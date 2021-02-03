Saudi Arabia selected to chair key IMF committee

DUBAI: Maher Mouminah, the executive director representing Saudi Arabia at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has been selected to chair the organization’s key committee on administrative matters (CAM).

The CAM supports the IMF’s executive board in overseeing administrative policies related to the executive directors and their offices.

Mouminah will be responsible for overseeing efficiency improvements, streamlining administrative policy, and dealing with budgetary proposals for the offices of executive directors.

In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Finance said: “This decision reflects the remarkable status that the Kingdom holds globally and the international trust in the executive director representing Saudi Arabia to assume the duties of this committee, which performs an essential role for the executive board at the IMF.”

The fund’s executive board is made up of 24 directors representing the 190 member countries and is responsible for conducting the day-to-day operations of the IMF.

CAM members currently include executive directors representing the US, Germany, China, Thailand, the Netherlands, Madagascar, and Hungary.