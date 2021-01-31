You are here

Sharjah sees launch of $2bn luxury forested community

The main selling point of the Masaar project is its environmental credentials.
The main selling point of the Masaar project is its environmental credentials. (Supplied)
  • Masaar — “path” in Arabic — will be located in the Al-Juwaiza’a district of New Sharjah
  • It will include 4,000 villas and townhouses set in eight gated districts, with a total sale value of $2.18 billion
DUBAI: Arada, the UAE developer co-founded by Saudi entrepreneur Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, has unveiled its third megaproject in the emirate of Sharjah: A 19-million-square-foot upscale forested community with 50,000 trees.
Masaar — “path” in Arabic — will be located in the Al-Juwaiza’a district of New Sharjah, and will include 4,000 villas and townhouses set in eight gated districts, with a total sale value of 8 billion UAE dirhams ($2.18 billion).
Construction will begin in the second quarter of this year, and the first homes will be handed over in the first quarter of 2023.
The main selling point of the project is its environmental credentials, with over 50,000 trees set to create a green spine, and a 5-km looped and continuous two-lane cycling track around the development.
“Masaar has been designed to make its residents happier and healthier, while at the same time providing substantial benefits for the environment,” Prince Khaled, vice chairman of Arada, said in a press statement.
“The abundance of green space, and an active lifestyle will also help to reduce the stresses of urban life, especially at a time when the importance of safety and security has never been higher,” he added.
“We believe that by uniting people with nature, this community will set a new standard for living in the UAE.”
Masaar brings the total value of Arada’s project portfolio to over 33 billion UAE dirhams. Since its foundation in 2017, the developer has delivered more than 1,000 homes, and is on track to hand over a further 3,500 units during 2021.

KLM expands in Riyadh with new route to Amsterdam

KLM expands in Riyadh with new route to Amsterdam
Updated 31 January 2021
Arab News

KLM expands in Riyadh with new route to Amsterdam

KLM expands in Riyadh with new route to Amsterdam
  • The route is KLM’s first operation through King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) Riyadh
  • Riyadh has a strategic location ripe with economic and tourism opportunities: Dutch ambassador to Kingdom
Updated 31 January 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh Airports Company (RAC) is celebrating the launch of a new route between the Dutch capital Amsterdam and the Saudi capital Riyadh, which will be operated by Royal Dutch Airlines (KLM).
The route is KLM’s first operation through King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) Riyadh, and there will be two flights weekly between the two cities.
Netherlands Ambassador Janet Alberda said in a press statement: “Riyadh has a strategic location ripe with economic and tourism opportunities and capabilities. The launch of this new route will open new avenues to elevate tourism between Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands and Europe, benefit passengers traveling along this route, as well as offer companies and mainstay industries in the Netherlands an opportunity to witness and invest in the ongoing transformation of Saudi Arabia.”
Abdulaziz Al-Asaker, general manager, aeronautical business development, at Riyadh Airports, said: “This new route will serve as a gateway for people and businesses in Saudi Arabia to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the whole of Europe, and vice versa, through KLM’s network that extends to North America.”
The inauguration coincides with the Saudi International Ministry’s announcement on Friday that it is extending its ban on international flights until the middle of May, amid increasing concerns over the spread of new strains of coronavirus around the world, the Saudi Press Agency said.
RAC was established in 2016 as a part of the privatization program of the aviation sector in Saudi Arabia, and as it currently manages and operates King Khalid International Airport, the company is working on upgrading KKIA infrastructure and expanding it with new services and facilities.
Once international borders open, there is strong enthusiasm among Saudi travelers to fly internationally, according to a “global holiday intent” survey. The survey was conducted by YouGov on behalf of Reed Travel Exhibitions — organizer of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) exhibition in Dubai.
It found that 46 percent of those surveyed in Saudi Arabia said that they intended to travel internationally once restrictions were lifted.

