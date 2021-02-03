You are here

Pot shots: Myanmar's nonviolent message to army 'bullies'

Pot shots: Myanmar’s nonviolent message to army ‘bullies’
A woman clatters pans to make noise after calls for protest went out on social media in Yangon on February 3, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 03 February 2021
Kyaw Ye Lynn

Pot shots: Myanmar’s nonviolent message to army ‘bullies’

Pot shots: Myanmar’s nonviolent message to army ‘bullies’
  Residents bang kitchen utensils to 'ward off evil spirits' in protest against coup
Updated 03 February 2021
Kyaw Ye Lynn

YANGON: All they were waiting for was one signal to take to the streets and demonstrate, as Myanmar residents are accustomed to when protesting against the military.

However, soon after the army’s coup on Monday, when armed forces chief Min Aung Hlaing declared a state of emergency and announced military rule over the country for a year, most Myanmarese instead opted for a nonviolent and traditional method of expressing resistance — by banging on pots and pans.

The streets of Yangon, the country’s biggest city with a population of more than 5 million, echoed with the sound from 8 p.m. on Monday when thousands of people gathered on their balconies to make themselves heard.

“It is our traditional way of getting rid of evil spirits. If we assume an evil spirit possesses someone or something, we bang pots, pans and plates so that the evil spirit runs away from fear,” Hla Min, a 52-year-old resident of Yangon’s Hlaing township, told Arab News.

He should know. As a witness to the military’s brutal crackdown against protesters during pro-democracy movements in 1988 and 2007, Min said that he was “relieved” people were choosing to demonstrate in a nonviolent manner.

“I was worried that there would be a large gathering of people on the streets to face soldiers who are ready to shoot them down. We know the soldiers have no mercy,” he said, shortly after joining the “balcony protest” for 15 minutes.

Military leaders seized power on Monday after overthrowing the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

The coup followed a landslide win by Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) in the general elections in November last year.

However, the army rejected the results, citing poll irregularities and fraud.

During the takeover on Monday, Hlaing’s troops detained key government leaders, including Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and several prominent activists.

However, Min Ko Naing, a leading pro-democracy advocate and former political prisoner who is considered the second most influential person in the country after Suu Kyi, managed to escape arrest and went into hiding after calling on people to resist the military in a nonviolent manner.

“People should show zero recognition of the regime, and refuse to participate by not obeying them,” he said in a short video that went viral on social media on Tuesday.

“This is what we should do to boycott the regime,” he said.

A new military regime, the National Administrative Council, was also formed on Tuesday and will be chaired by Hlaing.

Signs of public anger began to surface, particularly among health workers, who despite bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, are leading a civil disobedience campaign against the new regime.

Doctors and nurses in at least 74 public hospitals and health departments across the country went on a strike on Wednesday in protest at the coup.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, several said that they do not recognize the military government’s legitimacy.

“We will stop going to hospitals that are now under the illegitimate military government,” it said.

A doctor at a public hospital in Yangon’s Insein township said that the movement could make the patients “uncomfortable,” but the boycott was “inevitable.”

“We care about the patients, but we can’t accept bullying by the military. We can’t be part of the dictatorship,” he told Arab News on Wednesday.

“I hope patients will understand us,” he said.

Nay Phone Latt, a former political prisoner and an NLD MP, said that the civil disobedience movement gained momentum after more civil servants began joining.

“We started with a noisy protest, and are planning more nonviolent resistance till we achieve our goal,” he told Arab News.

Latt, who was imprisoned for five years for leading a pro-democracy movement in 2007, said a campaign to call people on to the streets will be a “last option” against the regime.

“We know we could be arrested, detained, tortured and locked in prison for expressing our objection to them,” he said.
 
“They are trying to steal the future of the country. We can’t let that happen.”

Topics: Yangon Myanmar

Draghi calls for 'unity' as tries to form Italian govt

Draghi calls for ‘unity’ as tries to form Italian govt
Updated 04 February 2021
AFP

Draghi calls for ‘unity’ as tries to form Italian govt

Draghi calls for ‘unity’ as tries to form Italian govt
Updated 04 February 2021
AFP

ROME: Former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi urged Italy’s splintered parties Wednesday to get behind him as he tries to form a new government and lift his country out of the devastation of the coronavirus pandemic.
After receiving a mandate from President Sergio Mattarella to open talks on a national unity government, Draghi stressed the urgency of resolving the political chaos at such a “difficult moment.”
There has been no fully functioning government in Rome for weeks, as Giuseppe Conte’s ruling coalition slowly collapsed in a row over the handling of Covid-19 and the resulting deep recession.
Conte quit last week but stays on in a caretaker capacity while Draghi — famous for promising to do “whatever it takes” during the eurozone debt crisis — tries to build his own majority in parliament.
“I am confident that... unity will emerge and with it the ability to give a responsible and positive answer to the appeal of the president,” Draghi said after talks at Mattarella’s lavish palace in Rome.
The economist highlighted the huge challenges facing Italy, which was the first European country to face the full force of the pandemic and is still suffering badly.
More than 89,000 people with coronavirus have died, while business closures, restrictions and the collapse of tourism have brought on the worst recession since the end of World War II.
The government expects more than 200 billion euros ($240 billion) in European Union recovery funds to help get back on its feet — but only has until April to submit a credible spending plan to Brussels.
“It will not be a comfortable journey, but Draghi’s skills and experience may well do the trick,” said Lorenzo Codogno, an economist and former top official at the Italian economy ministry.
Draghi, dubbed “Super Mario” for his action calming the markets during his stint at the ECB during 2011 to 2019, had long been discussed as a potential savior for Italy.
The Milan stock exchange jumped three percent in midday trading on Wednesday in anticipation of his appointment, while there was praise from Brussels.
“It will not be a big surprise if I tell you that Mario Draghi is respected and admired in this city and beyond,” said Margaritis Schinas, a vice president of the European Commission.
However, several analysts pointed out that the 73-year-old Draghi faced an uphill struggle in trying to cobble together what would be Italy’s 67th government in 75 years of republican history.
“At present, it is far from clear if a majority in parliament would be willing to support Draghi as prime minister,” commented Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of the Teneo consultancy.
Italy’s would-be premier can count on the center-left Democratic Party (PD) and former premier Silvio Berlusconi’s conservative Forza Italia, as well as smaller centrist forces.
To build a workable majority, Draghi needs to win over the populist Five Star Movement (M5S) or the far-right League party of Matteo Salvini, but their support seemed far less than assured.
The M5S “will not vote for the creation of a technocratic government led by Mario Draghi,” the party’s acting leader Vito Crimi wrote on Facebook.
It remained unclear whether the M5S’ opposition could be softened with offers of cabinet posts, while Italian news reports suggested the party was deeply split on the way ahead.
Salvini, on the other hand, told the Corriere della Sera newspaper that he would be ready to back only a short-lived government leading the country to snap elections “in May or June.”
Mattarella clearly said he wants to avoid early polls, given the complication of holding them in the middle of a pandemic.
If Draghi succeeds in building a coalition, he would be expected to pick a cabinet before formally taking office and facing a confidence vote in parliament.
Italy’s outgoing government took office in September 2019 but was fatally weakened last month when former premier Matteo Renzi withdrew his Italia Viva party.
Conte hoped to return with a new government comprising the M5S and the PD, but they could not agree by the president’s deadline of Tuesday.

Topics: Italy Mario Draghi

