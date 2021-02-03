You are here

UAE sees increase in hiring levels for first time in a year

UAE sees increase in hiring levels for first time in a year
LinkedIn said that there was a 112 percent growth in demand for medical professionals. (File/AFP)
UAE sees increase in hiring levels for first time in a year

UAE sees increase in hiring levels for first time in a year
  • The survey found that the growth in sales was weaker than in December but activity had grown
DUBAI: The UAE has experienced an uptick in employment levels for the first time in a year, according to the latest monthly Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for January.

According to the latest monthly IHS Markit UAE PMI, the rating for January was 51.2. While the figure has remained unchanged since December, it is the highest level since November 2019. The PMI analyzes the UAE’s non-oil economy each month by surveying the opinions of 400 executives across the country. Any figure greater than 50 indicates overall improvement of the sector.

The survey found that the growth in sales was weaker than in December but activity had grown, mainly due to the resumption of construction projects.

Commenting on the latest survey results, David Owen, economist at IHS Markit, said: “The UAE non-oil private sector continued to record soft growth in the new year. Compared to the results seen throughout 2020, the latest data indicated more favorable business conditions. However, with firms still having to make up lost ground from the COVID-19 lockdown, the pace of recovery so far appears subdued.”

“On the upside, employment edged into positive territory for the first time in over a year, showing that firms are gaining more confidence to expand their operating capacity,” he said.

A study by Microsoft’s professional networking site LinkedIn found that the roles that have seen an increase in demand in the UAE were specialized medical professionals, digital content freelancers, professional and personal coaches and finance and general business roles.

Ali Matar, head of LinkedIn EMEA Emerging Markets, Middle East & Africa, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the way businesses operate and how people work, but it has also opened up opportunities in a number of sectors as businesses continue to adapt to the pandemic . . . We are also seeing a rise in e-commerce, digital marketing roles and professional coaching as jobseekers are leveraging their experience and expertise to move into new careers.”

LinkedIn said that there was a 112 percent growth in demand for medical professionals, especially nurses and general practitioners. The study also highlighted a 74 percent surge in demand for business development and sales executives, as well as a 61 percent increase in technology hires in 2020, with front-end developers and technical directors particularly in demand.

Looking to the future, Matar said that 2021 would “undoubtedly be a year of continued change, but companies will also continue to look for new ways to improve services, create fresh business opportunities and strengthen their talent pools, taking advantage of a greater diversity of skills and talent in the job market.”

Topics: UAE

Careem answers Noon's Alabbar with new 0% food delivery model

Careem answers Noon’s Alabbar with new 0% food delivery model
DUBAI: Less than a few hours after Mohamed Alabbar announced his digital platform Noon was launching into the competitive food delivery market and called on rival operators to reduce their commission rates in line with his plans for 15 percent, Dubai’s Careem announced a new zero percent commission structure.

Alabbar, the founder of Noon and chairman of Dubai’s Emaar Properties – the developer behind The Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa – said restaurants were being “held to ransom” by rival aggregators during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, adding that some were charging up to 35 percent commission for delivery services.

He said Noon Food would operate a 15 percent commission and challenged rival operators to follow suit. “Do it tonight. Drop it and let’s compete on 15 percent … let’s serve the restaurants beautifully.”

Careem, the Dubai headquartered super app bought last year by Uber for $3 billion, announced on Tuesday it was launching a new pricing strategy for its food delivery business, which works with more than 1,000 restaurants, which it said had been in the planning stages for a number of months.

“The traditional commission model in food delivery has become unsustainable for restaurants, especially as deliveries have become a large percentage of their business,” Careem CEO and Co-Founder Mudassir Sheikha said in a statement.

Under the new model, Careem will operate a zero-commission structure and instead restaurants will pay a monthly fee. Careem has not yet disclosed what the monthly fee will be or how it will be calculated.

Careem’s UAE general manager, Victor Kiriakos-Saad, said: “We share Mohamed Alabbar’s concern for restaurants in our region. We’re now offering restaurants zero percent commissions.

“What Careem provides restaurants; discoverability, delivery, payment and care, doesn’t change whether an order is 50AED [$13.61] or 500AED. With our new model, Careem will accept what’s fair for our services so restaurants ultimately make more.”

Careem revealed that its new pricing model would have three parts. First would be a fixed monthly fee, second, a fee for the processing of all digital payments, and third, the actual cost of delivery minus what the customer had already paid would be charged to the restaurant.

Noon, which is backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), said it had started on-boarding restaurants immediately, with a full rollout of services due to start in March in the UAE, and Saudi Arabia later in the year.

Noon already operates a large e-commerce marketplace, and Alabbar said he plans to utilize the company’s existing fleet of vans to provide the food delivery service, helping increase efficiency and reduce costs.

Topics: Noon Delivery UAE Dubai

