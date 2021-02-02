You are here

  • Home
  • Coronavirus mutation ‘of most concern’ has occurred spontaneously in UK variant
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Coronavirus mutation ‘of most concern’ has occurred spontaneously in UK variant

Coronavirus mutation ‘of most concern’ has occurred spontaneously in UK variant
Police volunteers distribute coronavirus testing kits in the Goldsworth Park and St John's suburbs of Woking in Surrey, southwest of London, on February 2, 2021 as testing for the South African variant of Covid-19 is increased. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/va8f6

Updated 36 sec ago
Reuters

Coronavirus mutation ‘of most concern’ has occurred spontaneously in UK variant

Coronavirus mutation ‘of most concern’ has occurred spontaneously in UK variant
Updated 36 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The coronavirus mutation “of most concern” that could impact vaccine efficacy has occurred spontaneously in the UK variant, a professor of outbreak medicine who is part of a panel that advises the British government said on Tuesday.
The E484K mutation, which occurs on the spike protein of the virus, is the same change as has been seen in the South African and Brazilian variants that have caused international concern.
Several laboratory studies have found that vaccines and antibody therapy are less effective against the South African variant.
By contrast, early evidence showed that vaccines worked just as well against the UK variant, called B.1.1.7, which originally did not have the E484K mutation.
“The mutation of most concern, which we call E484K, has also occurred spontaneously in the new Kent strain in parts of the country too,” said Calum Semple, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, on BBC radio, referring to the southern English county where the UK variant was first detected.

Concern over the South African variant has prompted authorities in England to begin a door-to-door mass testing drive targeting 80,000 people living in areas where cases of the variant have been found in people with no link to South Africa.
The fact that the E484K mutation had occurred spontaneously in Britain had already been reported in a technical briefing published by Public Health England, but this had not been widely noticed outside scientific circles.
The report said the mutation had been detected in 11 B.1.1.7 genomes, possibly as a result of “more than one acquisition event,” suggesting that the 11 genomes were not all linked to each other and the mutation may have occurred spontaneously at separate locations.
The name E484K, in layman’s terms, is like map coordinates. The number 484 is the exact location of the mutation, the letter E is the amino acid that it was originally and the letter K is the amino acid that it has mutated to.
“Unfortunately, the lack of control of these different variants in the UK may lead this population to become a melting pot for different emerging SARS-COV-2/COVID-19 variants,” said Julian Tang, a virologist at the University of Leicester.

Topics: Coronavirus mutation UK

Related

UK coronavirus strain does not cause more serious disease: Study
World
UK coronavirus strain does not cause more serious disease: Study
COVID-19 conspiracy theories spreading ‘like wildfire’ among UK Muslims
World
COVID-19 conspiracy theories spreading ‘like wildfire’ among UK Muslims

Rohingya fear delay in repatriation efforts after Myanmar coup

Rohingya fear delay in repatriation efforts after Myanmar coup
Updated 50 min 44 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

Rohingya fear delay in repatriation efforts after Myanmar coup

Rohingya fear delay in repatriation efforts after Myanmar coup
  • Military’s seizure of power in Myanmar could ‘hamper’ talks with Bangladesh, experts warn
  • Bangladesh is hosting more than 1.1 million Rohingya who fled from persecution at the hands of Myanmar’s military
Updated 50 min 44 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: A day after Myanmar’s military overthrow of the government, Rohingya leaders said on Tuesday they fear the move could “further delay” efforts to repatriate the refugees in Bangladesh to their homeland in Rakhine.

The Myanmar military, locally known as Tatmadaw, seized power in the early hours of Monday and detained its the country’s leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and other associates. 

The coup followed a landslide victory of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) in the general elections in November last year. 

The army rejected the results, citing poll irregularities and fraud. During the takeover on Monday, army chief Gen. Min Aung Hlaing declared a state of emergency for a year in the country. 

Khin Maung, head of the Rohingya Youth association, an organization based in the Cox’s Bazar refugee camps, said he feared that the coup would have a “huge impact” on the peaceful repatriation process as the military lacked the “political will to take us back.” 

“They killed us, burnt down our villages. It means they intend to destroy us. They are busy taking power and strengthening their positions in state mechanisms,” Maung told Arab News.

He added that the military refuse to negotiate with the Bangladeshi government to repatriate the Rohingya, causing further delay.

“Of course, repatriation negotiations will be delayed. Both the civilian and military government have the same policy on Rohingya, and in this situation, the existing Rohingya in Rakhine state will have a worse future,” Maung added. 

 Bangladesh is hosting more than 1.1 million Rohingya who fled from persecution at the Myanmar military’s hands in the Buddhist-majority country.

The Rohingya endured decades of abuse in Myanmar, beginning in the 1970s when hundreds of thousands sought refuge in Bangladesh.

Between 1989 and 1991, an additional 250,000 fled when a military crackdown followed a popular uprising and Burma was renamed Myanmar. In 1992, Bangladesh and Myanmar agreed a repatriation deal that led to thousands of Rohingya returning to Rakhine state.

The latest Rohingya exodus to Bangladesh resumed in August 2017 following a military crackdown on the ethnic minority group.

According to the UN, by the end of 2020, a total of 866,457 Rohingya refugees had been registered at 34 camps in the Cox’s Bazar district of Bangladesh due to a joint initiative by Dhaka and the UNHCR. 

“It’s very shocking news. We are upset, and there was diplomatic talk to send us back in the coming days, but the current situation in Myanmar is an obstacle to that,” Ro Yassin Abdumonab, a refugee, told Arab News.  

He said that this was the “third time an attempt to repatriate the refugees had failed,” adding: “It seems our stay in Bangladesh has been prolonged. We strongly condemn the situation in Myanmar.”

Another refugee said that fate had avenged the Rohingya.

“Suu Kyi remained silent over the atrocities on the Rohingyas. Now she is detained by the army. I feel happy with her fate,” Joinab Bibi, from the Kutupalang camp, told Arab News. 

However, the Bangladesh government expects Myanmar to uphold its democratic and constitutional processes for “a sustainable Rohingya repatriation as soon as possible.”

“As an immediate and friendly neighbor, we would like to see peace and stability in Myanmar. We have been persistent in developing mutually beneficial relations with Myanmar and working with Myanmar for the voluntary, safe and sustained repatriation of the Rohingya sheltered in Bangladesh. We expect these processes to continue,” a statement by Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday. 

Experts are far from optimistic.

“The Myanmar military staged the atrocities against the Rohingya, and now they are in power. So, it’s anticipated that the repatriation talks may get stalled again,” Prof. Amena Mohsin, of the international relations department at Dhaka University, told Arab News. 

“Bangladesh needs to continue its efforts on various diplomatic fields to exert more international pressure on Myanmar for a quick Rohingya repatriation,” she added.

Ambassador Touhid Hossain, former foreign secretary of Bangladesh, said that the country needs to “observe” a little more to have a clear understanding of the political situation in Myanmar.  

“Earlier, the military was a part of the Myanmar government and had a very strong hold. Now they came forward again, and there is no curtain in between. Now we will have direct talks with the military authorities over the Rohingya repatriation issues,” Hossain told Arab News. 

“I don’t think the shift in power in Myanmar will have much impact on the bilateral relationship with Bangladesh,” Hossain added.

Topics: Myanmar  Bangladesh Rohingya Aung San Suu Kyi

Related

Update Myanmar military seizes power, Aung San Suu Kyi’s party post call for protests video
World
Myanmar military seizes power, Aung San Suu Kyi’s party post call for protests
Bangladesh sends more Rohingya to island despite concerns
World
Bangladesh sends more Rohingya to island despite concerns

Latest updates

Leading Istanbul university shaken by police crackdown
Leading Istanbul university shaken by police crackdown
EXCLUSIVE-Wikipedia launches new global rules to combat site abuses
EXCLUSIVE-Wikipedia launches new global rules to combat site abuses
Coronavirus mutation ‘of most concern’ has occurred spontaneously in UK variant
Coronavirus mutation ‘of most concern’ has occurred spontaneously in UK variant
Offline message app downloaded 600,000 times in hours after Myanmar coup
Soldiers stand guard as troops arrive at a Hindu temple in Yangon on February 2, 2021, as Myanmar's generals appeared in firm control a day after a surgical coup that saw democracy heroine Suu Kyi detained. (AFP)
Iran enriching uranium in second set of centrifuges in Natanz: IAEA
Iran's nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz is 300 kilometers south of the capital Tehran. (AP/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.