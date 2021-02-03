You are here

After years of restructuring, Siemens makes change at the top

Jim Hagemann Snabe, chairman of the supervisory board of industrial conglomerate Siemens, from left, CEO Joe Kaeser, deputy CEO Roland Busch, and CFO Ralf P. Thomas pose prior to the start of the virtual annual shareholders meeting in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP)
BERLIN: German industrial giant Siemens prepared to turn a page Wednesday with a new CEO following a restructuring drive, after a year marked by falling sales due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Chief executive Joe Kaeser was to hand off the baton to his deputy, Roland Busch, after a seven-year tenure marked by slimming down and spinning off assets to refocus as a technology company.
After reporting full-year to September earnings down by a quarter as the coronavirus battered the global economy, Siemens said it had turned a corner in the first quarter of its financial year.
The Munich-based company, which makes products ranging from trains to factory equipment, saw a 38-percent surge in net profit to 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in the three months to December.
Kaeser announced in March that he would not be pursuing a contract extension and would pass the reins to Busch, 56, who has been a Siemens director since 2011 and served as Kaeser’s number two since October 2019.
“Siemens is in a better position today than a few years ago,” Busch told the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung in December, defending Kaeser’s stewardship.
At the end of September, Siemens spun off its Energy division, which includes oil-and-gas operations, and in October sold components subsidiary Flender to US-based Carlyle for 2.0 billion euros.
Siemens Energy, in which the group still holds a 35.1-percent stake, this week announced it would slash 7,800 jobs over the next four years to cut costs in a rapidly changing market.
Despite the ongoing impact of the virus, the group on Wednesday lifted its growth forecast for the year to “average or higher,” with strong prospects for its software and industrial automation activities.
Business daily Handelsblatt said Busch’s challenge would be “promoting synergies” while “consolidating” the progress Kaeser made in shifting the group to more profit-making businesses.

Building work starts on first two hotels at Red Sea Project

Building work starts on first two hotels at Red Sea Project

  • TRSDC awarded the construction contracts to Saudi company Al-Bawani and Swiss firm Blumer Lehmann
  • The Red Sea Project was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in July 2017
RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC), the tourism developer wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced on Wednesday that it had started construction on two of its flagship hotel projects.
TRSDC awarded the construction contracts to Saudi company Al-Bawani and Swiss firm Blumer Lehmann.
Al-Bawani will be responsible for civil and structural work across 40 hotel villas on the Southern Dunes site, while Blumer Lehmann will manage the timber construction, planning, and fabrication work for a hotel situated on Ummahat Al-Shaykh Island.
John Pagano, the CEO of TRSDC, said: “It is exciting to award these contracts, which signify the start of a new phase for us as we move into the build of our stunning resorts both inland and on one of our key islands.
“We feel confident that Al-Bawani and Blumer Lehmann will help turn our vision into a reality.”
The hotel project at the Southern Dunes site will also include the building of staff accommodation for around 700 employees, which will substantially reduce workers’ travel time and help improve productivity.
The Red Sea Project was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in July 2017. Elements of the first phase of the flagship scheme are due to open in 2022, with full completion in 2030.
Construction at the project site is well underway and the developer last year announced it had awarded approximately $4 billion worth of construction projects in 2020.
In 2022, when the first guests are welcomed to the resort, there will be four hotels initially, with 12 more scheduled to open their doors before 2023, bringing the total number of hotel rooms to 3,000 across five islands and two inland resorts.
Upon full completion in 2030, the project will comprise 50 hotels offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and 1,300 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites.

