Minister asks tourism facilities to ensure COVID-19 precautions

Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb. (Argaam)
Updated 03 February 2021
Argaam

  • Ministry of Tourism employees have been instructed to conduct strict control rounds at tourism facilities
Argaam

Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khatib said that the ministry will not tolerate tourism facilities that violate COVID-19 precautionary measures.

In a statement on his official Twitter account, the minister said the Ministry of Tourism employees have been instructed to conduct strict control rounds at tourism facilities to ensure that precautionary measures to limit the spread of coronavirus are implemented.

According to data available with Argaam, Saudi Arabia temporarily suspended the entry of non-citizens from 20 countries, excluding diplomats, healthcare practitioners, and their families, starting today, Feb. 3, as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to control coronavirus.

Topics: tourism Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Building work starts on first two hotels at Red Sea Project

Building work starts on first two hotels at Red Sea Project
Arab News

  • TRSDC awarded the construction contracts to Saudi company Al-Bawani and Swiss firm Blumer Lehmann
  • The Red Sea Project was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in July 2017
Arab News

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC), the tourism developer wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced on Wednesday that it had started construction on two of its flagship hotel projects.
TRSDC awarded the construction contracts to Saudi company Al-Bawani and Swiss firm Blumer Lehmann.
Al-Bawani will be responsible for civil and structural work across 40 hotel villas on the Southern Dunes site, while Blumer Lehmann will manage the timber construction, planning, and fabrication work for a hotel situated on Ummahat Al-Shaykh Island.
John Pagano, the CEO of TRSDC, said: “It is exciting to award these contracts, which signify the start of a new phase for us as we move into the build of our stunning resorts both inland and on one of our key islands.
“We feel confident that Al-Bawani and Blumer Lehmann will help turn our vision into a reality.”
The hotel project at the Southern Dunes site will also include the building of staff accommodation for around 700 employees, which will substantially reduce workers’ travel time and help improve productivity.
The Red Sea Project was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in July 2017. Elements of the first phase of the flagship scheme are due to open in 2022, with full completion in 2030.
Construction at the project site is well underway and the developer last year announced it had awarded approximately $4 billion worth of construction projects in 2020.
In 2022, when the first guests are welcomed to the resort, there will be four hotels initially, with 12 more scheduled to open their doors before 2023, bringing the total number of hotel rooms to 3,000 across five islands and two inland resorts.
Upon full completion in 2030, the project will comprise 50 hotels offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and 1,300 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites.

Topics: Red Sea Project Saudi Arabia

