You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia confirms 4 COVID-19 deaths and 310 new cases, the first in over 2 months

Saudi Arabia confirms 4 COVID-19 deaths and 310 new cases, the first in over 2 months

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 103 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.24 million. (File/SPA)
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 103 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.24 million. (File/SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z5j46

Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia confirms 4 COVID-19 deaths and 310 new cases, the first in over 2 months

Saudi Arabia confirms 4 COVID-19 deaths and 310 new cases, the first in over 2 months
  • The Kingdom said 271 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • The highest number of cases were recorded in Riyadh with 131
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded four new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,366.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 310 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 367,276 people have now contracted the disease. This is the highest number of cases recorded in more than two months
Of the total number of cases, 2,146 remain active and 375 in critical condition.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 131, followed by the Eastern Province with 61, Makkah with 38, Madinah recorded 16 and Al-Baha confirmed 13 cases.
The ministry also announced that 271 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 360,110.
Health minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah on Sunday warned of a second wave of the pandemic in the Kingdom that would be bigger than the first and said that the recent increase in the number of daily cases is attributed to an increase in violations of the coronavirus preventative measures.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 103 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.24 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Coronavirus Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health

Related

Education Ministry unveils measures to tackle coronavirus in Saud Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Education Ministry unveils measures to tackle coronavirus in Saud Arabia
Saudi commerce ministry issued 1,500 COVID-19 violation notices in January
Saudi Arabia
Saudi commerce ministry issued 1,500 COVID-19 violation notices in January

Ministry orders 100 percent Saudization of customer care services, call centers

Ministry orders 100 percent Saudization of customer care services, call centers
Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi. (Photo/Twitter)
Updated 02 February 2021
SPA

Ministry orders 100 percent Saudization of customer care services, call centers

Ministry orders 100 percent Saudization of customer care services, call centers
  • All these customer care services should now be based in Saudi Arabia
Updated 02 February 2021
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Minister for Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi on Monday restricted the outsourcing of customer care services through call centers to foreign countries.
It has become a common practice for businesses to outsource customer care services using call centers based in foreign countries such as the US, the UK, India, Pakistan or some other neighboring Arab country.
As per the new directives, all such services offered remotely including phone calls, emails, online chats and social media interaction can no longer be outsourced.
All these customer care services should now be based in Saudi Arabia. The decision aims to create employment opportunities for Saudis.

HIGHLIGHTS

• As per the new directives, customer care services offered remotely including phone calls, emails, online chats and social media interaction can no longer be outsourced.

• The decision aims to create employment opportunities for Saudis.

The decision shall be implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Communications and Information Technology Commission, the National Cybersecurity Authority and the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority.
The ministry will also launch programs through its existing initiatives to provide training to the national cadre.

Madad platform
The ministry called on employers and owners of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to document their employees’ labor contracts through the ministry’s Madad platform.
The ministry underlined the necessity of documenting contracts so that the enterprises can benefit from the services of the initiative to improve the contractual relationship.
The ministry launched the Madad platform to provide technical solutions for SMEs in all matters related to wage-related matters.

Topics: Saudization

Related

From L-R: Trefor Murphy, founder and CEO of Cooper Fitch, a Dubai-based recruitment firm that covers the whole Gulf region. Fazeela Gopaliani, Middle East head of the Association of the Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). Rabia Yasmeen, a consultant at research company Euromonitor International. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
Saudization: What needs to be done to achieve 30% in accountancy?
Saudization rises to over 30% in industrial sector, says minister
Business & Economy
Saudization rises to over 30% in industrial sector, says minister

Latest updates

Hate groups migrate online, making tracking more difficult
Hate groups migrate online, making tracking more difficult
UN Libya forum starts voting for country’s interim presidency council
UN Libya forum starts voting for country’s interim presidency council
Saudi Arabia confirms 4 COVID-19 deaths and 310 new cases, the first in over 2 months
Saudi Arabia confirms 4 COVID-19 deaths and 310 new cases, the first in over 2 months
Google deals with trio of US lawsuits over ad prowess
Google, which has long dominated the lucrative online advertising market, is the target of a trio of antitrust lawsuits in the US accusing it of abusing its position. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine 92% effective in fighting COVID-19
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine 92% effective in fighting COVID-19

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.