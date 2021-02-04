Strengthening trade with GCC a priority after Brexit, UK says

You are here

The UK considers strengthening trade relations with GCC countries as one of its priorities after Brexit, an MP has said. (File/AFP)
  • Fox: UK-GCC relationship is very strong in terms of trade and investment
  • The MP said that Brexit has made access to trade agreements with GCC countries “more flexible”
LONDON: The UK considers strengthening trade relations with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries as one of its priorities after Brexit, a Conservative MP has said.
The British government will “make strengthening relations with the Gulf,” especially Saudi Arabia, one of its priorities, as the Kingdom is a “key partner of the UK on various issues,” former Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox told Asharq News.
Fox added that the GCC represents “a big market for the UK, and we have a huge amount of investments coming into the UK from Gulf countries, so the relationship is very strong in terms of trade and investment.”
Britain left the EU politically a year ago, and quit the bloc’s single market and customs union at the end of 2020.
The UK has argued that the principle benefit of leaving the EU is the freedom to strike trade deals around the world.
Fox told the news service that Brexit has made access to trade agreements with GCC countries “more flexible compared to a bloc that brings together 27 countries in the European Union, where each member can reject any trade agreement.”
The MP added that the UK is one of the five largest economies in the world and has one of the largest military budgets. The country therefore has “the strength and flexibility now to act in our national interests.”
Fox said that Britain and GCC countries could cooperate “in forming partnerships to use the region as a gateway for exporting goods and services to the European continent and Central Asia, in addition to cooperating in the fields of health sciences, financial and legal services, and the services sector in general.”
“The UK has a tremendous capacity to export legal and financial services and work with partners in the GCC to improve and design these products to suit the regional market,” Fox said.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) rose 0.9 percent, or 75 points, to 8,612 points on Thursday, snapping a four-day losing streak.

Total turnover reached SR 9.3 billion ($2.48 billion), with the advance-decline ratio at 66:121.

Banking major Al Rajhi gained 3.5 percent to SR 74.20, while blue-chip SABIC edged up 0.4 percent to SR 99.40.

Saudi Ceramic surged 5.3 percent to SR 48.65, as the company planned 33.3 percent capital hike to SR 800 million through bonus shares. Over 5.2 million shares were traded, recording the highest volume since 2007.

Al-Jouf Agricultural was the top gainer, rising 9.9 percent to SAR 43.30.

On the other hand, oil giant Saudi Aramco declined 0.2 percent to close at SR 33.95.

Halwani shed 0.8 percent to close at SR 125, after shareholders approved the board’s recommendation on paying cash dividend at 15 percent for 2020.

MIS was the top decliner, falling 5.9 percent to SR 109.40.

