US extends New START nuclear treaty with Russia as rifts rise

The United States joined Russia in extending the two countries’ New START treaty which limits the number of US and Russian strategic nuclear weapons. (File/AFP)
The United States joined Russia in extending the two countries' New START treaty which limits the number of US and Russian strategic nuclear weapons. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 February 2021
AFP

US extends New START nuclear treaty with Russia as rifts rise

US extends New START nuclear treaty with Russia as rifts rise
  • The treaty limiting their stockpiles of nuclear weapons is set to expire in 2 days
  • US will use the next 5 years to pursue limits on all of Russia’s nuclear weapons
Updated 03 February 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden’s administration Wednesday extended the New START nuclear treaty with Russia by five years, saying it hoped to prevent an arms race despite rising tensions with Moscow including over its imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
One day before the treaty was set to expire, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was extending New START by the maximum allowed time of five years.
“President Biden pledged to keep the American people safe from nuclear threats by restoring US leadership on arms control and nonproliferation,” Blinken said in a statement.
“The United States is committed to effective arms control that enhances stability, transparency and predictability while reducing the risks of costly, dangerous arms races.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed off on legislation extending the accord on Friday, meaning that the treaty — signed by then-president Barack Obama in 2010 — will run until February 5, 2026.
The last remaining arms reduction pact between the former Cold War rivals, New START caps to 1,550 the number of nuclear warheads that can be deployed by Moscow and Washington.

Former president Donald Trump’s administration tore up previous agreements with Moscow and unsuccessfully sought to expand New START to cover China, whose nuclear program is rapidly growing but remains a fraction of the Russian and US arsenals.
Late-term talks broke down as the Trump administration insisted on tougher verification and said the treaty should do more to address so-called tactical weapons — the type that Russia could use in hot spots near its borders, a more likely scenario than a long-range attack on the United States.
Blinken said that the United States would use the coming five years to pursue diplomacy that addresses “all” of Russia’s nuclear weapons and to “reduce the dangers from China’s modern and growing nuclear arsenal.”
The Biden administration had already made clear it would extend the treaty but at the same time made clear that it would press Russia on other areas — the mirror opposite approach of Trump, who controversially voiced admiration for Putin.
Blinken on Tuesday demanded that Russia free Navalny “immediately and unconditionally” after Putin’s most vocal critic was handed a prison term.
Russian authorities have rounded up more than 10,000 people who came to the streets in support of Navalny, who returned to Russia after what doctors said was a poisoning and proceeded to reveal alleged corruption by Putin.
Biden has also ordered US intelligence to investigate Russian meddling in US elections, Moscow’s alleged bounties on US troops in Afghanistan and its purported involvement in the massive SolarWinds hack.
Blinken said that even while engaging Russia on arms control, “we remain clear-eyed about the challenges that Russia poses to the United States and the world.”
NATO welcomed the extension of New START, saying it would preserve international stability even as the United States looks to advance more
“This the beginning, not the end, of an effort to further strengthen international arms control,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.
The Russian foreign ministry welcomed the extension of New START and said it hoped that Biden was turning the page on the “destructive US policy” of ending arms control measures.
The ministry added in a statement that “significant efforts will be required” to get US-Russian dialogue on arms reduction back on the right track.
“Russia is ready for such work,” it said. “We call on the United States to show an equally responsible approach and respond constructively to our respective initiatives.”

Topics: United States Russia START Treaty Joe Biden Antony Blinken nuclear Weapons Cold War

Syrian refugee to stand in German election

Tareq Alaows, 31, is set to run for the Green Party in Oberhausen and Dinslaken, an industrial constituency in the country’s west. (Screenshot: Twitter - @Tareq_Alaows)
Tareq Alaows, 31, is set to run for the Green Party in Oberhausen and Dinslaken, an industrial constituency in the country's west. (Screenshot: Twitter - @Tareq_Alaows)
Updated 43 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Syrian refugee to stand in German election

Tareq Alaows, 31, is set to run for the Green Party in Oberhausen and Dinslaken, an industrial constituency in the country’s west. (Screenshot: Twitter - @Tareq_Alaows)
  • ‘I want to become the first person who escaped from Syria to enter the Bundestag (Parliament)’
  • ‘I will stand up especially for upholding human rights’
Updated 43 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A Syrian who fled his country’s conflict in 2015 is running to become an MP in Germany’s general election this September.

Tareq Alaows, 31, is set to run for the Green Party in Oberhausen and Dinslaken, an industrial constituency in the country’s west.

“I want to become the first person who escaped from Syria to enter the Bundestag (Parliament) and lend a political voice to the hundreds of thousands of fugitives who are living with us today,” he said.

Alaows, who is yet to earn his German citizenship, studied law in Damascus and Aleppo, and protested against Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime during the conflict. He worked for the Red Crescent and documented the regime’s litany of rights abuses.

Fearing repercussions from the regime, Alaows fled to Dortmund. He arrived on Sept. 4, 2015, soon after Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that Germany would offer temporary residency to migrants.

He is now a permanent resident and works for a charity in Berlin. Alaows is aiming to receive a German passport in the coming months, which will be required if he is to successfully stand as a candidate in September. 

“In the war and during my flight, I had to see for myself what it means to be stripped of your rights,” Alaows said in a video shared on Twitter.

“This is why I will stand up especially for upholding human rights. Germany and North Rhine-Westphalia are my homeland. My political work on a national level began right here in my constituency, Oberhausen and Dinslaken, and so it is here that I want to take a step towards the Bundestag.”

At the last general election in 2017, the Greens finished in fourth place with just 7 percent of the vote.

But Germany’s electoral system of proportional representation means that Alaows could be elected to the Bundestag as one of the Greens’ regional slate candidates.

Topics: Germany Syria

