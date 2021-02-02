You are here

  • Home
  • Indian scholars decry govt. move to vet Kashmir forums

Indian scholars decry govt. move to vet Kashmir forums

Indian scholars decry govt. move to vet Kashmir forums
Barbed wire on a deserted road during restrictions in Srinagar, Kashmir, August 5, 2019. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4pawf

Updated 15 sec ago

Indian scholars decry govt. move to vet Kashmir forums

Indian scholars decry govt. move to vet Kashmir forums
  • BJP orders inspection measures on seminars covering ‘internal matters’
  • Kashmir-based academics have labeled the decision a ‘totalitarian move’
Updated 15 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Scholars in Kashmir and across India expressed outrage on Tuesday over a government order for all public universities and institutions to seek approval before hosting international online forums on Kashmir and other “internal matters.”

Experts have said the decision creates an “iron curtain” over free thought.

The Indian education ministry’s “revised” circular dated Jan. 15 requires central educational institutions, publicly-funded universities and government-owned or funded organizations to seek permission from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) before organizing online seminars covering Indian border issues, including Kashmir, among other topics.

“While giving permission, the MEA should ensure that the subject matter for online events is unrelated to security of state, borders, the North East and UT (Union Territory) of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh or any other issues that are clearly/purely related to India’s internal matters,” the education ministry said in a statement.

The revised guidelines will be implemented with “immediate effect.”

As part of the new measures, those taking part in seminars must also have their names recorded and approved by the government.

“The guidelines come into force with the date of it being released,” Saroj Kumar Choudhary, government undersecretary, told Arab News.

Before the latest guidelines, prior approval was required from the MEA to organize foreign conferences or seminars in India — specifically those involving non-Indians arriving in the country on a conference visa — with the latest order being extended to webinars, too.

Kashmir-based academics have labeled the decision a “totalitarian move.”

Dr. Sheikh Showkat Hussain of Srinagar-based Central University of Kashmir said: “They are trying to raise iron curtains around India, which is unsustainable.

“This is the inception of a totalitarian state, and that is how totalitarian states behaved in the past.”

He added that a university “should be a universe where academics discuss issues without any restrictions and where new ideas are generated.”

Therefore, the guideline is a “problem for those who want to discuss issues and also a problem for academics.”

The disputed territory of Kashmir faced several new restrictions in August 2019 when New Delhi scrapped Articles 370 and 35A of the constitution, which granted autonomy to the region.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government also divided the state into two federally administered units — the Union Territory of Ladakh and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The move was followed by a crackdown on political activity, mass arrests of hundreds of political leaders and activists, and a total lockdown of the region.

Kashmir has yet to have its democratic rights restored, with 4G internet services suspended and many political workers kept in jails.

Hussain said with the government’s latest order, “the regimented atmosphere of Kashmir is being extended to the whole of India.”

He added: “It will destroy all the structures of academics.”

Prof. Siddiq Wahid, a Srinagar-based international scholar and academic, said the guidelines were “a very scary proposition.”

He added: “It forces and encourages something more diabolical than a law that is self-censorship on the part of individuals and institutions.

“You deny scholarship and knowledge to people through such steps. The direction India is going in is a matter of deep worry.

“By the time the world realizes, it might be too late.”

Prof. Abdul Ghani Bhat, a former leader of Kashmir’s pro-freedom alliance, the Hurriyat Conference, said that by issuing such “restrictive” guidelines, India was trying to escape “stark realities.”

He said: “You cannot establish peace if you don’t address the disputes. How long will you continue fighting over Kashmir? India and Pakistan cannot escape the reality of rising to the occasion and addressing the issues of Kashmir.”

He added that any solution “has to be Kashmir resolution-specific rather than restricting discussion on the issue.”

A BJP spokesperson refused to comment on the matter when contacted by Arab News on Tuesday.

Scholars, however, bemoaned the “end of intellect” in India.

“It’s the end of scholarship and intellect in India,” Prof. Apoorvanand Jha from Delhi University, told Arab News.

“The Indian government claims that they are going to establish world-class institutions and invite Ivy League universities ... with guidelines like these, how can you expect any free thought to prosper and flourish in India?” Jha said.

“The BJP regime is anti-knowledge and anti-intellect.

“Universities in India are already in a semicoma because in the last few years all the central universities are being controlled by plaintiff vice-chancellors appointed by the government,” he said.

Prof. Ghulam Mohmad Shah of Delhi-based Jamia Millia University said: “Democracy has already been in decline in Kashmir under the BJP regime.

“It is in a terminal decline and hopeless state.”

Topics: India Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Related

India detains 75 in Kashmir after local election
World
India detains 75 in Kashmir after local election

Self-pride wins elections, say Arab-American elected officials

Self-pride wins elections, say Arab-American elected officials
Updated 35 min 17 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

Self-pride wins elections, say Arab-American elected officials

Self-pride wins elections, say Arab-American elected officials
  • Summit attended by Arab News urges community to become more politically active
Updated 35 min 17 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: A panel of Arab-American elected officials on Monday said discrimination before and after the 9/11 attacks pushed them to want to change American society from the inside, winning public office by accepting who they are and building community coalitions.

They were speaking at a summit organized by the Arab America Foundation and attended by Arab News.

Panelists included Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib; Yonkers, New York City Council President Mike Khader; Paterson, New Jersey Mayor Andre Sayegh; Michigan State Legislator Abraham Aiyash; Virginia State Representative Sam Rasoul and Michigan state appointee Fayrouz Saad.

Tlaib, the eldest of 14 children of immigrant Palestinian parents, said a key to her rise in Michigan politics was to not hide who she really is.

She criticized those Arab Americans who hide their Arab identities to make their political lives “easier.”

Tlaib said: “I don’t hide my heritage … I grew up watching a lot of Arab Americans in local leadership. I actually love sharing all the things about my family and being part of an immigrant family, no matter who the audience is … It’s really important that we continue to share those stories because that’s how we connect.”

She took the oath of office wearing a traditional red and black fully embroidered Palestinian dress, becoming one of the first Muslim women to serve in Congress.

Khader, a Jordanian American, said he set aside his legal career after the anti-Arab and anti-Muslim backlash following 9/11 to pursue a career in public service. He was elected president of the Yonkers City Council in 2017.

Khader said he decided to run for office as a result of two incidents. The first was when protestors sought to remove the Palestinian flag from a city display of flags representing the heritage and culture of dozens of countries of the region’s residents.

The second was when a local board blocked the building of a mosque because of Islamophobia.

“They put flags up representing the different countries … but what happened was some people started complaining that the Palestinian flag was up there. I was taken aback … No one was advocating for it … There was just a lot of ignorance,” Khader recalled.

“Power for any ethnic minority is never going to be given to you … If you wait for that to happen it’ll never happen,” Khader said, adding that Arab Americans have to take that power by banding together and running for office.

“We broke the cycle. … We started a grassroots organization, and we shocked the political establishment by reaching out to everyone and sharing our stories.”

Rasoul was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2014, and is only one of two Muslims in the state’s legislature.

“Even with the eight years I have in political office, I can’t shake the idealism I began with,” he said, adding that Arab Americans and other ethnic groups feel that “the system fundamentally doesn’t seem to work for them,” and that they need to be represented.

Arab Americans must be at the table, he said, to help determine the policies that impact their lives.

“In a primary election, anything can happen. There are a lot of forces,” Rasoul said. “But you have to be involved.”

Like Tlaib, Rasoul agreed that Arab Americans seeking public office need to be proud of their heritage and not run from it. “We need to double down on our values, who we are,” he said.

Tlaib said the election of Joe Biden as president shows people that the Arab and Muslim vote can be consequential and impactful.

“The Arab vote will swing elections,” she said, adding that in the past, political organizations only looked at the Arab community as a source of funding — “an ATM.”

Aiyash, a Yemeni American, said Arab Americans need to start by building up alliances in their own communities, and then expand by building coalitions with others.

“The most powerful interest group is the one in your community you’re trying to represent,” he added. “The real power lies when you uplift people and they recognize their agency … It’s nice to recognize our similarities, but recognizing our differences is very important … Building coalitions is incredibly important.”

Topics: 2020 US Election Arab America Foundation

Related

Special Biden names second Arab American to White House staff
World
Biden names second Arab American to White House staff
Special Arab American voter activism rallies around Nov. 3 election
World
Arab American voter activism rallies around Nov. 3 election

Latest updates

Indian scholars decry govt. move to vet Kashmir forums
Indian scholars decry govt. move to vet Kashmir forums
Self-pride wins elections, say Arab-American elected officials
Self-pride wins elections, say Arab-American elected officials
Capt. Tom Moore, UK veteran who walked for NHS, dies at 100
Capt. Tom Moore, UK veteran who walked for NHS, dies at 100
Video of Myanmar aerobics instructor dancing through military coup goes viral
Khing Hnin Wai appears to continue her workout as black SUVs drive up to a security checkpoint on the road leading to Myanmar’s Assembly of the Union complex behind her. (Screenshot)
US calls detentions in Myanmar a coup, promises sanctions
US calls detentions in Myanmar a coup, promises sanctions

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.