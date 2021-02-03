You are here

Sony forecasts record profit after PlayStation 5 launch

Sony Playstation 4 gaming items are displayed for sale at a store in Tokyo on February 3, 2021. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 February 2021
AFP

TOKYO: Sony said Wednesday it expects a record net profit this financial year as fresh virus lockdowns continue to boost demand for games and consoles, including the recently released PlayStation 5.
Although the pandemic has hit many industries hard, the gaming sector has been one of the few to experience an unprecedented boom, with people seeking entertainment at home during successive rounds of restrictions.
The Japanese tech giant said net profit jumped 87 percent in April-December from the same period earlier, to 1.1 trillion yen ($10 billion).
The firm revised upwards its full-year sales and profits forecasts on the back of “higher-than-expected sales in all segments except for the pictures (movies) segment,” it said.
PlayStation 5 sales reached 4.5 million units by the end of December, the company said, but pandemic-related supply problems have left many would-be customers empty-handed.
The demand has led to chaotic scenes at electronics stores when supplies do become available.
“We are so far on course to reach our planned sales target... for the current fiscal year, but we are not fully meeting strong demand from our customers,” said chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki.
“It is quite hard for us to expand our production capacity due to the impact of the global shortage of semiconductors. We will do our best to bring as many units as possible to customers waiting for the PS5.”
Sony’s full-year sales are now projected at 8.8 trillion yen, up from 8.5 trillion yen forecast in October.
The firm, which also revised its annual forecasts up last quarter, hiked net profit outlook to a record 1.1 trillion yen for the fiscal year to March, from an earlier estimate of 800 billion yen.

The much-anticipated PlayStation 5 console hit shelves in mid-November, kicking off a head-to-head battle for holiday sales with the new Xbox from US rival Microsoft.
Sony expects to sell 7.6 million units by the end of March, hoping to beat the performance of the PlayStation 4 — a goal analysts said it was on track to meet.
“PS5 got off to a steady start in general, selling well in accordance with its plan,” said Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute in Tokyo.
“Initial shipping and marketing costs squeezed its earnings in the third quarter, but we should not be pessimistic so far,” Yasuda told AFP.
As well as sales in the gaming sector, Sony’s strong earnings were driven by strong demand for imaging sensors — key parts for cameras in phones including models made by Apple and Huawei.
Sony’s animation unit Aniplex also scored a box-office triumph with the anime epic “Demon Slayer,” which in December became Japan’s top-grossing film of all time.
“Although the film’s contribution to such a huge company was limited, it helped boost Sony’s brand image,” Yasuda said, as the firm seeks to broaden its entertainment offering.
But it was not all smooth sailing, with Sony opting to pull the much-hyped Cyberpunk 2077 game from PlayStation stores in December after a flood of complaints over bugs and compatibility issues.
Sony shares, hovering around two-decade highs, have soared some 40 percent over the past 12 months and closed at 10,635 yen, up 1.62 percent, as the firm released the results just after the closing bell.

Topics: Sony Playstation 5 gaming

Building work starts on first two hotels at Red Sea Project

Updated 03 February 2021
Arab News

  • TRSDC awarded the construction contracts to Saudi company Al-Bawani and Swiss firm Blumer Lehmann
  • The Red Sea Project was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in July 2017
RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC), the tourism developer wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced on Wednesday that it had started construction on two of its flagship hotel projects.
TRSDC awarded the construction contracts to Saudi company Al-Bawani and Swiss firm Blumer Lehmann.
Al-Bawani will be responsible for civil and structural work across 40 hotel villas on the Southern Dunes site, while Blumer Lehmann will manage the timber construction, planning, and fabrication work for a hotel situated on Ummahat Al-Shaykh Island.
John Pagano, the CEO of TRSDC, said: “It is exciting to award these contracts, which signify the start of a new phase for us as we move into the build of our stunning resorts both inland and on one of our key islands.
“We feel confident that Al-Bawani and Blumer Lehmann will help turn our vision into a reality.”
The hotel project at the Southern Dunes site will also include the building of staff accommodation for around 700 employees, which will substantially reduce workers’ travel time and help improve productivity.
The Red Sea Project was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in July 2017. Elements of the first phase of the flagship scheme are due to open in 2022, with full completion in 2030.
Construction at the project site is well underway and the developer last year announced it had awarded approximately $4 billion worth of construction projects in 2020.
In 2022, when the first guests are welcomed to the resort, there will be four hotels initially, with 12 more scheduled to open their doors before 2023, bringing the total number of hotel rooms to 3,000 across five islands and two inland resorts.
Upon full completion in 2030, the project will comprise 50 hotels offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and 1,300 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites.

Topics: Red Sea Project Saudi Arabia

