UAE inflation up 0.09% in December
Spending improved in nine out of the 13 sectors that form the index. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 February 2021
UAE inflation up 0.09% in December
  • Spending improved during the month of December on clothing, shoes, supplies, household equipment, transportation service
  • On the other hand, spending on housing, water, electricity, gas, food and beverages sectors decreased
RIYADH: The UAE’s inflation rate index increased to 105.97 points during December 2020, an increase of 0.09 percent compared to 105.87 the month before, after the improvement in spending in most sectors that make up the index, according to a report by the Al Arabiya website, citing figures from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center.

Spending improved in nine out of the 13 sectors that form the index, which is a statistical method for measuring changes in the price of goods and services during two time periods.

Spending improved during the month of December on clothing, shoes, supplies, household equipment, transportation services, communications, promotion, culture, education and tobacco, in addition to the restaurants, hotels, and other goods and services, the report said.

On the other hand, spending on housing, water, electricity, gas, food and beverages sectors decreased, while spending on health services stabilized.

The largest increase was recorded in the index of Abu Dhabi by 0.40 percent during the month of December, followed by Ras Al Khaimah (0.22 percent), Sharjah (0.11 percent), Umm Al Quwain (0.08 percent) and Ajman (0.02 percent), while the Dubai index decreased by 0.38 percent.

Topics: UAE Inflation

TASI slips 0.4% to 8,619 points, turnover reaches $2.2bn

TASI slips 0.4% to 8,619 points, turnover reaches $2.2bn
TASI slips 0.4% to 8,619 points, turnover reaches $2.2bn

TASI slips 0.4% to 8,619 points, turnover reaches $2.2bn
Saudi equities fell for the third consecutive day, with the benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) shedding 0.4 percent, or 30 points, to 8,619 points on Tuesday, the lowest close in a month.

Total turnover reached SR 8.4 billion ($2.2 billion), while advance-decline ratio stood at 53:139.

Blue chip SABIC shed 1.3 percent to SAR 98.70, while banking major Al Rahji fell 0.7 percent to SR 71.50.

Fitness Time, Malath Insurance, ACC and  Amana Insurance were down 3 to 5 percent.

JAZADCO was the top decliner, falling 8.4 percent to SR 18.04.

On the other hand, oil giant Saudi Aramco rose 0.2 percent to close at SR 34.20.

Samba and NCB rose 1 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively. The committee responsible for preparing the integration plan finalized the proposed name, Saudi National Bank, for the new entity upon the merger completion.

SARCO was top gainer, rising 9.9 percent to SR 122. Over 12 million shares exchanged hands, the highest since the stock was listed on the bourse.

Topics: TASI Tadawul Saudi Arabia

