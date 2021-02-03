OPEC+ ministers cautiously optimistic about global oil market

You are here

OPEC+ achieved another month of compliance to the cuts last year. (Shutterstock)
03 February 2021
Frank Kane

  • Energy ministers warned members of the 23-country alliance not to be complacent as oil prices recover, nor to go for quick output increases in the face of economic difficulties
03 February 2021
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Energy ministers from the OPEC+ alliance of oil producers, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, struck a note of cautious optimism about global oil markets in 2021.

Gathering virtually under the auspices of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries in Vienna, the ministers agreed that “while economic prospects and oil demand would remain uncertain in the coming months, the gradual rollout of vaccines around the world is a positive factor for the rest of the year, boosting the global economy and oil demand.”

But they warned members of the 23-country alliance not to be complacent as oil prices recover, nor to go for quick output increases in the face of economic difficulties.

Instead, they were urged “to remain vigilant and flexible given the uncertain market conditions, and to stay on the decided course which has hitherto reaped rewards.”

The meeting was the latest in the regular monthly sessions of the OPEC+ joint ministerial monitoring committee which assesses market conditions among the 23-strong membership.

It has no power to change OPEC+ policy, but will set the tone for a full decision-making meeting next month.

Global oil markets have been steadied this year by the surprise decision of Saudi Arabia to cut an extra 1 million barrels from monthly production, which came into effect this week and has led to a surge in prices.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, had another strong day, rising to above $58 a barrel, its highest level for 12 months.

“The committee noted, with gratitude, the significant voluntary extra supply reduction made by Saudi Arabia, taking effect on Feb. 1, 2021 for two months, exemplifying its leadership, and the need for a flexible and pre-emptive approach by all members,” the ministers said.

OPEC+ members achieved another strong month of compliance to the historic cuts last year that have been credited with rebalancing global markets.

Since last April, about 2.1 billion barrels of oil have been removed from a fragile market, with demand hit by the pandemic lockdowns and travel restrictions, the meeting noted.

There was also progress on the schedule of compensation whereby overproducers make up their obligations in subsequent months.

The participants “pledged to achieve full conformity and make up for previous compensation shortfalls, and stressed the importance of accelerating market rebalancing without delay. The progress of Nigeria in this respect was well noted,” the ministers said.

The recovery in global markets was underlined by the fact that oil stocks in developed economies had fallen for the fifth consecutive month.

05 February 2021
Reuters

  • Car factories around the world are shutting assembly lines because of the chip shortages
05 February 2021
Reuters

TAIPEI: Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Thursday a global shortage of auto chips will not be a main topic for a meeting with the US on Friday, as carmakers are grappling with a supply crunch that has hit production.

The State Department has said Deputy Assistant Secretary for Trade Policy and Negotiations Matt Murray would take part in the closed door meeting. It will be the most senior announced exchange between Taiwan and US President Joe Biden’s administration so far.

Car factories around the world are shutting assembly lines because of the chip shortages, which in some cases have been exacerbated by the former US administration’s actions against Chinese chip factories.

Wang said semiconductors will be the “main topic” of the rare high-level economic talk between Taipei and Washington, but noted that the “main focus” of the meeting is not on auto chips.

“It’s actually a broader theme of future collaboration and goals for the semiconductor supply chain,” she told reporters.

Wang acknowledged that the chip shortage had led to a “great impact” on the global scale, but she said as a democratic government, Taiwan “cannot interfere” in company operations.

Taiwan, home to tech firms like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chip maker, has become front and center of efforts to resolve the shortage.

Germany’s economy minister wrote to Wang last month to call for help to resolve the problem, and last week she met chip company executives to push them to ramp up production.

Some Taiwanese politicians have floated the possibility of exchanging auto chips for COVID-19 vaccines, which have yet to begin arriving on the island. Vaccine supplies worldwide are under pressure. Wang said the economic ministry has told Germany that Taiwan hopes it could help with the purchase of German vaccines whenever possible, but “it is definitely not exchanging chips with vaccines.” The issue of vaccine will not be discussed in Friday’s meeting, she added.

Taiwan-US ties were stepped up under former President Donald Trump, angering China, which claims Taiwan as it own territory.

Biden’s administration issued a strong statement of support for Taiwan in January amid stepped up Chinese military activity near the island, calling the US commitment to Taipei “rock solid.”

Wang has said Washington has already been in touch with Taiwan to discuss the auto chip supply crunch.

The shortage has affected Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Co, Subaru Corp, Toyota Motor Corp. , Nissan Motor Co. Ltd, Fiat Chrysler and other carmakers.

