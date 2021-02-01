You are here

Pope to celebrate International Day of Human Fraternity with Abu Dhabi crown prince

Pope to celebrate International Day of Human Fraternity with Abu Dhabi crown prince
Pope Francis. (Reuters)
Updated 01 February 2021
Francesco Bongarra 

Pope to celebrate International Day of Human Fraternity with Abu Dhabi crown prince

Pope to celebrate International Day of Human Fraternity with Abu Dhabi crown prince
  • Event will be streamed live in several languages
Updated 01 February 2021
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME:  Pope Francis will celebrate the UN’s first International Day of Human Fraternity on Feb. 4 with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed.

Al-Azhar’s Grand Imam Sheikh Ahmad Al-Tayyeb, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and other public figures will also take part in the event, the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue said.

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity will be given that day, with the meeting and ceremony streamed live in several languages.

The prize was inspired by the Document on Human Fraternity that the pope signed with Al-Tayyeb in Abu Dhabi during his inaugural visit to the Arabian peninsula two years ago.

“This celebration responds to a clear call that Pope Francis has been making to all humanity to build a present of peace in the encounter with the other,” Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot MCCJ, president of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue, told a press conference.

"In October 2020, that invitation became even more vivid with the encyclical ‘Fratelli Tutti.’ These meetings are a way to achieve true social friendship.”

It was on Feb. 4 2019, during his trip to the UAE, that the pope signed the Document on Human Fraternity.

He and the grand imam had spent nearly six months drafting the document before announcing it together during the historic visit.

The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity was established to translate the document’s aspirations into sustained engagement and concrete actions to foster fraternity, solidarity, respect and mutual understanding.

It is planning an Abrahamic Family House - featuring a synagogue, a church and a mosque - on Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island. 

It has established an independent jury to receive nominations for the Zayed Award and choose winners whose work demonstrates a lifelong commitment to human fraternity. The award carries a $1 million prize.

The committee comprises different international religious leaders, scholars and cultural leaders who were inspired by the Document on Human Fraternity and are dedicated to sharing its message of mutual understanding and peace.

Their work is to act concretely according to the aspirations of the document and to spread the values of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

The committee’s secretary-general is Judge Mohamed Mahmoud Abdel Salam.

Last December the UN General Assembly unanimously declared Feb. 4 as the International Day of Human Fraternity.

Pope Francis has encouraged the Holy See to join in the celebration of International Human Fraternity Day under the leadership of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue, a Vatican institution founded in 1964 by Pope Paul VI with the aim of working on relations and dialogue between the Catholic Church and the faithful of other religions.

“This is a further evidence of Pope Francis’ commitment to interreligious dialogue,” Archbishop Carlo Maria Celli, former president of the Vatican Pontifical Council for Social Communications, told Arab News. “A commitment confirmed also by the visit that the Holy Father will hold in Iraq between 5 and 8 March, when we all expect he will deliver a powerful message.”

The papal itinerary in Iraq, at the invitation of the Iraqi government and the local Catholic Church, will include Baghdad, Irbil, Mosul and Qaraqosh in the plain of Nineveh.

He will also visit the ancient city of Ur, said to be the birthplace of the Muslim, Christian and Jewish patriarch Ibrahim.

It will be the pope’s first overseas trip since Nov. 2019, when he traveled to Thailand and Japan, and his first trip to the Middle East since Feb. 2019, when he visited the UAE and celebrated Mass in front of 180,000 people at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Topics: Pope Francis Human Fraternity Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan

Updated 02 February 2021

  • Online health clinic employs services of out-of-work Pakistani female doctors from across the world
Updated 02 February 2021
Khurshid Ahmed

KARACHI: A new online health clinic launched by a Karachi-based organization is offering remote medical care to women and children in war-ravaged Yemen with the help of out-of-work Pakistani women doctors from around the world.

The services, which have benefited more than 200 people in just over a week, are available for free at the Maternal and Child Telecenter (MCT), a healthcare facility in the Abyan governorate of Yemen. 

The MCT was established on Jan. 27 by the EDUCAST Society, a nonprofit wing of EDUCAST launched by Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in 2016.

At the facility, a coordinator who is fluent in Arabic and English connects the patients with a teleclinic in Karachi, where women doctors from across Pakistan and 15 other countries — including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Canada, and the UAE — provide free online consultations and treatment.

“The facility is offering live teleconsultation to women and children through remote Pakistani female doctors using high-tech medical equipment,” Abdullah Butt, CEO of EDUCAST, told Arab News.

He said the response has been “overwhelming.”

Maryam Abdullah Saleh Ahmed, a nurse at the facility, told Arab News: “We have provided treatment to over 200 patients within a week. People are happy because they get properly diagnosed and treated including medicines.”

Beyond Abyan, EDUCAST has plans to set up similar centers in the Maarib and Hazarul Maut areas of Yemen.

“The next destination would be Maarib, where a mobile unit will also be set up,” Butt said.

The healthcare centers have been considered as a handy alternative to regular clinic visits for women in Yemen, where health facilities are scarce and fewer doctors are available in rural areas.

According to the World Health Organization, one-fifth of the people in conflict zones suffer from mental health conditions, such as stress, depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, and psychosis.

Ghulam Mustafa Tabbasum, the Aden-based head of Yemen operations for EDUCAST, said the team is aware of the challenges.

“The facility will also be focusing on the mental health issues of the people,” he told Arab News.

Dr. Tayyiba Khan, a mental health specialist from Canada who is part of the program, said she would be educating patients about post-traumatic stress syndromes.

“This will be in their native language to improve understanding and health outcomes,” Khan told Arab News, adding that these sessions would allow the participants to “express their concerns” and get immediate responses.

Other Pakistani doctors who have been called in for the MCT program said it was a great opportunity for all and an “honorable thing to do.”

Dr. Saima Shamim Ahmed told Arab News by telephone from Dubai that “serving people of Yemen in their difficult times, when they are passing through a crisis, is an honorable thing to do. I feel excited and elated.”

Dr. Rehana Din Muhammad from Muscat, Oman, agreed: “Providing women and their children with healthcare services is a major achievement for me since graduating and leaving the medical profession.”

The sentiment was echoed by Dr. Mishaal Tanvir from Saudi Arabia.

“The war-torn country and its people need our help, and I am honored to extend my services,” she said.

All three women were part of an online program which trained 800 Pakistani doctors who had left the profession to re-enter the field.

Launched in 2018, with support from the Dow University of Health Science, doctors taking the course received six months of training for family medicine and three months in prescription writing. All doctors associated with the program work voluntarily.

“The number is expected to increase to 2,000 with the financial support of the Islamic Development Bank,” Butt said.

Besides launching the MCT services in Yemen, EDUCAST has also provided remote medical care to 150,000 coronavirus patients quarantined at home across Pakistan’s Sindh province.

Topics: Karachi

