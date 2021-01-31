Sharjah sees launch of $2bn luxury forested community

KLM expands in Riyadh with new route to Amsterdam

RIYADH: Riyadh Airports Company (RAC) is celebrating the launch of a new route between the Dutch capital Amsterdam and the Saudi capital Riyadh, which will be operated by Royal Dutch Airlines (KLM).

The route is KLM’s first operation through King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) Riyadh, and there will be two flights weekly between the two cities.

Netherlands Ambassador Janet Alberda said in a press statement: “Riyadh has a strategic location ripe with economic and tourism opportunities and capabilities. The launch of this new route will open new avenues to elevate tourism between Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands and Europe, benefit passengers traveling along this route, as well as offer companies and mainstay industries in the Netherlands an opportunity to witness and invest in the ongoing transformation of Saudi Arabia.”

Abdulaziz Al-Asaker, general manager, aeronautical business development, at Riyadh Airports, said: “This new route will serve as a gateway for people and businesses in Saudi Arabia to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the whole of Europe, and vice versa, through KLM’s network that extends to North America.”

The inauguration coincides with the Saudi International Ministry’s announcement on Friday that it is extending its ban on international flights until the middle of May, amid increasing concerns over the spread of new strains of coronavirus around the world, the Saudi Press Agency said.

RAC was established in 2016 as a part of the privatization program of the aviation sector in Saudi Arabia, and as it currently manages and operates King Khalid International Airport, the company is working on upgrading KKIA infrastructure and expanding it with new services and facilities.

Once international borders open, there is strong enthusiasm among Saudi travelers to fly internationally, according to a “global holiday intent” survey. The survey was conducted by YouGov on behalf of Reed Travel Exhibitions — organizer of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) exhibition in Dubai.

It found that 46 percent of those surveyed in Saudi Arabia said that they intended to travel internationally once restrictions were lifted.