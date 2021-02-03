You are here

  • Home
  • Experimental cancer pill could fight COVID-19: UK scientists
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Experimental cancer pill could fight COVID-19: UK scientists

Experimental cancer pill could fight COVID-19: UK scientists
Researchers from Britain’s Nottingham University believe that an experimental cancer drug taken from a poisonous plant could halt COVID-19. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vg3f4

Updated 03 February 2021
Arab News

Experimental cancer pill could fight COVID-19: UK scientists

Experimental cancer pill could fight COVID-19: UK scientists
  • Thapsigargin is being touted as an alternative remedy to COVID-19 and other viruses, such as the common cold
  • The drug is extracted from the “deadly carrot” thapsia plant, which kills cattle in the western Mediterranean
Updated 03 February 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Researchers from Britain’s Nottingham University believe that an experimental cancer drug taken from a poisonous plant could halt COVID-19. 
Thapsigargin is being touted as an alternative remedy to COVID-19 and other viruses, such as the common cold and seasonal flu.
The drug is extracted from the “deadly carrot” thapsia plant, which kills cattle in the western Mediterranean. 
It is currently being trialled against prostate cancer. It is expected that humans will be able to take the drug in pill form if it is proven to work.
Thapsigargin tackles viruses by sparking a range of host cellular responses rather than targeting the virus directly.
The drug could improve the capacity of cells to fight off invading viruses by using the immune system’s natural ability. 
Prof. Kin-Chow Chang, one of the lead researchers at Nottingham University, said more testing is “clearly needed” as no evidence exists that it will work on humans, but “findings strongly indicate thapsigargin and its derivatives are promising antiviral treatments against COVID-19 and influenza.”

Topics: Coronavirus Thapsigargin Cancer drug

Related

Saudi Arabia to roll out large quantities of coronavirus vaccines: Health minister
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to roll out large quantities of coronavirus vaccines: Health minister

COVID-19 could become as mild as common cold: UK scientist

COVID-19 could become as mild as common cold: UK scientist
Updated 3 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

COVID-19 could become as mild as common cold: UK scientist

COVID-19 could become as mild as common cold: UK scientist
  • Prof. Andrew Pollard: Virus will become “like other coronaviruses that are around us all the time, which cause colds and mild infections”
  • Prof. Andrew Pollard: “The virus is much more about the virus being able to continue to survive, rather than trying to cause harm to us”
Updated 3 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines could eventually reduce the severity of the virus to something akin to the common cold, a leading UK scientist has said.

Prof. Andrew Pollard, head of the Oxford team of scientists who produced a vaccine in partnership with AstraZeneca, said he expects the virus to gradually become more easy to transmit through natural evolution, but less likely to cause fatalities.

He added that emerging strains, such as the so-called Kent variant (B117), showed that the virus is “trying to escape from human immunity, whether from vaccines or from infection.”

But he expressed hope that data would soon show how well the Oxford vaccine is performing against COVID-19 and the more virulent strains.

“It’s likely over time that the virus will find ways of adapting so it can continue to pass between people,” Pollard said.

“But that doesn’t mean that we won’t still have protection against severe disease … The virus is much more about the virus being able to continue to survive, rather than trying to cause harm to us.”

He said if the evidence concurs with his expectation that the vaccines are effective against the emerging variants, the virus will become “like other coronaviruses that are around us all the time, which cause colds and mild infections.”

He added: “We’re anticipating good protection against B117, the Kent variant, that has been circulating over the last couple of months here in the UK. I think on that we’re fairly confident.”

But there continues to be uncertainty over the effectiveness of the Oxford vaccine against a mutation known as E484K, found in variants of the virus from Brazil and South Africa. E484K has also been identified in B117.

The UK government said it is already in talks with pharmaceutical companies in case new vaccines need to be tweaked or created to combat any resistance in the new strains.

“We’re working with pharmaceutical companies and with the scientists to understand whether and where such modifications are needed, where they’re needed, and how they can be brought to use on the frontline as quickly and as safely as possible,” UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

“This is obviously a very important consideration given the new variants that we’ve seen, and we have confidence that modifications to vaccines, should they be necessary in large scale, will be available … more quickly than the original vaccines.”

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 variants Prof. Andrew Pollard Oxford University

Related

Oxford finds COVID-19 shot 76% effective for 3 months after single dose
World
Oxford finds COVID-19 shot 76% effective for 3 months after single dose
Update Dubai to start vaccinations with Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Middle-East
Dubai to start vaccinations with Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Latest updates

COVID-19 could become as mild as common cold: UK scientist
COVID-19 could become as mild as common cold: UK scientist
Jordan seeks Russian Sputnik V vaccine
Jordan seeks Russian Sputnik V vaccine
UNGA president ‘deeply concerned’ for Myanmar’s Rohingya
UNGA president ‘deeply concerned’ for Myanmar’s Rohingya
4 Tunisian soldiers killed in landmine blast: ministry
4 Tunisian soldiers killed in landmine blast: ministry
Building work starts on first two hotels at Red Sea Project
Building work starts on first two hotels at Red Sea Project

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.