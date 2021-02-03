You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia selected to chair key IMF committee

Saudi Arabia selected to chair key IMF committee

Saudi Arabia selected to chair key IMF committee
The CAM supports the IMF’s executive board in overseeing administrative policies related to the executive directors and their offices. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wyaph

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia selected to chair key IMF committee

Saudi Arabia selected to chair key IMF committee
  • The fund’s executive board is made up of 24 directors representing the 190 member countries
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Maher Mouminah, the executive director representing Saudi Arabia at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has been selected to chair the organization’s key committee on administrative matters (CAM).

The CAM supports the IMF’s executive board in overseeing administrative policies related to the executive directors and their offices.

Mouminah will be responsible for overseeing efficiency improvements, streamlining administrative policy, and dealing with budgetary proposals for the offices of executive directors.

In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Finance said: “This decision reflects the remarkable status that the Kingdom holds globally and the international trust in the executive director representing Saudi Arabia to assume the duties of this committee, which performs an essential role for the executive board at the IMF.”

The fund’s executive board is made up of 24 directors representing the 190 member countries and is responsible for conducting the day-to-day operations of the IMF.

CAM members currently include executive directors representing the US, Germany, China, Thailand, the Netherlands, Madagascar, and Hungary.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ministry of Finance International Monetary Fund

Related

Champion McDowell defends Saudi International title against ‘Desert Swing’ winners as local hopefuls look to make their mark
Sport
Champion McDowell defends Saudi International title against ‘Desert Swing’ winners as local hopefuls look to make their mark
Saudi Arabia to roll out large quantities of coronavirus vaccines: Health minister
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to roll out large quantities of coronavirus vaccines: Health minister

Euro zone downturn deepened in January as lockdowns hit services

Euro zone downturn deepened in January as lockdowns hit services
Updated 21 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

Euro zone downturn deepened in January as lockdowns hit services

Euro zone downturn deepened in January as lockdowns hit services
  • In Britain, outside the European Union, a third national coronavirus lockdown has put the economy on course for a sharp contraction in early 2021
Updated 21 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The euro zone’s economic downturn deepened in January as renewed restrictions to quell the spread of the coronavirus hit the bloc’s dominant service industry hard, offsetting a robust performance by manufacturers, a survey showed on Wednesday.
Coronavirus cases have been soaring again and governments across the continent have renewed tough lockdown measures, clamping down on public life and forcing hospitality and entertainment venues to close their doors.
IHS Markit’s final January Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), seen as a good guide to economic health, fell to 47.8 from December’s 49.1 but was a touch above a flash reading of 47.5. Anything below 50 indicates a contraction.
“Today’s data support our view that the euro zone economy has started the new year on the back foot,” said Melanie Debono at Capital Economics.
“With the vaccine rollout stalling already and new virus strains circulating, the risks to our forecasts for a recovery to start near the end of Q2 are firmly to the downside.”
A PMI covering the service industry fell to 45.4 from December’s 46.4 but came in higher than the 45.0 flash reading. A manufacturing PMI on Monday showed factory growth remained robust at the start of the year but the pace waned.
Business activity across the German service sector contracted for a fourth month running in January as a stricter lockdown hit businesses and put Europe’s largest economy on track for a first-quarter contraction.
Meanwhile, French service sector activity slowed, albeit not as much as initially thought, weighing on broader private sector business. Italy and Spain also saw services activity shrink.
In Britain, outside the European Union, a third national coronavirus lockdown has put the economy on course for a sharp contraction in early 2021, but services companies — buoyed by progress on vaccinations — were confident about recovery.
“Their optimism is warranted, given that the UK’s vaccination program is proceeding speedily,” said Samuel Tombs at Pantheon Macroeconomics.
The euro zone economy contracted 0.7% last quarter, official data showed on Tuesday, and a January Reuters poll predicted it would take up to two years for the economy to return to pre-COVID-19 levels.
With venues closed, demand for services unsurprisingly fell. The new business index dropped to 45.4 from 46.6, albeit ahead of the 44.7 flash estimate.
But amid hopes the vaccines being rolled out would allow for some return to normality, overall optimism about the year ahead remained resilient. The composite future output index only nudged down to 64.2 from December’s 64.5, which was the highest since April 2018.

Topics: Europe Coronavirus

Related

Dollar hovers near seven-week high after boost from euro selloff
Business & Economy
Dollar hovers near seven-week high after boost from euro selloff
Analysis Fairytale European move gone forever as Omar Abdulrahman’s story takes a sad twist
Sport
Fairytale European move gone forever as Omar Abdulrahman’s story takes a sad twist

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia selected to chair key IMF committee
Saudi Arabia selected to chair key IMF committee
Louvre Abu Dhabi’s explores abstraction and calligraphy in first exhibition of 2021
Louvre Abu Dhabi’s explores abstraction and calligraphy in first exhibition of 2021
Designer Farrukh Ershad’s latest drop is just in time for Valentine’s Day
The capsule is available for purchase online. Supplied
Euro zone downturn deepened in January as lockdowns hit services
Euro zone downturn deepened in January as lockdowns hit services
Saudi Arabia to roll out large quantities of coronavirus vaccines: Health minister
Saudi Arabia to roll out large quantities of coronavirus vaccines: Health minister

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.