boosted growth in 2018 but also increased the budget deficit and inflated the debt, which rose from $19.5 trillion four years earlier to nearly $27 trillion at the end of September 2020.

l
At the beginning of 2020, before the pandemic battered the economy, Trump signaled that debt was no longer a concern, saying money was better spent on the country’s armed forces.
He also pushed back the target date for achieving a balanced federal budget to 2035 from 2030, even as the Congressional Budget Office warned of a spiraling deficit.
Then Covid-19 broke out, and Democrats and Republicans agreed to pass the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, the country’s largest-ever stimulus package. It helped keep the economy from an even worse downturn.
But in the months to follow, Republicans who controlled the Senate objected to Democrats’ attempt to pass an even larger follow-up measure, arguing for smaller individual bills before the parties, at the last minute, signed off on a $900 billion law in December.
With Democrats now fully in control of the levers of power in Washington, Gorman said, both sides have lost credibility over the deficit.
“I think both sides are guilty of hypocrisy when it comes to fiscal responsibility,” she said.

