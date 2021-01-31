Sharjah sees launch of $2bn luxury forested community

DUBAI: Arada, the UAE developer co-founded by Saudi entrepreneur Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, has unveiled its third megaproject in the emirate of Sharjah: A 19-million-square-foot upscale forested community with 50,000 trees.
Masaar — “path” in Arabic — will be located in the Al-Juwaiza’a district of New Sharjah, and will include 4,000 villas and townhouses set in eight gated districts, with a total sale value of 8 billion UAE dirhams ($2.18 billion).
Construction will begin in the second quarter of this year, and the first homes will be handed over in the first quarter of 2023.
The main selling point of the project is its environmental credentials, with over 50,000 trees set to create a green spine, and a 5-km looped and continuous two-lane cycling track around the development.
“Masaar has been designed to make its residents happier and healthier, while at the same time providing substantial benefits for the environment,” Prince Khaled, vice chairman of Arada, said in a press statement.
“The abundance of green space, and an active lifestyle will also help to reduce the stresses of urban life, especially at a time when the importance of safety and security has never been higher,” he added.
“We believe that by uniting people with nature, this community will set a new standard for living in the UAE.”
Masaar brings the total value of Arada’s project portfolio to over 33 billion UAE dirhams. Since its foundation in 2017, the developer has delivered more than 1,000 homes, and is on track to hand over a further 3,500 units during 2021.
