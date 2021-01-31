Saudi health minister warns of second COVID-19 wave as 261 new cases reported

You are here

Coronavirus
Coronavirus

The minister called on the importance of adhering to preventative measures to limits the spread of the virus. (AFP)
  • Saudi Arabia announced three deaths from COVID-19 and 261 new infections on Sunday
  • A total of 6,375 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s minister of health warned on Sunday of a second COVID-19 wave that could lead to a return to stricter measures.

“The second wave of the pandemic is bigger than the first, and we are not immune to it,” Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said during a press briefing.

The minister highlighted the importance of adhering to preventative measures to limit the spread of the virus.

“This is a very difficult period and it is imperative that we take the pandemic seriously,” he added.

The minister echoed calls for public awareness that he made last week after an uptick in the number of daily coronavirus cases were recorded in Saudi Arabia.

“We have unfortunately seen during the past days a noticeable increase and a continuous rise in the numbers of infections, and among the most important reasons for this rise are gatherings of all kinds and laxity in applying preventive measures, and this is dangerous,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, the health ministry announced three deaths from COVID-19 and 261 new infections on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 93 were recorded in Riyadh, 53 in the Eastern Province, 49 in Makkah, 16 in Madinah, nine in Asir, seven in Najran and one in Jazan.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 359,573 after 274 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 6,375 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom since the pandemic began and 368,074 have contracted the disease.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Tawfiq Al-Rabiah Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health

Nearly one-third of Saudi entrpreneurs say they have increased their digital marketing since the start of the pandemic - a survey has revealed
The GoDaddy 2020 Entrepreneur Survey also showed that 34 percent of small businesses intend to use social media to sell their products and services in 2021, while a third of the respondents said they plan to set up an official website.
The report, based on researched by market research and data analytics company, YouGov, studied the effects the pandemic had on entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Selina Bieber, Senior Regional Director for Turkey and MENA, GoDaddy said there had been a shift towards digital engagement for business.
"In line with current global trends, we have seen the shift towards having an online presence and the importance of the use of technology as a solution and a coping mechanism for these businesses to stay active and engaged with customers," Bieber said.
Part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiatives aim to create a sophisticated digital infrastructure to enhance the fundamental competitiveness of the Saudi economy. Around 86 percent of Saudi respondents consider digital adaptation to be very important towards achieving Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.
Meanwhile three out of four entrepreneurs also said that the Kingdom is a good hub for SMEs.

