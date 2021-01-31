You are here

  • Home
  • Qatar pledges $360 million in aid to Gaza

Qatar pledges $360 million in aid to Gaza

Qatar pledges $360 million in aid to Gaza
Qatar has been providing $20 million to Gaza each month since 2018. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r7suz

Updated 23 sec ago
AP

Qatar pledges $360 million in aid to Gaza

Qatar pledges $360 million in aid to Gaza
  • The Qatari aid has been delivered with Israeli agreement
Updated 23 sec ago
AP

GAZA CITY: The Qatari government on Sunday said it would provide $360 million in assistance for the Gaza Strip during the coming year, renewing a program that has helped reduce fighting between Israel and the territory’s Hamas rulers.
Qatar has been providing $20 million to Gaza each month since 2018. The payments have paid for much-needed electricity, helped Hamas cover the salaries of its civil servants and provided monthly $100 stipends to scores of impoverished families. Qatar has provided additional funds for development projects such as new roads and hospitals.
Israel and Hamas are bitter enemies that have fought three wars since the group took control of Gaza in 2007. The fighting, combined with an Israeli blockade and continued infighting with the rival Palestinian Authority, have ravaged Gaza’s economy.
The Qatari aid, delivered with Israeli agreement, has provided some relief to the local economy and is seen as a factor in preventing lingering tensions between Israel and Hamas from spilling over into renewed fighting.
The Qatari announcement comes as Hamas and the Palestinian Authority are trying to hold new elections in the Palestinian territories. The vote is meant as a key step toward reconciliation.

Topics: Gaza Qatar Israel

Related

Parkour brings youngsters a taste of freedom in Gaza
Middle-East
Parkour brings youngsters a taste of freedom in Gaza
Israeli firm in Gaza extracts drinking water from air
Middle-East
Israeli firm in Gaza extracts drinking water from air

Iran hosts Afghan Taliban leader as peace talks stalled

Iran hosts Afghan Taliban leader as peace talks stalled
Updated 55 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

Iran hosts Afghan Taliban leader as peace talks stalled

Iran hosts Afghan Taliban leader as peace talks stalled
  • Washington has accused Iran in the past of providing covert aid to Taliban fighters against US forces
  • Zarif met Taliban political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Tehran, and told him that Washington was not a “good mediator” for the conflict
Updated 55 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran has hosted the political leader of Afghanistan’s Taliban during the past week, offering Tehran’s own help as a mediator in peace talks between the insurgents and the Afghan government that have become stalled in Qatar.
Shiite Muslim Iran has been a foe of the hard-line Sunni Muslim Taliban for decades, but has been openly meeting with Taliban leaders for the past few years as the United States has started negotiating the exit of its troops from Afghanistan.
Washington has accused Iran in the past of providing covert aid to Taliban fighters against US forces.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met Taliban political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Tehran, and told him that Washington was not a “good mediator” for the conflict, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.
Iran supports an inclusive Afghan government that would include all ethnic groups and sects, Zarif was quoted as saying.
Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said on Twitter that the meetings had taken place “in a good atmosphere.”
“The situations in Afghanistan, Intra-Afghan negotiations, the full implementation of the Doha agreement and Afghanistan’s & region’s need (for) peace were discussed,” he added.
The United States reached an agreement last year with the insurgents at negotiations in the Qatari capital to withdraw troops that have been in Afghanistan since 2001.
More recently, the Taliban and the Afghan government have been negotiating in Qatar to reach a peace deal. Those talks resumed this month after an almost month-long break, but negotiators and diplomats say there has since been little progress.
Reuters reported on Sunday that some NATO troops are likely to stay in Afghanistan beyond the deadline set last year of May 2021, as the Western alliance does not believe the withdrawal conditions have been met.
New US President Joe Biden is expected to take a close look at the withdrawal agreement negotiated under his predecessor Donald Trump.

Topics: Taliban Iran Afghanistan

Related

Special Delhi blast: Indian media blames Iran for attack near Israeli embassy
World
Delhi blast: Indian media blames Iran for attack near Israeli embassy
Update US troop levels cut to 2,500 each in Afghanistan and Iraq
Middle-East
US troop levels cut to 2,500 each in Afghanistan and Iraq

Latest updates

Rejuvenated Casey wins in Dubai for 15th European Tour title
Rejuvenated Casey wins in Dubai for 15th European Tour title
Qatar pledges $360 million in aid to Gaza
Qatar pledges $360 million in aid to Gaza
Iran hosts Afghan Taliban leader as peace talks stalled
Iran hosts Afghan Taliban leader as peace talks stalled
Saudi, Angolan foreign minsters discuss bilateral relations
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, receives his Angolan counterpart, Tete Antonio, at the ministry’s headquarters in the capital Riyadh on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (SPA)
Sharjah sees launch of $2bn luxury forested community
Sharjah sees launch of $2bn luxury forested community

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.