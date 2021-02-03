You are here

UAE’s Sky Abu Dhabi plans $950m Egypt investment in next two years
Saleh Mohammed Bin Nasra, Owner of Diamond Group and Abdelrahman Agami CEO of Diamond Group and Sky Abu Dhabi Development. (Supplied)
  • The company plans to spend 300 million Egyptian pounds on construction of the project this year
CAIRO: Sky Abu Dhabi, the real estate subsidiary of the UAE-based Emirati Diamond Group, will invest 15 billion Egyptian pounds ($950 million) in the Egyptian real estate market over the next two years.

Abdel Rahman Agamy, CEO of Emirati Diamond Company and Sky Abu Dhabi, said the company’s first project will be a 4 billion Egyptian pound investment in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital development.

He told a press conference to announce the start of the company’s business in Egypt that the project extends over an area of 24 acres and includes the establishment of an integrated urban community consisting of around 1,000 housing units.

The company plans to spend 300 million Egyptian pounds on construction of the project this year, while aiming for sales of 1.5 billion Egyptian pounds in 2021, the CEO said.

Agamy said that the value of the land on which the project is based is estimated at 650 million Egyptian pounds due to the distinctive location.

The CEO said the make-up of the company’s project was in line with the wider masterplan for the New Administrative Capital, with 80 percent of the project consisting of residential units and the remaining 20 percent for commercial use.

Sky Abu Dhabi’s portfolio of projects includes 17 projects in the UAE market.

  • TRSDC awarded the construction contracts to Saudi company Al-Bawani and Swiss firm Blumer Lehmann
  • The Red Sea Project was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in July 2017
RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC), the tourism developer wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced on Wednesday that it had started construction on two of its flagship hotel projects.
TRSDC awarded the construction contracts to Saudi company Al-Bawani and Swiss firm Blumer Lehmann.
Al-Bawani will be responsible for civil and structural work across 40 hotel villas on the Southern Dunes site, while Blumer Lehmann will manage the timber construction, planning, and fabrication work for a hotel situated on Ummahat Al-Shaykh Island.
John Pagano, the CEO of TRSDC, said: “It is exciting to award these contracts, which signify the start of a new phase for us as we move into the build of our stunning resorts both inland and on one of our key islands.
“We feel confident that Al-Bawani and Blumer Lehmann will help turn our vision into a reality.”
The hotel project at the Southern Dunes site will also include the building of staff accommodation for around 700 employees, which will substantially reduce workers’ travel time and help improve productivity.
The Red Sea Project was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in July 2017. Elements of the first phase of the flagship scheme are due to open in 2022, with full completion in 2030.
Construction at the project site is well underway and the developer last year announced it had awarded approximately $4 billion worth of construction projects in 2020.
In 2022, when the first guests are welcomed to the resort, there will be four hotels initially, with 12 more scheduled to open their doors before 2023, bringing the total number of hotel rooms to 3,000 across five islands and two inland resorts.
Upon full completion in 2030, the project will comprise 50 hotels offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and 1,300 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites.

