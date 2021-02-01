You are here

Afghan Taliban warns US-led troops to leave country as scheduled

Afghan Taliban warns US-led troops to leave country as scheduled
The Afghan Taliban warned that it will not tolerate the presence of US-led foreign troops in the country beyond the May deadline previously set for their withdrawal. (AP/File)
Updated 01 February 2021

Afghan Taliban warns US-led troops to leave country as scheduled

Afghan Taliban warns US-led troops to leave country as scheduled
  • Group said if foreign forces do not withdraw by May as planned by Doha accord, it will exert its ‘legal right to free homeland’
  • NATO has said troops will remain as Taliban breached agreement; Biden administration to review deal brokered by its predecessor
Updated 01 February 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Afghan Taliban warned that it will not tolerate the presence of US-led foreign troops in the country beyond the May deadline previously set for their withdrawal. The group said it is capable of defending its “soil, homeland and rights” if the conflict continues.

Its statement on Monday followed an announcement by NATO the day before that coalition soldiers will remain in Afghanistan because the Taliban has failed to comply with its key obligation under a historic agreement signed with Washington in the Qatari capital, Doha, last year. In return for the withdrawal of foreign troops it called, among other things, for the group to sever ties with Al-Qaeda and reduce levels of violence.

“Unfortunately most countries, including the European Union, are either directly or indirectly involved in the tragedies, destruction, bombings, killings and various other crimes being experienced by our people for the past 20 years,” the Taliban said.

“Some are still exerting efforts to extend the presence of foreign occupation forces in Afghanistan and prolong the ongoing conflict. However, if some discard the Doha accord and keep searching for excuses to continue the war … then history has proven that the Afghan Mujahid nation can valiantly defend its values, soil, homeland and rights.”

The group added that if foreign troops do not leave, it would use its “legal right to free its homeland” through “every lawful means necessary.” It called for the implementation of the Doha agreement, saying: “It will prove beneficial and in the interest of America, along with other involved countries, as well as the Afghans.”

The comments by NATO officials on Sunday followed announcements by US President Joe Biden’s administration that it will review the Doha deal, which was signed by the Trump administration and the Taliban in February last year. In response to the statements by Biden’s team, the Taliban halted talks with Afghan authorities that have been taking place in Doha since last September, with little sign of progress, as part of the agreement.

The government of President Ashraf Ghani, which was not included in the negotiations for the Doha agreement, and which set free thousands of captured Taliban fighters under pressure from the Trump administration last year, welcomed the decision by the new regime in Washington to review the agreement, and the prospect of the prolonged presence of foreign troops.

Authorities in Kabul said the Taliban, emboldened by the planned departure of overseas forces, has escalated and extended the fighting in Afghanistan. Meanwhile the insurgents blame Ghani’s embattled government for derailing peace talks to in an attempt to remain in power.

The intra-Afghan talks were designed to find a political solution after more than four decades of conflict, and to agree a political plan for the future of the country. There have been disagreements among government leaders and politicians over the talks, and the head of the parliament this week joined some other politicians and a few Taliban leaders in demanding the formation of an interim government. Ghani has said he will only transfer power to an elected leader when his second term as president expires in four years.

Some observers fear NATO’s plan to maintain a military presence in Afghanistan could provoke Taliban retaliation, resulting in the further escalation of the conflict and more intervention from neighboring nations through their proxies in the country.

Idris Oz, an analyst, said the situation in Afghanistan has never been so complex and that the prolonged presence of foreign troops “is a clear case of security paradox.”

He added: “The gap has widened between the people and the state — the government has no backing from the people. The security forces fighting are (aimless) and do not know why they are fighting, since they don’t have motivation.

“Every day, statements by high officials on the formation of an interim government makes the situation even worse … and all these things make the Taliban stronger … I feel that this year will witness heavy fighting.”

Topics: Afghan Taliban US troops NATO

Dial-a-doctor: Karachi-based teleclinic offers free treatment to women, children in Yemen

Dial-a-doctor: Karachi-based teleclinic offers free treatment to women, children in Yemen
Updated 02 February 2021

Dial-a-doctor: Karachi-based teleclinic offers free treatment to women, children in Yemen

Dial-a-doctor: Karachi-based teleclinic offers free treatment to women, children in Yemen
  • Online health clinic employs services of out-of-work Pakistani female doctors from across the world
Updated 02 February 2021
Khurshid Ahmed

KARACHI: A new online health clinic launched by a Karachi-based organization is offering remote medical care to women and children in war-ravaged Yemen with the help of out-of-work Pakistani women doctors from around the world.

The services, which have benefited more than 200 people in just over a week, are available for free at the Maternal and Child Telecenter (MCT), a healthcare facility in the Abyan governorate of Yemen. 

The MCT was established on Jan. 27 by the EDUCAST Society, a nonprofit wing of EDUCAST launched by Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in 2016.

At the facility, a coordinator who is fluent in Arabic and English connects the patients with a teleclinic in Karachi, where women doctors from across Pakistan and 15 other countries — including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Canada, and the UAE — provide free online consultations and treatment.

“The facility is offering live teleconsultation to women and children through remote Pakistani female doctors using high-tech medical equipment,” Abdullah Butt, CEO of EDUCAST, told Arab News.

He said the response has been “overwhelming.”

Maryam Abdullah Saleh Ahmed, a nurse at the facility, told Arab News: “We have provided treatment to over 200 patients within a week. People are happy because they get properly diagnosed and treated including medicines.”

Beyond Abyan, EDUCAST has plans to set up similar centers in the Maarib and Hazarul Maut areas of Yemen.

“The next destination would be Maarib, where a mobile unit will also be set up,” Butt said.

The healthcare centers have been considered as a handy alternative to regular clinic visits for women in Yemen, where health facilities are scarce and fewer doctors are available in rural areas.

According to the World Health Organization, one-fifth of the people in conflict zones suffer from mental health conditions, such as stress, depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, and psychosis.

Ghulam Mustafa Tabbasum, the Aden-based head of Yemen operations for EDUCAST, said the team is aware of the challenges.

“The facility will also be focusing on the mental health issues of the people,” he told Arab News.

Dr. Tayyiba Khan, a mental health specialist from Canada who is part of the program, said she would be educating patients about post-traumatic stress syndromes.

“This will be in their native language to improve understanding and health outcomes,” Khan told Arab News, adding that these sessions would allow the participants to “express their concerns” and get immediate responses.

Other Pakistani doctors who have been called in for the MCT program said it was a great opportunity for all and an “honorable thing to do.”

Dr. Saima Shamim Ahmed told Arab News by telephone from Dubai that “serving people of Yemen in their difficult times, when they are passing through a crisis, is an honorable thing to do. I feel excited and elated.”

Dr. Rehana Din Muhammad from Muscat, Oman, agreed: “Providing women and their children with healthcare services is a major achievement for me since graduating and leaving the medical profession.”

The sentiment was echoed by Dr. Mishaal Tanvir from Saudi Arabia.

“The war-torn country and its people need our help, and I am honored to extend my services,” she said.

All three women were part of an online program which trained 800 Pakistani doctors who had left the profession to re-enter the field.

Launched in 2018, with support from the Dow University of Health Science, doctors taking the course received six months of training for family medicine and three months in prescription writing. All doctors associated with the program work voluntarily.

“The number is expected to increase to 2,000 with the financial support of the Islamic Development Bank,” Butt said.

Besides launching the MCT services in Yemen, EDUCAST has also provided remote medical care to 150,000 coronavirus patients quarantined at home across Pakistan’s Sindh province.

Topics: Karachi

