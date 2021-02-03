You are here

  • Home
  • StarzPlay eyes 2023 IPO as Saudi business surges 40% during pandemic

StarzPlay eyes 2023 IPO as Saudi business surges 40% during pandemic

Maaz Sheikh, founder and CEO of StarzPlay. (Supplied)
1 / 3
Maaz Sheikh, founder and CEO of StarzPlay. (Supplied)
Maaz Sheikh, founder and CEO of StarzPlay. (Supplied)
2 / 3
Maaz Sheikh, founder and CEO of StarzPlay. (Supplied)
3 / 3
Short Url

https://arab.news/8vrcf

Updated 33 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

StarzPlay eyes 2023 IPO as Saudi business surges 40% during pandemic

Maaz Sheikh, founder and CEO of StarzPlay. (Supplied)
  • Video streaming service plans to use its latest $25m in funding to finance more Arabic content
Updated 33 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: StarzPlay, the Middle East’s fastest-growing entertainment streaming channel, is eyeing an initial public offering (IPO) by 2023 amid plans to double its business.

The main rival to American content platform streaming service Netflix in the Middle East, StarzPlay saw its business soar during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, as lockdowns, social distancing and travel restrictions left users with little to do apart from slump in front of a TV and binge-watch their favorite shows.

In an interview with Arab News, Maaz Sheikh, founder and CEO of StarzPlay, said Saudi Arabia was the platform’s fastest-growing market.

“Our subscriptions in the Kingdom have increased 40 percent in 2020 as against 2019,” he said, adding that Saudi Arabia and the UAE combined accounted for 75 percent of StarzPlay’s total revenue. “We don’t expect that to change; we expect it to continue to grow,” he said.

“In Saudi Arabia, we believe we are in the very early days of adoption of the service, and we are just scratching the surface. We believe the next five years are going to be even stronger. We have a lot more opportunity in the Kingdom,” the CEO said.

The company is aiming to double its revenue and subscribers within the next few years. To fund its ambitious plans, this week it announced its first independent debt financing in the region, amounting to $25 million, from Abu Dhabi-based alternative investment firm Ruya Partners.

The funds will be used to strengthening the company’s geographic and customer reach, acquire and produce original content and maximize long-term value for its stakeholders.

This investment marks the first time that StarzPlay has attracted debt financing from a regional investor. Launched in 2015, it previously raised $125 million from global industry investors, including American cable company STARZ and Boston-based investment management firm State Street Global Advisors.

Sheikh said some of the funding will be used to invest in producing more Arabic content. “Although we carry about 2,500 hours of Arabic content today, going forward we plan to double the volume of the content in the Kingdom, the UAE and Bahrain,” he said.

The company is aiming to partner with Saudi producers, such as Jeddah-based AlSadaf Company for TV Series Production, YouTube multichannel network Merakatt and many more across Bahrain and the UAE.

StarzPlay said its market share of the video-on-demand subscription services sector in the Middle East is around 33 percent. While the number of Saudi subscribers has increased, users in the Kingdom are also some of their biggest TV watchers, binging an average of 51 minutes per day, compared to an average of 38 minutes across its entire platform.

Looking to the future, Sheikh said StarzPlay is aiming to grow by 30 percent in 2021, and he has ambitions to launch a stock market listing within the next few years. “The current projections for us are two to three years away. By then, we believe we will be well-financed and well-capitalized.”

Currently, StarzPlay reaches over 1.8 million paying subscribers and is installed on more than six million devices. Accounting for a market share of more than 32 percent, the platform recorded exceptional growth in 2020, with independent research showing a growth of 141 percent in the number of unique users last year, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Topics: business economy Streaming Starzplay Middle East Saudi Arabia

Related

StarzPlay signs deal to livestream UFC across the Mideast
Business & Economy
StarzPlay signs deal to livestream UFC across the Mideast
StarzPlay to launch discovery+ streaming service in MENA
Corporate News
StarzPlay to launch discovery+ streaming service in MENA

OPEC+ ministers cautiously optimistic about global oil market

OPEC+ ministers cautiously optimistic about global oil market
Updated 24 sec ago
Frank Kane

OPEC+ ministers cautiously optimistic about global oil market

OPEC+ ministers cautiously optimistic about global oil market
  • Energy ministers warned members of the 23-country alliance not to be complacent as oil prices recover, nor to go for quick output increases in the face of economic difficulties
Updated 24 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Energy ministers from the OPEC+ alliance of oil producers, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, struck a note of cautious optimism about global oil markets in 2021.

Gathering virtually under the auspices of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries in Vienna, the ministers agreed that “while economic prospects and oil demand would remain uncertain in the coming months, the gradual rollout of vaccines around the world is a positive factor for the rest of the year, boosting the global economy and oil demand.”

But they warned members of the 23-country alliance not to be complacent as oil prices recover, nor to go for quick output increases in the face of economic difficulties.

Instead, they were urged “to remain vigilant and flexible given the uncertain market conditions, and to stay on the decided course which has hitherto reaped rewards.”

The meeting was the latest in the regular monthly sessions of the OPEC+ joint ministerial monitoring committee which assesses market conditions among the 23-strong membership.

It has no power to change OPEC+ policy, but will set the tone for a full decision-making meeting next month.

Global oil markets have been steadied this year by the surprise decision of Saudi Arabia to cut an extra 1 million barrels from monthly production, which came into effect this week and has led to a surge in prices.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, had another strong day, rising to above $58 a barrel, its highest level for 12 months.

“The committee noted, with gratitude, the significant voluntary extra supply reduction made by Saudi Arabia, taking effect on Feb. 1, 2021 for two months, exemplifying its leadership, and the need for a flexible and pre-emptive approach by all members,” the ministers said.

OPEC+ members achieved another strong month of compliance to the historic cuts last year that have been credited with rebalancing global markets.

Since last April, about 2.1 billion barrels of oil have been removed from a fragile market, with demand hit by the pandemic lockdowns and travel restrictions, the meeting noted.

There was also progress on the schedule of compensation whereby overproducers make up their obligations in subsequent months.

The participants “pledged to achieve full conformity and make up for previous compensation shortfalls, and stressed the importance of accelerating market rebalancing without delay. The progress of Nigeria in this respect was well noted,” the ministers said.

The recovery in global markets was underlined by the fact that oil stocks in developed economies had fallen for the fifth consecutive month.

Topics: OPEC+ Oil market

Related

Special Saudi Arabia urges caution in uncertain global oil markets
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia urges caution in uncertain global oil markets
OPEC+ committed to achieve 99% of agreed oil cuts
Business & Economy
OPEC+ committed to achieve 99% of agreed oil cuts

Latest updates

OPEC+ ministers cautiously optimistic about global oil market
OPEC+ ministers cautiously optimistic about global oil market
Law firm praises Saudi Arabia tax amnesty extension
Law firm praises Saudi Arabia tax amnesty extension
Egypt says commercial routes that threaten Suez Canal will not affect revenues
Egypt says commercial routes that threaten Suez Canal will not affect revenues
S-400s still an issue for US-Turkish ties under Biden
S-400s still an issue for US-Turkish ties under Biden
Hariri urges Arabs: ‘Do not give up on Lebanon’
Hariri urges Arabs: ‘Do not give up on Lebanon’

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.