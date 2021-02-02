You are here

  • Home
  • Fairytale European move gone forever as Omar Abdulrahman’s story takes a sad twist

Fairytale European move gone forever as Omar Abdulrahman’s story takes a sad twist

Fairytale European move gone forever as Omar Abdulrahman’s story takes a sad twist
The United Arab Emirates' Omar Abdulrahman was the region’s biggest star on the pitch. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gd8h7

Updated 02 February 2021
John Duerden

Fairytale European move gone forever as Omar Abdulrahman’s story takes a sad twist

Fairytale European move gone forever as Omar Abdulrahman’s story takes a sad twist
  • The Golden Boy of UAE football has been released by Al Jazira after injury-hit spell
  • He might still have a future on the pitch, but any hope of a move west seems over
Updated 02 February 2021
John Duerden

LONDON: All fans of Asian football should have felt a tinge of sadness on Monday on hearing that injury-hit Omar Abdulrahman had been released from his contract by Al-Jazira.

Not all that long ago, it was expected that if the playmaker was leaving a club at the age of 29, it would be from one European giant to another.

In truth, hopes of a big move west had already faded for a player turning 30 this year but now it is official.

There will be no more articles or social media posts to add to the many already written asking when and where he would go.

His career, that once promised so much, came to be defined by the European question.

That may not be fair but was an understandable consequence of the talent he possessed. At least the debate will be held no more.

For those who don’t know, the Yemeni-born Emirati burst onto the global stage at the 2012 Olympics.

His performances earned an offer from Manchester City and reports of interest from the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona.

No problem: a little more playing time at Al-Ain, one of the best teams in Asia, would help the player develop and when he looked head and shoulders above the rest as he helped UAE win the 2013 Gulf Cup, it seemed to be the right decision. 

The 2015 Asian Cup seemed to be the time.

I remember middle-aged security staff at Canberra in Australia talking about the player, a rare example of Asian talent getting fans thousands of miles away excited.

It was easy to see why as he inspired UAE to a third-place finish with one of the coolest Panenka penalties against Japan in the quarter-final just one of many memories.

The European question became more urgent than ever and everywhere he went down under, it was asked.

He usually gave answers like this. “Each footballer has a wish to play for one of the big teams in Europe. But I’m still young and I know I must double my efforts to reach my target. There is no specific date for my professional career and I will take it as it comes.”

Within days of the Asian Cup ending, there came an announcement on his future but instead of a big move, it was news of a contract extension with Al-Ain. It was a lucrative deal providing ammunition to those who believed his high salary and comfortable surroundings at home reduced incentives to move away.

The rumors persisted however and being named the Asian Player of the Year in 2016, when he helped the team to the final of the AFC Champions League final where Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea gave him plenty of attention and zero space, seemed to mark another opportunity for an exit.

When he did finally leave Al-Ain however it was in 2018 and to Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia.

Al-Hilal are a huge club but far from Europe.

Time was running out for the player but it became worse after he tore his cruciate ligament just five games into his Saudi adventure.

There were tears as he was stretchered off the pitch. It was clearly a turning point in his career.

Much of 2019 was missed, including the Asian Cup that took place on home soil and there has been just one full game in 2020.

It wasn’t just his talent that meant there was so much talk about whether and where the player known as ‘Amoory’ should have gone, but what it would do for the region.

He will surely not miss all the advice telling him to go, even if it was well-meaning. “He’s a very good player, a very good talent,” said Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez. “It’s important for him, for Arab players, for the country also [to play abroad]. Omar can be a pioneer and make it easier for others to follow.” 

There has yet to be a successful player from the Arabian West Asian nations to head to Europe.

The theory was that if Abdulrahman could make the jump and the grade then it would show the world that there is talent in the region and show the talent in the region that it was possible to survive and prosper in the big leagues.

Many people hung their hopes on his slender shoulders, feeling that he owed it to others, as well as himself, to try his luck.

It never happened and now it never will.  Whether it was a case of the right opportunities not coming, the star not wanting to take those that did or perhaps his club not wanting him to leave, he will know better than anyone else. 

It remains to be seen where he will turn up next once he recovers his fitness. While the chances of a big move are over, so is the transfer speculation that has dogged his career for so long. That, at least, should provide some relief for the player. 

And for the rest of us, perhaps we can enjoy his talent and his performances for what they are and not for what they may mean for himself as the rest of the region. 

Topics: Omar Abdulrahman football sport UAE

Related

Emirati star Omar Abdulrahman’s long-anticipated European move seems ever more unlikely
Sport
Emirati star Omar Abdulrahman’s long-anticipated European move seems ever more unlikely
Al-Hilal still hopeful Omar Abdulrahman will play for the club again despite ACL injury
Sport
Al-Hilal still hopeful Omar Abdulrahman will play for the club again despite ACL injury

Golf-mad family proudly backing gifted Faisal Salhab at Saudi International

Golf-mad family proudly backing gifted Faisal Salhab at Saudi International
Updated 02 February 2021
Arab News

Golf-mad family proudly backing gifted Faisal Salhab at Saudi International

Golf-mad family proudly backing gifted Faisal Salhab at Saudi International
  • The 24-year-old from Riyadh will on Thursday take part for the second year running in the annual event
  • Salhab’s fondest memories come from the endless hours he spent driving and putting with his four siblings
Updated 02 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Masters champion and world number one Dustin Johnson. Reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau. Paul Casey, winner of Dubai Desert Classic last weekend. And the likes of Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Lee Westwood and many more.

When Saudi Arabian golfer Faisal Salhab tees-off on Thursday in the third annual Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers, he will for the second year running, be living a childhood dream of facing off against the world’s best golfing talent.

However, the future memories the 24-year-old will bank at King Abdullah Economic City’s Royal Greens Golf & Country Club once again this year will have stiff competition from sources a lot closer to home.

That’s what happens when you are part of arguably Saudi’s first golf-mad family.

“Our whole family took up golf at the same time,” Salhab said.

“I was really young, but from what I can remember my dad took it up sometime around 25 years ago. He’d play with my brother and sisters and despite being the youngest, I would always want to go and play too.”

Salhab’s fondest memories come from the endless hours he spent driving and putting with his four siblings Saud, Najwah, Sarah and Saif, and his parents, Salah and Shafia. 

“We’ve played golf together ever since,” Faisal Salhab adds.

“With the pandemic we couldn’t play that much in the last year, but as soon as courses started to reopen, we were out again. Saud and I drove 90 minutes six days in a row just to get to the golf course and play.”

“And as a family we’ve started playing a lot more these last few months again. It’s fun and everyone is getting better, so I can’t wait to keep making these memories.”

All seven members of the Salhab family, who originate from Riyadh, are golfers, with Faisal and sister Sarah both having featured in two of the Kingdom’s major international tournaments: the Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers, and the Saudi Ladies Team International.

“I remember as a young child we’d just all go to the driving range together and learn to play,” Faisal’s brother Saud said.

“We all started young but Faisal started the youngest out of all of us. When he was two or three he was hitting the ball. We still have videos of that.”

The family’s earliest golfing memories came on foreign courses, during summer vacations in Switzerland and other European countries. At that time, golf had little presence within the Kingdom.

Over the last decade, however, things have changed rapidly. Saudi Arabia is now home to more than 10 world class golf courses and there is a marked increase in participation across the country.

Part of the Desert Swing, the Saudi International is already attracting some of the world’s top golfers, while last year’s addition of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund – and its sister event the Saudi Ladies Team International – was considered a watershed moment for women’s golf in the country.

Faisal’s sister Sarah, who in the women’s event in November, attributes her growing stature as a golfer to the love the whole family share for the game.

“We enjoy playing golf together as a family,” said Sarah. “Some of our best memories are playing together out on the course. It’s such a great bonding experience, and great competition.”

There’s more to the family affair. When Sarah competed in the Saudi Ladies Team International, here caddy was her sister Najwah. On Thursday, the pair will join the rest of the family as they cheer Faisal on from the sidelines.

“It’s a joy seeing both my younger siblings doing great and doing it at the highest level,” said Saud.

“It’s inspiring, I hope they can inspire others the way they inspire me, and I’m really just overjoyed when I see them play. I believe in them.”

Faisal says he has never felt more confident in his ability than he does now, heading into his second appearance at the $3.5million tournament.

“I am very excited to be playing in the Saudi International again,” he said. “I feel like this year I’m more ready. Last year was the first time I played and the nerves were there, playing against the best players in the world. It’s exciting to go back and now see what I can do after understanding what I had to work on after last year. Hopefully I can do better this year. Hopefully I can do something.”

“I’ve just learned to trust my game and trust myself, and this year I hopefully won’t have too many things going on in my head, so if anything, I’m more excited to play this year than I was last year. I feel like I’m ready.”

The Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers starts this Thursday, Feb. 4, and runs until Sunday, Feb. 7, with all the action broadcast live on KSA Sports.

Topics: golf Saudi Arabia

Related

More than 60 countries across six continents will broadcast the tournament, taking place at Saudi Arabia’s Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. (Supplied)
Sport
Huge global golf broadcast interest for strongest Saudi International to date
Saudi golfers Othman Almulla, Faisal Salhab tee-up at next week’s Saudi International
Sport
Saudi golfers Othman Almulla, Faisal Salhab tee-up at next week’s Saudi International

Latest updates

Coronavirus mutation ‘of most concern’ has occurred spontaneously in UK variant
Coronavirus mutation ‘of most concern’ has occurred spontaneously in UK variant
Offline message app downloaded 600,000 times in hours after Myanmar coup
Soldiers stand guard as troops arrive at a Hindu temple in Yangon on February 2, 2021, as Myanmar's generals appeared in firm control a day after a surgical coup that saw democracy heroine Suu Kyi detained. (AFP)
Iran enriching uranium in second set of centrifuges in Natanz: IAEA
Iran's nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz is 300 kilometers south of the capital Tehran. (AP/File Photo)
Rohingya fear delay in repatriation efforts after Myanmar coup
Rohingya fear delay in repatriation efforts after Myanmar coup
TASI slips 0.4% to 8,619 points, turnover reaches $2.2bn
TASI slips 0.4% to 8,619 points, turnover reaches $2.2bn

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.