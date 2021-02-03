You are here

Louvre Abu Dhabi explores abstraction and calligraphy in first exhibition of 2021

Louvre Abu Dhabi explores abstraction and calligraphy in first exhibition of 2021
Paul Klee, 'Oriental Bliss' (1938), from the collection of Louvre Abu Dhabi. (AFP / Courtesy Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi)
Louvre Abu Dhabi explores abstraction and calligraphy in first exhibition of 2021

Louvre Abu Dhabi explores abstraction and calligraphy in first exhibition of 2021
DUBAI: The UAE’s Louvre Abu Dhabi is set to open its third season with international exhibition “Abstraction and Calligraphy – Towards a Universal Language,” scheduled to take place from Feb. 17 to June 12. 

The show, sponsored by the German luxury label Montblanc, will explore how 20th century artists established a new visual language by merging text and image, inspired by the earliest forms of mark-making and, particularly, calligraphy. 

To celebrate this practice, the exhibition will feature two well-established contemporary artists: eL Seed from Tunisia and Sanki King from Pakistan. 

“Abstraction and Calligraphy – Towards a Universal Language” will also bring together 101 masterworks from 16 partner institution collections, alongside seven works from Louvre Abu Dhabi’s permanent collection, and two monumental artworks by contemporary artists.

By highlighting the rich cultural exchange taking place during the 20th century, visitors will get the chance to discover how the abstract movements were inspired by a plethora of signs and symbols, philosophies, and artistic techniques from cultures and societies far from European and American capitals.

Artists including Paul Klee, André Masson, Vassily Kandinsky, Cy Twombly, Lee Krasner, and Jackson Pollock sought a new universal language that enabled them to express their emotions in response to a rapidly changing society, breaking away from figurative conventions. The show will also focus on how these same influences informed the practices of artists from Middle East – from Dia Azzawi and Anwar Jalal Shemza, to Ghada Amer, Shirazeh Houshiary, and Mona Hatoum. 

In keeping with the third season’s theme of exchanges between East and West, this exhibition marks the second collaboration with the French library Centre Pompidou.

Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, Mohamed Khalifa Al-Mubarak, said in a released statement: “It is with pride and great excitement that we welcome the opening of the first Louvre Abu Dhabi international exhibition of 2021, especially as masterworks from so many illustrious lending partners will be on show here at Louvre Abu Dhabi, and in the region, for the very first time.”

DUBAI: Note to those with significant others: Valentine’s Day is mere days away so take stock of the latest collection from 5ive Pillars. The streetwear label founded by designer Farrukh Ershad just launched its latest collection from its “hub/love” series, and it’s largely inspired by relationships between people of different racial backgrounds. 

“Every time we reintroduce the hub/love hoodies, I like to explore the different elements of love in relation to the different relationships we collectively have with people,” explains the self-taught Ershad, who launched his label in 2011, to Arab News.

The new hoodies are largely inspired by relationships between people of different racial backgrounds. Supplied

He revealed that after reading some stories of how couples have dealt with the difficulties of mixed background relationships, as well as the hardships he’s seen some of his friends go through, he decided to explore the ins and outs of such marriages for the new drop.

Featuring an ultra-cozy lineup of Love hoodies that come in black, ivory, olive and aubergine colorways, each piece is emblazoned with “love” written in Arabic on the center, while the name of the label is embroidered across the hood. 

This capsule features 360 GSM heavy-weight cotton as well as garment dye and enzyme wash for an ultra lightweight feel and boasts ribbing at the hem and sleeves for a snug fit, so we suggest going a size up for a more relaxed look.

The hoodies come in four different color ways. Supplied

For the campaign, the brand photographed a couple named Kay and Samar, who come from two seemingly different cultures (Samar is from India and Kay is Nigerian) and have been married for three years. The couple also sat down for a candid tete-a-tete, in which they shared their experiences and tribulations with marriage. 

“It was an absolute honor to have Kay and Samar share their story with us as well as model for the new drop,” shares Ershad. “They showcased an amazing amount of patience and you can see the love radiating from them when they were together.”

The capsule is available for purchase online so that you and your significant other can get your hands on one (or two) prior to Feb. 14.  The drop can be found on the 5 Pillars website  alongside a range of other must-have wardrobe staples which were born out of a necessity to express Islamic identity in a way that people of all backgrounds can relate to by mixing Arabic art and literature with contemporary streetwear. Think: tie-dye hoodies, graphic t-shirts bearing a famous image of the late boxer Muhammad Ali and tasbeeh bracelets.

