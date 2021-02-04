Strengthening trade with GCC a priority after Brexit, UK says

TASI rises 0.9% to cross 8,600 points, turnover at $2.48bn

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) rose 0.9 percent, or 75 points, to 8,612 points on Thursday, snapping a four-day losing streak.

Total turnover reached SR 9.3 billion ($2.48 billion), with the advance-decline ratio at 66:121.

Banking major Al Rajhi gained 3.5 percent to SR 74.20, while blue-chip SABIC edged up 0.4 percent to SR 99.40.

Saudi Ceramic surged 5.3 percent to SR 48.65, as the company planned 33.3 percent capital hike to SR 800 million through bonus shares. Over 5.2 million shares were traded, recording the highest volume since 2007.

Al-Jouf Agricultural was the top gainer, rising 9.9 percent to SAR 43.30.

On the other hand, oil giant Saudi Aramco declined 0.2 percent to close at SR 33.95.

Halwani shed 0.8 percent to close at SR 125, after shareholders approved the board’s recommendation on paying cash dividend at 15 percent for 2020.

MIS was the top decliner, falling 5.9 percent to SR 109.40.