Saudi Arabia confirms 4 COVID-19 deaths and 310 new cases, the first in over 2 months

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded four new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,366.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 310 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 367,276 people have now contracted the disease. This is the highest number of cases recorded in more than two months

Of the total number of cases, 2,146 remain active and 375 in critical condition.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 131, followed by the Eastern Province with 61, Makkah with 38, Madinah recorded 16 and Al-Baha confirmed 13 cases.

The ministry also announced that 271 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 360,110.

Health minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah on Sunday warned of a second wave of the pandemic in the Kingdom that would be bigger than the first and said that the recent increase in the number of daily cases is attributed to an increase in violations of the coronavirus preventative measures.

The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 103 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.24 million.