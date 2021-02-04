You are here

  • Home
  • Belgian court sentences Iranian diplomat to 20 years in jail for Paris bomb plot

Belgian court sentences Iranian diplomat to 20 years in jail for Paris bomb plot

Belgian court sentences Iranian diplomat to 20 years in jail for Paris bomb plot
People gesture and wave former flags of Iran as they protest outside the Antwerp criminal court on Feb. 4, 2021. (Belga/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5eukv

Updated 10 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Belgian court sentences Iranian diplomat to 20 years in jail for Paris bomb plot

Belgian court sentences Iranian diplomat to 20 years in jail for Paris bomb plot
  • Assadollah Assadi, 3 accomplices tried to attack 2018 rally of Iranian opposition groups
  • Court found that they were following orders from regime in Tehran
Updated 10 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: A Vienna-based diplomat and Iranian intelligence operative has been found guilty by a Belgian court of planning to bomb an Iranian opposition rally in Paris in 2018.

Assadollah Assadi was sentenced to 20 years in jail for his role in planning the attack – the maximum sentence requested by prosecutors.

Three accomplices – Amir Saadouni, Nasimeh Naami and Mehrdad Arefani – were given between 15 and 18 years each. Saadouni and Arefani also had their Belgian citizenship revoked.

Assadi had attempted to invoke diplomatic protection to avoid prosecution, but a judge strongly rejected this defense.

The judge said diplomatic immunity does not protect him from prosecution in a country that he was not assigned to for a diplomatic mission.

The Antwerp court also found that there was no doubt that the terrorists were following orders from the regime in Tehran.

The verdict said Assadi’s bomb was built in Iran and smuggled into Europe using a diplomatic bag to evade security measures.

Crowds waiting outside the court received the verdict with elation, and some called for the closure of the Iranian diplomatic mission in Belgium.

Topics: Belgium Iran

Related

Belgian court to give verdict in Iran diplomat case on January 22
World
Belgian court to give verdict in Iran diplomat case on January 22
Iranian diplomat warned of retaliation over Belgian bomb plot trial
Middle-East
Iranian diplomat warned of retaliation over Belgian bomb plot trial

Malaysia reports 4,571 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

Malaysia reports 4,571 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths
Updated 22 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

Malaysia reports 4,571 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

Malaysia reports 4,571 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths
  • The health ministry also reported an additional 17 deaths, bringing total fatalities from the virus to 826
Updated 22 min 21 sec ago
Reuters
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 4,571 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, raising the total number of recorded infections to 231,483.
The health ministry also reported an additional 17 deaths, bringing total fatalities from the virus to 826.

Latest updates

Myanmar military government blocks Facebook as resistance to coup grows
Myanmar military government blocks Facebook as resistance to coup grows
Malaysia reports 4,571 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths
Malaysia reports 4,571 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths
Belgian court sentences Iranian diplomat to 20 years in jail for Paris bomb plot
Belgian court sentences Iranian diplomat to 20 years in jail for Paris bomb plot
World faces around 4,000 COVID-19 variants as researchers explore mixed vaccine shots
World faces around 4,000 COVID-19 variants as researchers explore mixed vaccine shots
Turkey rejects criticism of its handling of student protest
Turkey rejects criticism of its handling of student protest

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.