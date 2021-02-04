You are here

  • Home
  • Ramy Youssef nominated for 2021 Golden Globes 

Ramy Youssef nominated for 2021 Golden Globes 

Ramy Youssef nominated for 2021 Golden Globes 
Season one was a major success, netting the 29-year-old actor a Golden Globe award for the Best Actor category. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/csn4s

Updated 24 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Ramy Youssef nominated for 2021 Golden Globes 

Ramy Youssef nominated for 2021 Golden Globes 
Updated 24 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Egyptian-American actor Ramy Youssef has been nominated for the 77th Golden Globes Awards for his role in the Hulu TV series “Ramy,” the organization announced on Wednesday.

For the second year in a row, the comedian, who is the co-creator of the show, will compete in the Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy category.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ramy youssef (@ramy)

In “Ramy,” Youssef portrays a first-generation Arab-Muslim-American who deals with the many stereotypes he has to face in America.

Season one was a major success, netting the 29-year-old actor a Golden Globe award for the same category and a global following.

In the new season, Youssef digs deeper into his Muslim faith, introducing a charismatic imam named Sheik Ali, played by Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, with whom Ramy quickly bonds.

For this year’s award, the young star competes with “Black Monday” actor Don Cheadle, “The Great” star Nicholas Hoult, “Schitt’s Creek” artist Eugene Levy, and “Ted Lasso” actor Jason Sudekis.

Topics: Golden Globes Ramy Youssef

‘I just wanna turn heads,’ says Beirut-based rapper Chyno With a Why?

‘I just wanna turn heads,’ says Beirut-based rapper Chyno With a Why?
Updated 16 min 32 sec ago
Bojan Preradovic

‘I just wanna turn heads,’ says Beirut-based rapper Chyno With a Why?

‘I just wanna turn heads,’ says Beirut-based rapper Chyno With a Why?
  • The Syrian-Filipino rapper discusses his first major-label album, ‘Mamluk’
Updated 16 min 32 sec ago
Bojan Preradovic

BEIRUT: “I believe that in high-pressure situations, great art comes out,” declares Nasser Shorbaji — aka Chyno With a Why? — a man who knows a few things about bearing burdens.

Over the past year, the Beirut-based rapper of Syrian-Filipino origin (the frivolous but racial-undertone-laden nickname was given to him by a Texan friend) has not only been grounded by the pandemic, but also had to deal with the death of close friend and fellow Lebanese-hip-hop mainstay, Double A The Preacherman. “Losing him was a big shock for all of us,” he says. A month earlier, Shorbaji was minutes away from potentially losing his own life during the devastating Beirut Port explosion.

Shorbaji was minutes away from potentially losing his own life during the devastating Beirut Port explosion. (Supplied)

“At 5:50, (MC, producer, collaborator and friend) Zoog called me and (another local rapper, friend and collaborator) El Rass to go hang out at his place. Zoog was on his way home, and I was brushing my teeth to head over. The blast was at, like, 6:07. His flat was completely destroyed.” He offers a deeply unsettling but, sadly, commonly heard admission in Beirut these days: “If we had already made it there when it happened… I wouldn’t be talking to you now.”

But there have been some silver linings. Shorbaji has just released “Mamluk,” his major-label debut album, following a deal with Warner Music Middle East. The 36-year-old’s path to that record contract hasn’t been straightforward.

“I’ve been in the scene so long, doing music independently — first as part of a group (the acclaimed Beirut hip-hop collective FareeQ el Atrash), and then solo — so I’m really focused on the art itself, and I’m not really disillusioned by being in a corporate environment,” he says. “But the whole label thing was kind of unexpected for me.

“Warner were a partner when I was doing (street festival) S.C.U.M. Week, so last year they asked me what I was doing, and I said I was putting ‘Mamluk’ together and started hitting them up with breadcrumbs,” he continues.

The label liked what they heard, and soon enough, floated the idea of signing him. “Then things got serious. We had to make more ‘bangers,’ which is something I was going to do anyway, but it became more of a conscious decision.”

Lyrically, “Mamluk” deals with themes of disenfranchisement and racial prejudice. The seeds were sown on his return to Beirut from Barcelona, where he wrote his 2015 LP “Making Music to Feel at Home.”

“A lot of (that record) had to do with being Arab there. I didn’t really focus much on my mixed-race background, but on how I was feeling about being away from my family in the Middle East.”

On his return to Lebanon, though, “It became more important to address how I felt in my environment. In (2019 single) ‘ALPHA CHYNO’ I used the word ‘Mamluken’ to refer to racist raps against me by other rappers who I don’t even really know. And this concept started coming together…”

Shorbaji decided to turn the warped mantra of racism on its head. “I didn’t want to be the person shouting criticism at a whole society, because that just victimizes my people in this region. I wanted to create this lore surrounding Asian culture, where a mamluk, being a servant, or working for people, just having a job in a hostile environment is a cool thing.”

“Mamluk” consists of 16 tracks packed with boisterous beats, earworm melodies and incisive rhymes.

“I love using double, or triple, entendres with my rhymes,” he says, highlighting “Pickle Rick,” a collab with rapper Illiam, as an example. “Cheng, cheng, cheng… that’s the sound of money, but it also has racist undertones: ‘Ching, chang, chong’ — I used to hear that in Syria all the time. But it also alludes to change; change your environment so you can succeed… With success comes money. It’s layered.”

The new album also includes a tribute to his fallen comrade, Double A The Preacherman, “’81 till Infinity.” “Zoog had this vocal of Double A’s that not many people had heard. The more I heard it, the more I thought I had to have it on the album.”

Despite the “high-pressure situations” of the past year, it’s clear the outspoken MC and organizer won’t be kept down for long.

“There’s been some talk about opening a school of hip-hop, that’s something I’m really excited about,” he says. “In the context of S.C.U.M. Week, I’d love to take Arab rappers to different cities around the world. And my dream is to write scripts for a series. Bottom line is, I just wanna turn heads.”

It’s safe to say that, with ‘Mamluk’, he and his collaborators — including Zoog, El Rass and producer/rapper MBee, but also Jordanian-Palestinian rapper The Synaptik and Jordan’s El Far3i — have managed to do just that.

Topics: Chyno With a Why?

Latest updates

UAE vehicle trade hits $18.7bn in 9 months
UAE vehicle trade hits $18.7bn in 9 months
Ramy Youssef nominated for 2021 Golden Globes 
Ramy Youssef nominated for 2021 Golden Globes 
Palestinians will receive Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine on Thursday, minister says
Palestinians will receive Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine on Thursday, minister says
‘I just wanna turn heads,’ says Beirut-based rapper Chyno With a Why?
‘I just wanna turn heads,’ says Beirut-based rapper Chyno With a Why?
THE BREAKDOWN: UAE-based artist Ali Hammad discusses ‘The Bird Catcher’
THE BREAKDOWN: UAE-based artist Ali Hammad discusses ‘The Bird Catcher’

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.